200 Butterfly Ace Audrey Derivaux Drops Big Time in Secondary Events at NJ Super Bowl Meet

2025 Jersey Wahoos Super Bowl Splash ABBC Meet

February 8-9, 2025

GCIT Pool, Sewell, New Jersey

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Full Meet Results

While 15-year-old Jersey Wahoos swimmer Audrey Derivaux is best known for her 200 butterfly, an event in which she’s the 13-14 National Age Group Record holder, as she moves deeper into her high school career, she’s really advancing in a lot of her secondary events and rounding out her abilities.

This was on full display on Super Bowl weekend, where she didn’t swim the 200 fly but did swim personal bests in four other events, winning all five individual races that she saw through to finals.

That included her first sub-23 second swim in the 50 yard free, where she swam 22.73. Her previous best was a 23.11 done in November, and before that she swam 23.43 in March 2024. She now has personal bests in that event in three consecutive meets.

In general, she made a lot of progress in shorter races all around. That includes a 49.53 in the 100 free (four tenths drop) and a 52.69 in the 100 fly (1.75 seconds drop).

Individual Results

Time at this meet Previous PB Improvement 50 free 22.73 23.11 -0.38 100 free 49.53 49.97 -0.44 200 back 1:52.39 1:50.91 — 100 breast* 1:02.40 1:06.75 -4.35 100 fly 52.69 54.44 -1.75 200 IM 1:56.70 1:55.73 —

*Prelims only

The versatility should not be surprising, given that Derivaux also holds the 13-14 National Age Group record in the 200 yard IM, but the progress in the sprint events specifically is encouraging as she prepares to enter her recruiting cycle this summer – one where NIL money could flow freely for a four-relay swimmer who could also win NCAA titles over 200 yards.

