2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

This morning kicked off the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials with already several big swims setting the pace for this all-important Paris qualifying competition.

Ariarne Titmus wasted no time staking her claim on the women’s 400m free, firing off a prelims effort of 4:01.57 in her bid to repeat as gold medalist in Paris.

Griffith’s Lani Pallister is in hot pursuit for the 2nd slot while the likes of Kiah Melverton and Leah Neale also lurk among the top 8 ready to rumble this evening.

22-year-old Kaylee McKeown clocked a morning swim of 2:11.98 to capture the 2nd seed in the women’s 200m IM, with Chandler’s Ella Ramsay landing lane 4 in 2:10.96.

Jenna Forrester rounded out the top 3 seeds in 2:13.44, but history shows it’s McKeown’s race to lose, owning a lifetime best and Aussie national record of 2:06.99 from April’s National Championships.

The men’s 100m breast this morning saw Sam Williamson fire off a lifetime best of 58.95 to capture the top seed, already dipping under the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 59.49. That rendered him Australia’s 3rd-fastest man in history and the quickest since 2013.

Australia’s most decorated Olympian in history, Emma McKeon, was impressive in the women’s 100m fly. She touched in 56.75 as the sole swimmer of the prelims to dip under the 57-second threshold.

We’ll see Alexandria Perkins, Brianna Throssell and Abbey Connor among those chasing the 2nd slot for the Olympic roster, while 200m fly national champion Elizabeth Dekkers is also among the hunters for the OQT.

The final event is the men’s 400m free, giving us a potentially electric head-to-head between 2023 world champion Sam Short and 2022 world champion Elijah Winnington.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023

, 2023 Swim Australia OQT – 4:04.98

WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

, 2024 Commonwealth Record – 2:06.88, Siobhan Marie O’Connor (GBR), 2016

Swim Australia OQT – 2:10.62

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

Commonwealth Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2019

Swim Australia OQT – 59.49

WOMEN’S 100 FLY – FINAL

World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2016

, 2021 Commonwealth Record – 55.59, Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2021

Swim Australia OQT – 57.17

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann (GER), 2009

Australian Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe, 2002

Oceanic Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe, 2002

Commonwealth Record – Ian Thorpe, 2022

Swim Australia OQT – 3:45.43

