Different Maps Of The 2024 Paris Olympics And Its Layout

The Paris Olympics begin about a month and a half from now. If you’re in Paris (or even watching from home), you might want to familiarize yourself with the layout of the city and see what changes occur for such a big event to take place.

Here are some maps to reference for the coming months. Swimming competition takes place during the first half of the Games.

Map of all of the country “houses”:

An AI display of expected foot traffic data throughout the city:

Marathon Route map:

Credit: Paris 2024

General Venue Map:

Credit: Paris 2024

Other cities hosting events for the Games:


Map of the transit system corresponding to venues:


Map of the Olympic Torch Relay:


Map of security, traffic, and restricted entries:

Credit: The National News

