McKeown Rattles World Record With #2 Swim In History, O’Callaghan Joins Sub-58 Club In 100 BK

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

It was no surprise to see the Australian women put on a clinic in the final of the 100 backstroke on Tuesday night at the Olympic Trials, as the world record was nearly broken and the fourth swimmer in history joined the sub-58 club.

Defending Olympic champion and world record holder Kaylee McKeown went out like a bullet, flipping under WR pace in 28.00 before falling off just a touch coming home in 29.41 for a final time of 57.41, the second-fastest in history.

Mollie O’Callaghan, who set a best time of 58.09 in April to become the 7th-fastest performer ever, wasn’t far behind McKeown at the 50 (28.17) and closed strong in 29.71 to hit the touchpad in 57.88 to become just the fourth swimmer in history to break the 58-second barrier.

Split Comparison

McKeown, WR McKeown, AUS Trials O’Callaghan, Old PB O’Callaghan, AUS Trials 28.15 28.00 28.60 28.17 57.33 (29.18) 57.41 (29.41) 58.09 (29.49) 57.88 (29.71)

The 20-year-old joins McKeown, American Regan Smith and Canadian Kylie Masse, who had combined to go 57-something 37 times (33 of them being either McKeown or Smith) before a fourth swimmer joined them.

All-Time Performers, Women’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)

Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33, 2023 Regan Smith (USA) – 57.51, 2024 Kylie Masse (CAN) – 57.70, 2021 Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) – 57.88, 2024 Kathleen Baker (USA) – 58.00, 2018

For McKeown, the performance marked a new All Comers Record (fastest on Australian soil), dipping under the 57.45 mark she established at the 2021 Olympic Trials, which was a world record at the time.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 100 Backstroke (LCM)

McKeown, 22, has shown incredible form thus far in Brisbane, with her 100 back swim coming on the heels of a stunning 2:06.63 in the 200 IM on Monday, ranking her #3 all-time.

Showing off the nation’s depth in the event, rising star Iona Anderson was a distant third at the Trials in a time of 58.43, a new lifetime best for the 18-year-old which ties her as the 14th-fastest performer in history.