2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: #5 Drew Kibler Out of 400 Free Prelims (Day 1 Scratches)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials

Drew Kibler is out of the 400 free on the first day of U.S. Trials. Kibler saw some big drops in the event this season after switching his training base to ASU, clocking the 3:47.58 that ranked him 5th on the psych sheets. He still has the 50, 100, and 200 free on his schedule, but his potential in the 400 was intriguing after such a big drop this season.

The men’s 400 free has most scratches for tomorrow: 13th seed Luca Urlando is out, as well as Alec Enyeart (21st), Baylor Nelson (47th), and Ivan Puskovitch (57th).

In the women’s 400 free, there are no scratches. 2nd seed Bella Sims looks to be all in, as she dropped her other day one event, the 100 fly where she was seeded 49th. We expect to see Sims drop even more events as the week wears on, as she entered all 11 events she qualified for.

There are no scratches in the men’s 100 breast.