Olympic Champion Missy Franklin Discusses Life Lessons in Swim Ahead of 2024 Olympic Trials

Missy Franklin was a 5x Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the pool. Now outside of it, Franklin is having just as much success. She’s a parent (3-year-old daughter, Caitlin, with her husband, Hayes Johnson), a member of the media (hosts the podcast Unfiltered Waters with fellow Olympian Katie Hoff), and an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation.
In this episode, we discuss the upcoming Olympic Trials with Franklin, who will be in Indianapolis with the USA Swimming Foundation and as media. Trials are the most stressful environment in swimming and if you are there for more than a couple days, you ride the emotional roller coaster of someone chasing the Olympic dream whether you want to or not. Missy does a great job putting this into words and expressing her excitement at how the team looks to be shaping up as Trials loom.
Outside of swimming, Missy has also been heavily focused on working with Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc. to raise awareness of autosomal dominant kidney disease (ADPKD). Readers can learn more on DiveIntoADPKD.com.
In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Caitlin*