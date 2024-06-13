2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

Trials Olimpici Australiani: Analisi E Risultati Live Finali Day 4 Anche il quarto giorno di finali dei Trials Australiani si prospetta ricco di prestazioni esaltanti. Seguite gli aggiornamenti con il nostro Recap

2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap After the women ruled on Wednesday, Kyle Chalmers and the Australian men take center stage in the 100 free on Thursday. Plus Kaylee McKeown in the 200 back.

Trials Olimpici Australiani: Analisi E Risultati Live Batterie Day 4 Il quarto giorno dei Trials olimpici australiani è iniziato a Brisbane. Segui tutti gli aggiornamenti insieme a noi con il nostro Recap Live

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap All eyes will be on the women’s 200 free final tonight, as it should be a fantastic race between two of the top women’s freestylers in the world.