2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials will feature World Record holder Kaylee McKeown racing in the 200 back and superstar Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100 free as highlights.
The day has five Olympic events and four Paralympic events on the books:
- Women’s 200 back (Olympic)
- Men’s 200 IM (Olympic)
- Men’s 100 free (Olympic)
- Women’s 200 fly (Olympic)
- Women’s 800 free (Olympic)
- Women’s 100 breast (Paralympic)
- Men’s 100 breast (Paralympic)
- Women’s 100 free (Paralympic)
- Men’s 100 free (Paralympic)
While McKeown is expected to be racing primarily the clock in the 200 back, Chalmers will hope to pull some young teammates, including 2nd seed Flynn Southam, with him to Paris. They are the only two (Australians) seeded under 48 seconds in the race, and they’ll need to find more (perhaps Max Giuliani or Kai Taylor?) to join them if they want to climb the steps at the Olympic Games.
Cam McEvoy has held onto the seed after winning the 50 free and qualifying for his 4th Olympics on Wednesday.
One of the more underrated races of this meet will be the 200 fly. Led by Elizabeth Dekkers, who set the Australia All Comers Record earlier this year, there are three swimmers (Abbey Connor and Brianna Throssell) who are seeded under 2:07, and a whole bunch of teenagers searching for a breakout swim.
Women’s 200 Back – Prelims
- World Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Australian Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Oceanic Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- All Comers Record — 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.74
Top 8:
- Kaylee McKeown – 2:08.83
- Hannah Fredericks – 2:10.19
- Iona Anderson – 2:10.54
- Emily Seebohm – 2:11.00
- Jaclyn Barclay – 2:11.05
- Minna Atherton – 2:13.34
- Olivia Lefoe – 2:14.55
- Abbey Webb – 2:14.85
World record holder Kaylee McKeown cruised to the top qualifying time in the 200 back prelims at 2:08.83, just over a second ahead of Hannah Fredericks (2:10.19). McKeown, 22, owns the world record at 2:03.14 from last year while the 21-year-old Fredericks has been as fast as 2:08.92 in April.
Iona Anderson dropped almost a second off her previous-best 2:11.40 en route to the No. 3 seed in 2:10.54. The 18-year-old won silver medals in both the 50 back (27.45) and 100 back (59.12) at the 2024 World Championships in February.
Eight months after giving birth, 31-year-old Emily Seebohm qualified 4th for the 200 back final tonight with a time of 2:11.00. The four-time Olympian boasts a lifetime best of 2:05.68 from the 2017 World Championships.
At 17 years old — the youngest swimmer in tonight’s final — Jaclyn Barclay could also be an Olympic contender after qualifying 5th in prelims with a 2:11.05. She fired off a personal-best 2:07.03 to secure a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships in February.
Men’s 200 IM – Prelims
- World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
- Australian Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2019
- Oceanic Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2019
- Commonwealth Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.23
Men’s 100 Free – Prelims
- World Record – 46.80, Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
- Australian Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016
- Oceanic Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016
- Commonwealth Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 48.06
Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims
- World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
- Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
- Oceanic Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
- Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:07.72
Women’s 800 Free – Prelims
- World Record –8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
- Australian Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
- Oceanic Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 8:22.20
Paralympic Highlights:
Kaylee will give the WR a massive rattle at the very least tonight
Men’s 100 free should be a very good final but I have three opinions about that race
1: Cartwright gets 2nd
2: Southam gets 7th or worse
3: McEvoy qualifies for the final and then goes an insane time in the 50 free in the final as he elects to do a time trial instead (he’s more likely to get clear water)
Or he could do this in prelims
Thanks for this… but we’ve already initiated yesterday’s recap thread with our mockery after today’s ‘Giaan says stupid things’.
Our only hope to make this one a true Aussie recap thread is ‘Giaan saying more stupid things’… and I’m worried that won’t happen.
Oh… nevermind… carry on as normal.
Petric looked good there. Think he will hit the time tonight 🙏
Petric has to drop exactly 2 seconds from this morning to make that QT. He looked comfortable but it’ll be interesting
Kaylee looking great, but I’ve got to say that I’m impressed by Seebohm. 2:11:00 is not bad at all.
She won’t get to Paris but a very good swim for Mama-C.
The good news is that probably means she will be in the Channel9 commentary box instead of Giaan. She wasn’t fantastic at Aussie Age/Nats but at least she was doing some research.
No Neill in the 200IM? Is he targeting the 4×100 instead?
Definitely not
He’s entered in the 100 free.
I wouldn’t say definitely not, he’s entered in the 100. He was always a freestyler before a brief stint with the IMs I’m assuming he’s back to focusing on that
As Thorpey said (can’t believe I’m saying that…) as a relay pick he could still start in the IM even if one manages the OQ (can’t see 2 getting it).
He is listed to start in the 100 free in 30 minutes time
FInally 🙂
Thank you Swim/Swam editors for these live recap threads all week.
Anything happen yet?
Kaylee, Hannah, Iona, Jackie and Emily looking good in 200 back.
yes, 2:08.83 from mckeown
But Jenna F swam 2.16. I really hope she can qualify in the 400 IM, because she at full health she is a really good swimmer and a really lovely person too.