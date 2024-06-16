2024 U.S. Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 U.S. OLYMPIC TRIALS

The second of nine days of U.S. Olympic Trials action from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis gets underway this morning with preliminary heats in five events: the men’s 200 free, 400 IM and 100 back, and the women’s 100 breast and 200 free.

Both 200 free events will hold a little bit of extra weight this morning with up to six swimmers earning Olympic relay berths come the final, and any slip-up could result in someone missing the top 16—we saw two favorites for the relay, Bella Sims and Claire Weinstein, miss the 400 free final on Saturday, so all eyes will be on them.

Carson Foster is scheduled to take on a daunting double, with the men’s 200 free and 400 IM back-to-back this morning. Foster will be looking to solidify a spot on the 800 free relay in the 200 free, and he should be able to comfortably cruise to the 400 IM final, so we shouldn’t be surprised to see him racing both this morning.

Tonight, the 400 IM will be first on the schedule, with the 200 free semis two events later with the women’s 100 fly final sandwiched in between.

The men’s 200 free will be headlined by Luke Hobson, who won bronze in this event at the 2024 World Championships, while Aaron Shackell and Kieran Smith will be back in the water after earning Olympic qualifying spots (Smith not locked in officially) last night in the 400 free.

In the 400 IM it will be Foster and Chase Kalisz as the big favorites, with Jay Litherland seeded 3rd and looking to make his third straight Olympic team (alongside Kalisz) in the event. Another top contender, David Johnston, will be looking to rebound after narrowly missing a top-two spot last night in the 400 free.

The women’s 100 breast will give us a look at the last two Olympic champions in the event, Lilly King and Lydia Jacoby. Those are the two favorites to nab roster spots in the final, with Kaitlyn Dobler the only swimmer on paper with a realistic chance of an upset.

There’s a similar scenario in the men’s 100 back, where it’s Ryan Murphy and Hunter Armstrong coming in as massive favorites, though Justin Ress and Destin Lasco have both been sub-53 recently and Shaine Casas is always someone to watch.

This will be the first swim of the meet for Casas, who has better qualifying opportunities later in the meet in the 100 fly and 200 IM…but could he surprise here?

Closing the morning will be the women’s 200 free, and as mentioned at the top, Sims and Weinstein will be under a bit of pressure to smoothly advance after rough outings in the 400 free prelims.

Katie Ledecky might end up scratching the event at some point, but for now, she’s the top seed.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00 — Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

American Record: 1:42.96 — Michael Phelps , 2008

U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 — Michael Phelps (USA), 2008

World Junior Record: 1:42.97 — David Popovici (ROU), 2022

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Kieran Smith , 1:45.29

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:47.06

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

In Heat 3, Daniel Diehl had a monster swim, lowering his best time by more than two and a half seconds in 1:46.83 to climb to #5 all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group. Diehl, currently training at NC State, held a previous PB of 1:49.53 from last summer.

Diehl ended up comfortably advancing in 8th.

One of the favorites later in the meet in the 100 free, Notre Dame’s Chris Guiliano dropped 1.70 seconds from his lifetime best in 1:47.05 to top Heat 4 and ultimately advance to the final in 10th.

Pleasanton Seahawk stud Luka Mijatovic continued his impressive meet after a near National Age Group Record in the 400 free on Saturday, setting a new personal best of 1:48.98 out of Heat 2 to rank #7 all-time for 15-16 boys in the 200 free. The 15-year-old’s previous best time of 1:49.63 stands as the current 13-14 NAG record.

MEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY— PRELIMS

Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 100 BREASTSTROKE — PRELIMS

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — PRELIMS

World Record: 51.60 — Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

American Record: 51.85 — Ryan Murphy , 2016

U.S. Open Record: 51.94 — Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009

World Junior Record: 52.53 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Ryan Murphy , 52.33

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time — 53.74

Semi-Final Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE — PRELIMS

World Record: 1:52.23 — Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2024

American Record: 1:53.61 — Allison Schmitt, 2012

U.S. Open Record: 1:54.13 — Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

World Junior Record: 1:53.65 — Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2023

2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Champion: Katie Ledecky , 1:55.11

2024 Olympic Qualifying Time: 1:57.26

Semi-Final Qualifiers: