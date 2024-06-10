Kaylee McKeown Clocks 2:06.63 200 IM Statement Swim For Aussie Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day one of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials wasted no time demonstrating why it is one of the most elite competitions in all the world.

Immediately after Olympic champion Ariarne Titmus fired off the #2 performance of all-time in the women’s 400m free, Kaylee McKeown blasted a new Australian national record and Commonwealth record in the women’s 200m IM.

Touching in a result of 2:06.63, McKeown sliced .36 off her previous lifetime best and Aussie standard of 2:06.99 logged just this past April at the Open Championships. Her result easily cleared the Swimming Australia-mandated Olympic Qualification Time of 2:10.62 to book her ticket to Paris.

Ella Ramsay touched in 2:09.32 behind McKeown, also dipping under the OQT, earning her first-ever sub-2:10 outing in the process. Jenna Forrester rounded out the top 3 in 2:11.83 this evening.

McKeown’s 2:06.63 bumps herself up the list of all-time performers to now rank as the 3rd-best in history, overtaking retired British ace Siobhan-Marie-O’Connor‘s time of 2:06.88 which earned the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

McKeown is within striking distance of Hungarian Katinka Hosszu‘s longstanding World Record of 2:06.12 established in 2016.

Top 5 Women’s LCM 200 IM Performers All-Time

Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12, 2015 Ariana Kukors (USA) – 2:06.15, 2009 Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 2:06.63, 2024 Siobhan-Marie O’Connor (GBR) – 2:06.88, 2016 Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:06.89, 2023

McKeown ripped a swift 27.58 opening fly leg before dipping under the 32-second threshold for the first time in the backstroke. She continued the momentum on the back half to beat the field by nearly 3 seconds.

SPLIT COMPARISON: