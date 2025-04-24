How Italian Champion Anita Bottazzo Found Balance in Swimming & Life at Florida

After training for 5 years in Italy with some of the best breaststroke specialists in the country, 20-year-old Anita Bottazzo needed a change. She wanted new stimulus both athletically and academically, so she decided to come to the University of Florida. Flash forward one year: Bottazzo has become an SEC Champion, NCAA All-American, and Italian champion, and is pursuing a degree in biotechnology. Listen to how Bottazzo has flourished in Gainesville and what tools she’s gained since her arrival in the USA.

