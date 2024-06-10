Different Maps Of The 2024 Paris Olympics And Its Layout

The Paris Olympics begin about a month and a half from now. If you’re in Paris (or even watching from home), you might want to familiarize yourself with the layout of the city and see what changes occur for such a big event to take place.

Here are some maps to reference for the coming months. Swimming competition takes place during the first half of the Games.

Map of all of the country “houses”:

An AI display of expected foot traffic data throughout the city:

🌍 ✨ Summon any city in the world and overlay insightful geospatial data with our Geospatial Insights application for #AppleVisionPro and Meta Quest 3. Here, you can see a 3D map of Paris showing expected foot traffic data throughout the day during the Paris Olympics, but the… pic.twitter.com/4Yif77bRcW — Jeremy Dalton (@JeremyDaltonXR) May 22, 2024

Marathon Route map:

General Venue Map:

Other cities hosting events for the Games:

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will be held in 35 sites disseminated not only in Paris and its region, but also in cities such as Lille, Marseille, Châteauroux and as far as Teahupo’o, Tahiti. read more : https://t.co/grF1zPqV1T pic.twitter.com/anSZYINKqd — VPI Agency (@vpiagency) December 20, 2022



Map of the transit system corresponding to venues:

I have repurposed my Grand Paris 2030 map for the 2024 Olympics with locations of venues and stations to avoid (red and orange circles). The network will be extremely crowded, traffic will be mayhem, you better walk if you can.https://t.co/dLVXxroj10 pic.twitter.com/9gn5U735ro — Jug Cerovic (@JugCerovic) March 5, 2024



Map of the Olympic Torch Relay:

If you’re visiting France in 2024, here is the map for the Olympic torch relay. If you’re on the Somme, it will pass through Amiens and the Baie de Somme on 4 July 2024. @SommeTourisme pic.twitter.com/BtwUqG1lxS — Sara 🇺🇦 🇦🇺 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@otagoview) June 24, 2023



Map of security, traffic, and restricted entries: