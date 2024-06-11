McKeown Rattles World Record With #2 Swim In History, O’Callaghan Joins Sub-58 Club In 100 BK

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
It was no surprise to see the Australian women put on a clinic in the final of the 100 backstroke on Tuesday night at the Olympic Trials, as the world record was nearly broken and the fourth swimmer in history joined the sub-58 club.
Defending Olympic champion and world record holder Kaylee McKeown went out like a bullet, flipping under WR pace in 28.00 before falling off just a touch coming home in 29.41 for a final time of 57.41, the second-fastest in history.
Mollie O’Callaghan, who set a best time of 58.09 in April to become the 7th-fastest performer ever, wasn’t far behind McKeown at the 50 (28.17) and closed strong in 29.71 to hit the touchpad in 57.88 to become just the fourth swimmer in history to break the 58-second barrier.
Split Comparison
|McKeown, WR
|McKeown, AUS Trials
|O’Callaghan, Old PB
|O’Callaghan, AUS Trials
|28.15
|28.00
|28.60
|28.17
|57.33 (29.18)
|57.41 (29.41)
|58.09 (29.49)
|57.88 (29.71)
The 20-year-old joins McKeown, American Regan Smith and Canadian Kylie Masse, who had combined to go 57-something 37 times (33 of them being either McKeown or Smith) before a fourth swimmer joined them.
All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33, 2023
- Regan Smith (USA) – 57.51, 2024
- Kylie Masse (CAN) – 57.70, 2021
- Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 57.88, 2024
- Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00, 2018
Australian Swimming Trials (50M) – #Paris2024
📍Brisbane 🇦🇺
🏊♀️ 100M DOS
🕗 59.62 (#Paris2024 🇫🇷)
🥇Kaylee McKeown 57.41 🎟️
🥈Mollie O’Callaghan 57.88 🎟️
🥉Iona Anderson 58.43#Natation #AusSwimTrials pic.twitter.com/KRgWp7q7gM
— MR.CARTER (@NelsonCarterJr) June 11, 2024
For McKeown, the performance marked a new All Comers Record (fastest on Australian soil), dipping under the 57.45 mark she established at the 2021 Olympic Trials, which was a world record at the time.
All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33, 2023
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.41, 2024
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.45, 2021
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.47, 2021
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.50, 2023
- Regan Smith (USA) – 57.51, 2024
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.53, 2023
- Regan Smith (USA) / Kaylee McKeown – 57.57, 2019 / 2024
- –
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS) / Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.63, 2021 / 2023
McKeown, 22, has shown incredible form thus far in Brisbane, with her 100 back swim coming on the heels of a stunning 2:06.63 in the 200 IM on Monday, ranking her #3 all-time.
Showing off the nation’s depth in the event, rising star Iona Anderson was a distant third at the Trials in a time of 58.43, a new lifetime best for the 18-year-old which ties her as the 14th-fastest performer in history.
think it was key for Kaylee to make a record here, it would clarify a lot for me, but seeing that it make me doubt any more, given that I think Regan will make one in trials. It is a very important factor.
MOC’s current swimming CV
50 back – 27.16 (9th fastest all time)
100 back – 57.88 (4th fastest all time)
100 free – 52.08 (7th fastest all time) and two time world champion
200 free – 1:52.85 (fastest all time) and world champion
Her versatility is up there with KD and only just behind Kaylee and Summer but doesn’t seem to get the same kudos
And she’s just turned 20, 1 year and 3 months younger than Gretchen Walsh, and only 2 months older than Claire Curzan.
She’s always underrated in Swimswam.
Many Swimswammers predicted Paris 100 free gold to go to Haughey, who is 7 years older.
Molly said after during swim interview wait to all swims are done then decisions will be made . She wont be doing the 100 back if she gets a spot in the 200. Which is great for Isona huge talent . Super impressed today with Toohy at the age of 15
All the other top backstrokers aside from Kaylee and Regan should be happy MOC won’t swim 100 back in Paris.
I promise I’m not throwing any shade at McKeown, but isn’t she usually a little faster in Australia than at Worlds/Olympics? I expect her to be somewhere between 57.4 and 57.6 in the Paris final. She’s definitely the favorite, but I’m still not counting out Regan Smith if Bowman can figure out how to nail her taper for Paris.
Yeah, that trope kind of died when she crushed Tokyo 2021 and the last couple of Worlds
I mean she was 57.45 at 2021 trials and 57.47 in the Olympic final. It’s hardly that much slower. Likewise she was 57.50 at 2023 trials and 57.53 at 2023 worlds
At the end of the day, Kaylee knows how to get on the wall first – she hasn’t lost an individual backstroke race since 2019 and has 9 of the 11 fastest 100 back times (including the top 5)
She broke the 100m world record last year at Budapest LOL. So this take isn’t supported with the evidence.
That wasn’t done in Australia nor at an Olympics or Worlds final, so not directly relevant to my point.
My point is that McKeown’s times from Australia to Worlds/Olympics are usually pretty similar. She doesn’t usually drop a lot of time.
Very much looking forward to Smith’s response at US trials – they’re both very good at this game of tit-for-tat
Good? She owns 8 of the best 10 times and hasn’t been defeated in 5 years. I don’t understand the whole competition thing. Maybe this year? But not historically; Kaylee has won everything.
I should clarify – everything post 2019 which is many many years.
Didn’t Regan just go a new best time the other week?
57.51. It’s in the list above,
Yes, it’s number six all time. Kaylee owns 1-5 fastest times. With 3 of them done over the last year.
I highly doubt MOC will swim the 100back in Paris because the semis finish 20 minutes before the 200free final. But it bodes well for her 100/200 free form. Will be expecting her to swim a 51s 100 free to cement her status as the favourite. Everyone has been so focussed on Haughey that they forget that MOC was the 2022 and 2023 world champion and has been dropping half a second off her PB each year
You never know what can happen so having spare qualifications is something earned and wise.