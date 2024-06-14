SwimSwam Pulse: 68.9% Correctly Predicted Aussie Women Would Break WR At Trials

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers what the most likely world record scenario would be between the Australian and U.S. Olympic Trials:

Question: Will any world records fall between the AUS and US Olympic Trials? If so, which is most likely:

RESULTS

Yes – AUS women – 68.9%

68.9% Yes – USA women – 18.5%

– 18.5% No – 10.1%

– 10.1% Yes – USA men – 1.8%

– 1.8% Yes – AUS men – 0.7%

The added pressure and nerves can often lead to slower times at the Olympic Trials, but that hasn’t been the case for the Australian women this week.

Our latest poll asked SwimSwam readers which gender was most likely to break a world record at the Trials between the Australians and Americans, and the Aussie women overwhelmingly came out on top with 68.9% of votes.

That prediction turned out to be correct, as Ariarne Titmus shattered the world record in the women’s 200 freestyle in 1:52.23, while former record holder Mollie O’Callaghan also went under the existing mark of 1:52.85 in 1:52.48.

Titmus also narrowly missed her world record in the 400 free (3:55.44), while Kaylee McKeown also had a couple of close calls with the #2 performances in history in the 100 back (57.41) and 200 back (2:03.30).

The only other option that got a decent chunk of votes was for the American women at 18.5%.

The world record candidates include Torri Huske in the 100 fly, Kate Douglass in the 200 IM, and Regan Smith in the 100 and 200 back. We also can never count out Katie Ledecky, though she’ll be saving her best for the Olympics with qualification a foregone conclusion.

Ten percent didn’t think we’d see a world record, while the American and Australian men combined for just 2.5% of votes.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which is more likely, Ledecky beating Titmus in the 400 free, or Titmus beating Ledecky in the 800 free?

Who is more likely to win three individual golds in Paris? Katie Ledecky (400/800/1500)

Ariarne Titmus (200/400/800) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner.