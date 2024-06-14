SwimSwam Pulse: 68.9% Correctly Predicted Aussie Women Would Break WR At Trials

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers what the most likely world record scenario would be between the Australian and U.S. Olympic Trials:
Question: Will any world records fall between the AUS and US Olympic Trials? If so, which is most likely:
RESULTS
- Yes – AUS women – 68.9%
- Yes – USA women – 18.5%
- No – 10.1%
- Yes – USA men – 1.8%
- Yes – AUS men – 0.7%
The added pressure and nerves can often lead to slower times at the Olympic Trials, but that hasn’t been the case for the Australian women this week.
Our latest poll asked SwimSwam readers which gender was most likely to break a world record at the Trials between the Australians and Americans, and the Aussie women overwhelmingly came out on top with 68.9% of votes.
That prediction turned out to be correct, as Ariarne Titmus shattered the world record in the women’s 200 freestyle in 1:52.23, while former record holder Mollie O’Callaghan also went under the existing mark of 1:52.85 in 1:52.48.
Titmus also narrowly missed her world record in the 400 free (3:55.44), while Kaylee McKeown also had a couple of close calls with the #2 performances in history in the 100 back (57.41) and 200 back (2:03.30).
The only other option that got a decent chunk of votes was for the American women at 18.5%.
The world record candidates include Torri Huske in the 100 fly, Kate Douglass in the 200 IM, and Regan Smith in the 100 and 200 back. We also can never count out Katie Ledecky, though she’ll be saving her best for the Olympics with qualification a foregone conclusion.
Ten percent didn’t think we’d see a world record, while the American and Australian men combined for just 2.5% of votes.
Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks: Which is more likely, Ledecky beating Titmus in the 400 free, or Titmus beating Ledecky in the 800 free?
They’re almost equally likely at 100%
I could sooner imagine Arnie not winning the 200 or 400 than Katie with the 1500 though.
Who would challenge Katie in the 1500?
Arnie has to contend with MOC, Summer, etc.
I don’t like the new poll as I feel both are equally unlikely to pull those specitic trios off. Ledecky is the heavy favorite in the 800 free for obvious reasons, and likewise Titmus is the huge favorite in the 400m free where even it seems that McIntosh’ wunderkind talent may not even challenge her.
I think my feeling is that they both have pretty equal chances: Ledecky is winning the 1500 and Titmus feels unbeatable in the 400 Free. I recognize Ledecky and McIntosh are worthy adversaries in that distance, but Titmus feels too locked in on mid-distance free to lose it to Ledecky, who has been gradually conceding her sprintier freestyle distances and McIntosh, who is more versatile and, therefore, not 100% dialed in on a specific freestyle event. After that, they both have races they are likely claiming (Ledecky in the 800 and Titmus in the 200), albeit with some competition. Titmus’s competition feels tighter in the 200, so I would lean towards Katie if we were just asked who is more… Read more »
Ledecky isn’t winning the 400, and Titmus isn’t winning the 800, so I’ll go with Kaylee McKeown in the 200 IM and backstrokes