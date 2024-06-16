British Olympian Matt Richards’ Family Victims Of Paris 2024 Ticket Scam

Swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France begins on July 27th with tickets still available for purchase, albeit at your own risk.

As British Olympian Matt Richards‘ parents learned, official-looking sites offer tickets to the world’s biggest sporting event; however, not all are legit.

Richard’s mother, Amanda, told the BBC that the family had been scammed of 2,500 pounds ($3,170.50) by a ticket website that “looked perfectly legitimate.” (ESPN)

They had been unable to afford tickets in the official ballot where only the most expensive, priced at 3,000 euros each, were left by the time they got their turn. (ESPN)

“We couldn’t afford to buy tickets for everything he’s swimming in, but we wanted to be there for sort of the important ones, the semis and the finals, so we bought tickets for five evening events,” she said.

“We don’t have masses of savings. We just don’t have the money to be able to just buy another set of tickets. We’re devastated. … I was really upset. I feel like a fool.”

Richards, who qualified for Paris in the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle as well as relays, took to social media and addressed @Olympics regarding the scam.

“I do find it crazy that when competing at an Olympic Games, the families of the athletes have to source and fund tickets themselves,” Richards posted. “My family and I are looking at a bill of thousands of pounds spent on tickets, just to see me swim in a couple of sessions this summer.

“Given that you won’t pay the athletes who compete in the event (that creates billions every year in revenue) due to it ‘not being the Olympic spirit’ … do you not think it’s time that you support the families of the people competing, by giving them tickets to the events that their family members are competing in?”

“Seeing your family or friends compete at an Olympic Games shouldn’t be reserved for the people that have thousands to spare, who can afford to come and watch,” he wrote. “I think it’s time that [IOC president] Thomas Bach and the IOC start taking care of their athletes and not just their shareholders.”

Richards’ father, Simon, told SwimSwam, “It’s hugely upsetting as parents of an athlete. Having sacrificed so much over so many years, we just want to be in-venue to support our child IN the Games.

“To fall foul of scam sites is heartbreaking and wrong, and then to have to pay out several thousands of pounds is so difficult. We’ve never expected to be “given” anything for free, but it doesn’t feel right to be charged literally thousands of pounds just for tickets.

That doesn’t take into account flights and accommodation to get to the Games. It’s wrong that families face being priced out of supporting their children”.