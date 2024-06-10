Ariarne Titmus Posts #2 400 Freestyle All-Time With 3:55.44

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

World Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023

(AUS), 2023 Australian Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus , 2023

, 2023 Oceanic Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus , 2023

, 2023 Commonwealth Record – 3:55.38, Ariarne Titmus , 2023

, 2023 Swim Australia OQT – 4:04.98

GOLD – Ariarne Titmus, 3:55.44 *OLY Qualifier

SILVER – Lani Pallister, 4:02.27 *OLY Qualifier

BRONZE – Jamie Perkins, 4:04.38

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus swam to the second fastest time all-time in the 400 freestyle posting a 3:55.44 to win the event at 2024 Australian Trials, booking her ticket to Paris. Titmus is also the World Record holder in the event as she swam a 3:55.38 at the 2023 World Championships en route to gold.

Top 5 Performances All-Time Women’s LCM 400 Free

Split Comparison:

2023 Worlds 2024 Aussie Trials 50 27.56 27.16 100 29.36 29.37 150 30 29.83 200 30.02 30.09 250 30.19 29.94 300 29.77 29.84 350 29.61 29.89 400 28.87 29.32 3:55.38 3:55.44

The biggest difference between her swim today and her world record was her first and last 50s. Last summer, she was out slightly slower at the start but came home in a 28.87 whereas today she was out faster but came home slightly slower.

Titmus now moves up to the fastest in the World so far this season as her previous season best of a 3:59.13 stood as #2 in the World this season only behind Summer McIntosh of Canada who swam a 3:59.06 at Canadian Trials. Titmus will look to defend her Olympic crown in the event after winning the 400 free in Tokyo in a 3:56.69, touching ahead of Katie Ledecky who swam a 3:57.36.