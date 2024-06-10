2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- June 10-15, 2024
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Central
- Updated Psych Sheet
- Heat Sheets
- Day 1 Prelims Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (VPN Needed)
This morning kicked off the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials with already several big swims setting the pace for this all-important Paris qualifying competition.
Ariarne Titmus wasted no time staking her claim on the women’s 400m free, firing off a prelims effort of 4:01.57 in her bid to repeat as gold medalist in Paris.
Griffith’s Lani Pallister is in hot pursuit for the 2nd slot while the likes of Kiah Melverton and Leah Neale also lurk among the top 8 ready to rumble this evening.
22-year-old Kaylee McKeown clocked a morning swim of 2:11.98 to capture the 2nd seed in the women’s 200m IM, with Chandler’s Ella Ramsay landing lane 4 in 2:10.96.
Jenna Forrester rounded out the top 3 seeds in 2:13.44, but history shows it’s McKeown’s race to lose, owning a lifetime best and Aussie national record of 2:06.99 from April’s National Championships.
The men’s 100m breast this morning saw Sam Williamson fire off a lifetime best of 58.95 to capture the top seed, already dipping under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 59.49. That rendered him Australia’s 3rd-fastest man in history and the quickest since 2013.
Australia’s most decorated Olympian in history, Emma McKeon, was impressive in the women’s 100m fly. She touched in 56.75 as the sole swimmer of the prelims to dip under the 57-second threshold.
We’ll see Alexandria Perkins, Brianna Throssell and Abbey Connor among those chasing the 2nd slot for the Olympic roster, while 200m fly national champion Elizabeth Dekkers is also among the hunters for the OQT.
The final event is the men’s 400m free, giving us a potentially electric head-to-head between 2023 world champion Sam Short and 2022 world champion Elijah Winnington.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
- Australian Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus, 2023
- Oceanic Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus, 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus, 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 4:04.98
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015
- Australian Record – 2:06.99, Kaylee McKeown, 2024
- Oceanic Record – 2:06.99, Kaylee McKeown, 2024
- Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:10.62
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL
- World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019
- Australian Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (AUS), 2009
- Oceanic Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard (AUS), 2009
- Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019
- Swim Australia OQT – 59.49
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016
- Australian Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Oceanic Record – 55.72, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021
- Swim Australia OQT – 57.17
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009
- Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe, 2002
- Oceanic Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe, 2002
- Commonwealth Record – Ian Thorpe, 2022
- Swim Australia OQT – 3:45.43
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
There is NO WAY that they used the Ian Thorpe 400 Free from the 2004 Trials in that montage bro
I am so excited. I’m shaking.
According to the Age:
It’s my understanding Titmus hasn’t completely rested for these trials, so breaking her own world record might be a bridge too far. Never say never.
If this is how good she looks not fully rested, then the Race of the Century is going to look more like Fukuoka 2.0.
Not sure we can rely on anything they say at this point tbh.
Massive line outside the stadium and it’s just about to start. They must have sold way more tickets recently because there were heaps of seats a few weeks ago
Can you take a pic of the crowd once everyone’s in?
3:56.30
2:06.87
58.64
56.09
3:41.12
I am SO EXCITED
LETS GO
While I’m not expecting a virtual WR line, it would be great if they also had splits for the AR.
Especially for the men’s 400 free where the sharp contrast in splits gives a lot more context.
I think if we’re going to feel any tension in a final, it’s probably going to be the women’s 100m fly or men’s 100m breaststroke.