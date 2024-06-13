2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Meet Central
- Updated Psych Sheet
- Heat Sheets
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
- Live Results
- Livestream (VPN Needed)
WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINAL
- World Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Australian Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Oceanic Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.74
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
- Australian Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin, 2019
- Oceanic Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin 2019
- Commonwealth Record – 1:55.28, Duncan Scott (GBR), 2021
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.23
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 100 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 46.80, Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- Australian Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016
- Oceanic Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016
- Commonwealth Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy, 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 48.06
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL
- World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
- Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper, 2009
- Oceanic Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper, 2009
- Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper, 2009
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:07.72
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
WOMEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL
- World Record – 8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
- Australian Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus, 2022 & 2023
- Oceanic Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus, 2022 & 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 8:11.39, Summer McIntosh (CAN), 2024
- Swim Australia OQT – 8:22.20
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
W200FLY: sub 2.05 in play for Dekkers, maybe a 2.05 high for Connor
M200IM: Petric the only chance of qualification
M100FR: No time prediction for Chalmers, he just needs to do what he has to do. Should be a 2nd qualifier but not a done deal. Anything more than 2 sub 48 = bonus
W200BK: WR may/may not go down but highly surprising if McKeown isn’t 2.03s. 2nd spot looks more open than expected as Barclay hasn’t looked on top form. Fredericks maybe
W800FR: Titmus/Pallister basically assured. Time range (8.11 high – 8.16s)
Interesting Ch9 ad:
Arnie vs Lani
‘King Kyle’
Em’s ‘last chance’
In the stands tonight. So excited.
Enjoy!! Cheer loud!! Give us a wave!!
I think Connors, Dekkers and Titmus are going to set PBs tonight! Kaylee’s had a big week already… unlikely but not off the cards!
WR WATCH
W200 Back – Kaylee – prob no
M200 IM – not in a million years
M100 Free – umm no – ‘6 under 48’ then? umm no Thorpie..
W200 Fly – Lizzie – prob no but some PBs possible
W800 Free – extremely unlikely but who knows with Arnie in this kinda form
Anyway WRs aren’t important here – it’s all about getting to Paris and stepping up there.
Just remember guys, swimming is on Gem due to NRL.
Surprisingly – until about 9 hours ago – the W200 fly may be the most anticipated event of the night.
Kaylee breaks World Record?
up for yes, down for no