Cam McEvoy stuns swimming world with wedding announcement

Cam McEvoy and his lady Madeline tried to be low-key about it, but it was nearly impossible with this kind of announcement.

In one word, McEvoy and Madeline sent the swimming world into a craze by making a post on Instagram with the simple message “Eloped.”

The two posted a photo with the message of them kissing in front of pillars at an undisclosed location.

At the end of 2024, McEvoy posted on Instagram that he had proposed to Madeline, saying “I’ve achieved some pretty big things this year but I think I just achieved my greatest one. What a way to end 2024.”

Now 30, McEvoy won his first Olympic gold medal at last summer’s Paris Games when he won the 50 meter freestyle in a time of 21.25. It was the fourth Olympics he competed in. McEvoy has also won three Olympic bronze medals, but all of those came on relay teams.