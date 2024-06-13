Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Comments: 21

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
  • Australian Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  • Oceanic Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  • Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.74

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

  • World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
  • Australian Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin, 2019
  • Oceanic Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin 2019
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (GBR), 2021
  • Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.23

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record – 46.80, Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
  • Australian Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016
  • Oceanic Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016
  • Commonwealth Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016
  • Swim Australia OQT – 48.06

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

  • World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
  • Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper, 2009
  • Oceanic Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper, 2009
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper, 2009
  • Swim Australia OQT – 2:07.72

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

  • World Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
  • Australian Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus, 2022 & 2023
  • Oceanic Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus, 2022 & 2023
  • Commonwealth Record – 8:11.39, Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2024
  • Swim Australia OQT – 8:22.20

GOLD – 
SILVER – 
BRONZE – 

21
commonwombat
5 seconds ago

W200FLY: sub 2.05 in play for Dekkers, maybe a 2.05 high for Connor
M200IM: Petric the only chance of qualification
M100FR: No time prediction for Chalmers, he just needs to do what he has to do. Should be a 2nd qualifier but not a done deal. Anything more than 2 sub 48 = bonus
W200BK: WR may/may not go down but highly surprising if McKeown isn’t 2.03s. 2nd spot looks more open than expected as Barclay hasn’t looked on top form. Fredericks maybe
W800FR: Titmus/Pallister basically assured. Time range (8.11 high – 8.16s)

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
26 seconds ago

Interesting Ch9 ad:

Arnie vs Lani
‘King Kyle’
Em’s ‘last chance’

0
0
Reply
Miss M
7 minutes ago

In the stands tonight. So excited.

3
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Miss M
2 minutes ago

Enjoy!! Cheer loud!! Give us a wave!!

1
0
Reply
WinningtonShort
9 minutes ago

I think Connors, Dekkers and Titmus are going to set PBs tonight! Kaylee’s had a big week already… unlikely but not off the cards!

2
0
Reply
Oceanian
10 minutes ago

WR WATCH

W200 Back – Kaylee – prob no
M200 IM – not in a million years
M100 Free – umm no – ‘6 under 48’ then? umm no Thorpie..
W200 Fly – Lizzie – prob no but some PBs possible
W800 Free – extremely unlikely but who knows with Arnie in this kinda form

Anyway WRs aren’t important here – it’s all about getting to Paris and stepping up there.

3
0
Reply
Mako
11 minutes ago

Just remember guys, swimming is on Gem due to NRL.

2
0
Reply
Oceanian
18 minutes ago

Surprisingly – until about 9 hours ago – the W200 fly may be the most anticipated event of the night.

3
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
19 minutes ago

Kaylee breaks World Record?

up for yes, down for no

6
-14
Reply

