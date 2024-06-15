2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: #5 Drew Kibler Out of 400 Free Prelims (Day 1 Scratches)

2024 U.S. Olympic Trials
- June 15-23, 2024
- Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
- LCM (50 meters)
Drew Kibler is out of the 400 free on the first day of U.S. Trials. Kibler saw some big drops in the event this season after switching his training base to ASU, clocking the 3:47.58 that ranked him 5th on the psych sheets. He still has the 50, 100, and 200 free on his schedule, but his potential in the 400 was intriguing after such a big drop this season.
The men’s 400 free has most scratches for tomorrow: 13th seed Luca Urlando is out, as well as Alec Enyeart (21st), Baylor Nelson (47th), and Ivan Puskovitch (57th).
In the women’s 400 free, there are no scratches. 2nd seed Bella Sims looks to be all in, as she dropped her other day one event, the 100 fly where she was seeded 49th. We expect to see Sims drop even more events as the week wears on, as she entered all 11 events she qualified for.
There are no scratches in the men’s 100 breast.
Dang, I thought Urlando would go for it
Commented on an earlier post, but Dillon Hillis is missing from the men’s 100 Breast. That was his only cut, so he might’ve scratched the meet entirely. He had a $ listed next to him on the updated psych sheet, which could be an explainer.
Does this mean a Carson foster 400 FR