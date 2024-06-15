Australia Names 44 Strong Olympic Swim Team For Paris – Boxall Places 10 on the Team

SwuS2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
The final session of the Australian Olympic Trials has concluded, and with that, we know all of the athletes who have qualified for an individual event.
Swim Australia has announced a team of 44 swimmers, 23 of whom will be making their Olympic debut. Leading the charge for the women will be Ariarne Titmus and Kaylee McKeown, both of whom will be looking to defend their gold medals: Titmus in the 200 and 400 free and McKeown in the 100 and 200 back. Joining them will be Mollie O’Callaghan, Emma McKeon, and Lani Pallister.
For the men, Zac Stubblety-Cook will look to defend his 200-meter breaststroke gold medal. Strong medal threats Brendon Smith (bronze in 2021) and Kyle Chalmers (silver in 2021) have also made the team.
Ten of the 44 swimmers hail from one club, St. Peters Western. Head Coach Dean Boxall gained more global recognition with Titmus’s performance at the Olympics and his meme-worthy celebrations. To put that number into context, almost one in four swimmers on the Australian Olympic team call one club home.
Full Released Roster
|Name (Alphabetical)
|Club
|# of Olympic Games
|Iona Anderson
|Breakers WA
|Debut
|Ben Armbruster
|Bond
|Debut
|Jaclyn Barclay
|St. Peters Western
|Debut
|Bronte Campbell
|Cruiz
|4th (2012, 2016, 2020)
|Jack Cartwright
|St. Peters Western
|Debut
|Kyle Chalmers
|St. Andrew’s
|3rd (2016, 2020)
|Abbey Connor
|USC Spartans
|Debut
|Isaac Cooper
|St. Andrew’s
|2nd (2020)
|Elizabeth Dekkers
|Chandler
|Debut
|Jenna Forrester
|St. Peters Western
|Debut
|Maximillian Giuliani
|Miami
|Debut
|Chelsea Gubecka
|Yeronga Park
|2nd (2016)
|Meg Harris
|Rackley
|2nd (2020)
|Zac Incerti
|USC Spartans
|2nd (2020)
|Shayna Jack
|St. Peters Western
|Debut
|Moesha Johnson
|Griffith University
|Debut
|Kyle Lee
|North Coast
|Debut
|Se-Bom Lee
|SOPAC
|2nd (2020)
|Cameron McEvoy
|Somerville House
|4th (2012, 2016, 2020)
|Emma McKeon
|Griffith University
|3rd (2016, 2020)
|Kaylee McKeown
|Griffith University
|2nd (2020)
|Thomas Neill
|Rackley
|2nd (2020)
|Mollie O’Callaghan
|St. Peters Western
|2nd (2020)
|Lani Pallister
|Griffith University
|Debut
|Alexandria Perkins
|USC Spartans
|Debut
|Jamie Perkins
|St. Peters Western
|Debut
|William Petric
|Nunawading
|Debut
|Ella Ramsay
|Chandler
|Debut
|Samuel Short
|Rackley
|Debut
|Nicholas Sloman
|Noosa
|Debut
|Brendon Smith
|Griffith University
|2nd (2020)
|Flynn Southam
|Bond
|Debut
|Jenna Strauch
|Miami
|2nd (2020)
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|Chandler
|2nd (2020)
|Kai Taylor
|St. Peters Western
|Debut
|Matthew Temple
|Marion
|2nd (2020)
|Brianna Throssell
|St. Peters Western
|3rd (2016, 2020)
|Ariarne Titmus
|St. Peters Western
|2nd (2020)
|Samuel Williamson
|Melbourne Vicentre
|Debut
|Elijah Winnington
|St. Peters Western
|2nd (2020)
|Bradley Woodward
|Mingara
|Debut
|Olivia Wunsch
|Carlile
|Debut
|William Yang
|SOPAC
|Debut
|Joshua Yong
|UWA West Coast
|Debut
Day 6 Roster Additions Recap
Meg Harris punched her first individual ticket to Paris, having come so close in the 100. She will be joined by Shayna Jack, who broke 24.00 for the first time to win the event, stopping the clock at 23.99.
The men’s 400 IM saw two new swimmers add their names to the travels list. Brendon Smith will look to defend his 2020 Tokyo bronze medal. Three years ago, Smith captured his first Olympic medal in 4:10.38, and tonight he was 4:10.18, showing that he should be in good standing to make another run at a medal. Joining Smith in the 400 IM will be Will Petric. Petric narrowly missed out on making the team in the 200 IM earlier in the week but put in an inspired performance to take second tonight.
The women’s 400 IM saw Ella Ramsay cap off a successful week, adding a third event to her itinerary. Jenna Forrester, the 2023 Worlds bronze medalist, also made the team. She hit the wall in 4:38.16, squeaking under the 4:38.53 qualifying time. Smith had had a rough week, adding time in the 200 IM and 200 free, but did what was necessary.
The men’s 100 fly only saw one swimmer add their name to the roster as Matt Temple narrowly snuck under the qualifying time of 51.17, as he took the event win in 51.15. Temple, likely would have swam the fly legs on the medley relay, but now has ensured that he has an individual event.
The last event of the day saw Lani Pallister add to her already long schedule, as her win in the 1500 marked her 3rd individual event. Open water swimming, Moesha Johnson will dramatically drop in meterage as she will add the 1500 to her marathon swimming event.
