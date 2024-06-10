Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ariarne Titmus Posts #2 400 Freestyle All-Time With 3:55.44

Comments: 12

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Ariarne Titmus, 3:55.44 *OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Lani Pallister, 4:02.27 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE – Jamie Perkins, 4:04.38

Australia’s Ariarne Titmus swam to the second fastest time all-time in the 400 freestyle posting a 3:55.44 to win the event at 2024 Australian Trials, booking her ticket to Paris. Titmus is also the World Record holder in the event as she swam a 3:55.38 at the 2023 World Championships en route to gold.

Top 5 Performances All-Time Women’s LCM 400 Free

  1. Ariarne Titmus, 3:55.38 (2023)
  2. Ariarne Titmus, 3:55.44 (2024)
  3. Summer McIntosh, 3:56.08 (2023)
  4. Ariarne Titmus, 3:56.40 (2023)
  5. Katie Ledecky, 3:56.46 (2016)

Split Comparison:

2023 Worlds
2024 Aussie Trials
50 27.56 27.16
100 29.36 29.37
150 30 29.83
200 30.02 30.09
250 30.19 29.94
300 29.77 29.84
350 29.61 29.89
400 28.87 29.32
3:55.38 3:55.44

The biggest difference between her swim today and her world record was her first and last 50s. Last summer, she was out slightly slower at the start but came home in a 28.87 whereas today she was out faster but came home slightly slower.

Titmus now moves up to the fastest in the World so far this season as her previous season best of a 3:59.13 stood as #2 in the World this season only behind Summer McIntosh of Canada who swam a 3:59.06 at Canadian Trials. Titmus will look to defend her Olympic crown in the event after winning the 400 free in Tokyo in a 3:56.69, touching ahead of Katie Ledecky who swam a 3:57.36.

2023-2024 LCM Women 400 Free

Ariarne AUS
Titmus
06/10
3:55.44
2Summer
McINTOSH 		CAN3:59.0605/13
3Erika
FAIRWEATHER 		NZL3:59.4402/11
3Katie
LEDECKY		USA3:59.4405/16
5Bingjie
LI 		CHN4:01.6202/11
View Top 31»

12
Sqimgod
4 minutes ago

Would be nice to see her challenge ledecky in the 800

Andy
17 minutes ago

This feels like such a shocker to me because Titmus feels like she’s been around FOREVER … but she’s only 23!

I remember at 2023 trials that it was probably her 4th last ever tapered 400 free (and then had to backtrack and say she wasn’t retiring)

Summer breaking her WR last year was the best thing for her because it kept her motivated in training – but if she wins back to back 400 golds in Paris, I’m not sure she’ll have it in her to keep pushing on until LA, especially if Summer starts dropping more time

David Kellam
19 minutes ago

The first 200 of her heat swim was very similar. First 100 was slightly faster, second hundred .5 behind. She was testing going out faster and holding on. She’ll do that AND drop the last lap come Paris. Know what to work on… 🥇+WR.

Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  David Kellam
11 minutes ago

I boggles the mind that she went 1:56.45 on the feet and went on to swim 1:59 on the second 200.

I think she can challenge MOC in 200.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by Genevieve Nnaji
Oceanian
30 minutes ago

Perfect Paris warm-up for Arnie.

Heat swim which would make an Olympic final.
Finals swim which would definitely challenge for gold.

But I think there is more to come at the Games.

Andy
Reply to  Oceanian
28 minutes ago

I’m not even confident that either Katie or Summer will swim 3:56 in Paris so I think a 3:55.4 easily wins gold

StuffTheSilver
32 minutes ago

Arnie looked great.
She will be difficult to beat in 6 weeks

Genevieve Nnaji
48 minutes ago

If she wins 400 in Paris, she arguably becomes the greatest female mid distance freestyler.

13
Andy
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
30 minutes ago

I don’t think it’s even arguable if we’re purely using 200/400 as the metric

She’d be two Olympic golds in the 400 and 1 in the 200 (and probably silver behind MOC).

Obviously we’ll have to wait and see what Ledecky puts up next week (but she’s so far ahead she won’t need to taper), but it’s crazy that people were saying this would be the next Race of the Century after Summer broke the WR last year, yet Titmus might crush them in back to back years

Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  Andy
15 minutes ago

Yeah I don’t think a female swimmer has won 400 free twice in Olympic and twice in World Championship. That’s my reasoning.

Torchbearer
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
20 seconds ago

You can throw in her amazing 200m relay splits as the icing on the cake

mahmoud
52 minutes ago

She looked very very good. A sub 3.55 is very realistic in Paris.

