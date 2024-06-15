Australia Names 44 Strong Olympic Swim Team For Paris – Boxall Places 10 on the Team

SwuS2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The final session of the Australian Olympic Trials has concluded, and with that, we know all of the athletes who have qualified for an individual event.

Swim Australia has announced a team of 44 swimmers, 23 of whom will be making their Olympic debut. Leading the charge for the women will be Ariarne Titmus and Kaylee McKeown, both of whom will be looking to defend their gold medals: Titmus in the 200 and 400 free and McKeown in the 100 and 200 back. Joining them will be Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, and Lani Pallister.

For the men, Zac Stubblety-Cook will look to defend his 200-meter breaststroke gold medal. Strong medal threats Brendon Smith (bronze in 2021) and Kyle Chalmers (silver in 2021) have also made the team.

Ten of the 44 swimmers hail from one club, St. Peters Western. Head Coach Dean Boxall gained more global recognition with Titmus’s performance at the Olympics and his meme-worthy celebrations. To put that number into context, almost one in four swimmers on the Australian Olympic team call one club home.

Full Released Roster

Name (Alphabetical) Club # of Olympic Games Iona Anderson Breakers WA Debut Ben Armbruster Bond Debut Jaclyn Barclay St. Peters Western Debut Bronte Campbell Cruiz 4th (2012, 2016, 2020) Jack Cartwright St. Peters Western Debut Kyle Chalmers St. Andrew’s 3rd (2016, 2020) Abbey Connor USC Spartans Debut Isaac Cooper St. Andrew’s 2nd (2020) Elizabeth Dekkers Chandler Debut Jenna Forrester St. Peters Western Debut Maximillian Giuliani Miami Debut Chelsea Gubecka Yeronga Park 2nd (2016) Meg Harris Rackley 2nd (2020) Zac Incerti USC Spartans 2nd (2020) Shayna Jack St. Peters Western Debut Moesha Johnson Griffith University Debut Kyle Lee North Coast Debut Se-Bom Lee SOPAC 2nd (2020) Cameron McEvoy Somerville House 4th (2012, 2016, 2020) Emma McKeon Griffith University 3rd (2016, 2020) Kaylee McKeown Griffith University 2nd (2020) Thomas Neill Rackley 2nd (2020) Mollie O’Callaghan St. Peters Western 2nd (2020) Lani Pallister Griffith University Debut Alexandria Perkins USC Spartans Debut Jamie Perkins St. Peters Western Debut William Petric Nunawading Debut Ella Ramsay Chandler Debut Samuel Short Rackley Debut Nicholas Sloman Noosa Debut Brendon Smith Griffith University 2nd (2020) Flynn Southam Bond Debut Jenna Strauch Miami 2nd (2020) Zac Stubblety-Cook Chandler 2nd (2020) Kai Taylor St. Peters Western Debut Matthew Temple Marion 2nd (2020) Brianna Throssell St. Peters Western 3rd (2016, 2020) Ariarne Titmus St. Peters Western 2nd (2020) Samuel Williamson Melbourne Vicentre Debut Elijah Winnington St. Peters Western 2nd (2020) Bradley Woodward Mingara Debut Olivia Wunsch Carlile Debut William Yang SOPAC Debut Joshua Yong UWA West Coast Debut

Day 6 Roster Additions Recap

Meg Harris punched her first individual ticket to Paris, having come so close in the 100. She will be joined by Shayna Jack, who broke 24.00 for the first time to win the event, stopping the clock at 23.99.

The men’s 400 IM saw two new swimmers add their names to the travels list. Brendon Smith will look to defend his 2020 Tokyo bronze medal. Three years ago, Smith captured his first Olympic medal in 4:10.38, and tonight he was 4:10.18, showing that he should be in good standing to make another run at a medal. Joining Smith in the 400 IM will be Will Petric. Petric narrowly missed out on making the team in the 200 IM earlier in the week but put in an inspired performance to take second tonight.

The women’s 400 IM saw Ella Ramsay cap off a successful week, adding a third event to her itinerary. Jenna Forrester, the 2023 Worlds bronze medalist, also made the team. She hit the wall in 4:38.16, squeaking under the 4:38.53 qualifying time. Smith had had a rough week, adding time in the 200 IM and 200 free, but did what was necessary.

The men’s 100 fly only saw one swimmer add their name to the roster as Matt Temple narrowly snuck under the qualifying time of 51.17, as he took the event win in 51.15. Temple, likely would have swam the fly legs on the medley relay, but now has ensured that he has an individual event.

The last event of the day saw Lani Pallister add to her already long schedule, as her win in the 1500 marked her 3rd individual event. Open water swimming, Moesha Johnson will dramatically drop in meterage as she will add the 1500 to her marathon swimming event.