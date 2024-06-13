Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 17

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials will feature World Record holder Kaylee McKeown racing in the 200 back and superstar Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100 free as highlights.

The day has five Olympic events and four Paralympic events on the books:

  • Women’s 200 back (Olympic)
  • Men’s 200 IM (Olympic)
  • Men’s 100 free (Olympic)
  • Women’s 200 fly (Olympic)
  • Women’s 800 free (Olympic)
  • Women’s 100 breast (Paralympic)
  • Men’s 100 breast (Paralympic)
  • Women’s 100 free (Paralympic)
  • Men’s 100 free (Paralympic)

While McKeown is expected to be racing primarily the clock in the 200 back, Chalmers will hope to pull some young teammates, including 2nd seed Flynn Southam, with him to Paris. They are the only two (Australians) seeded under 48 seconds in the race, and they’ll need to find more (perhaps Max Giuliani or Kai Taylor?) to join them if they want to climb the steps at the Olympic Games.

Cam McEvoy has held onto the seed after winning the 50 free and qualifying for his 4th Olympics on Wednesday.

One of the more underrated races of this meet will be the 200 fly. Led by Elizabeth Dekkers, who set the Australia All Comers Record earlier this year, there are three swimmers (Abbey Connor and Brianna Throssell) who are seeded under 2:07, and a whole bunch of teenagers searching for a breakout swim.

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

Top 8:

  1. Kaylee McKeown – 2:08.83
  2. Hannah Fredericks – 2:10.19
  3. Iona Anderson – 2:10.54
  4. Emily Seebohm – 2:11.00
  5. Jaclyn Barclay – 2:11.05
  6. Minna Atherton – 2:13.34
  7. Olivia Lefoe – 2:14.55
  8. Abbey Webb – 2:14.85

World record holder Kaylee McKeown cruised to the top qualifying time in the 200 back prelims at 2:08.83, just over a second ahead of Hannah Fredericks (2:10.19). McKeown, 22, owns the world record at 2:03.14 from last year while the 21-year-old Fredericks has been as fast as 2:08.92 in April. 

Iona Anderson dropped almost a second off her previous-best 2:11.40 en route to the No. 3 seed in 2:10.54. The 18-year-old won silver medals in both the 50 back (27.45) and 100 back (59.12) at the 2024 World Championships in February. 

Eight months after giving birth, 31-year-old Emily Seebohm qualified 4th for the 200 back final tonight with a time of 2:11.00. The four-time Olympian boasts a lifetime best of 2:05.68 from the 2017 World Championships. 

At 17 years old — the youngest swimmer in tonight’s final — Jaclyn Barclay could also be an Olympic contender after qualifying 5th in prelims with a 2:11.05. She fired off a personal-best 2:07.03 to secure a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships in February.

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

  • World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011
  • Australian Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2019
  • Oceanic Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2019
  • Commonwealth Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023
  • Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.23

 

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

  • World Record – 46.80, Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024
  • Australian Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016
  • Oceanic Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016
  • Commonwealth Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016
  • Swim Australia OQT – 48.06

 

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

  • World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009
  • Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
  • Oceanic Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009
  • Swim Australia OQT – 2:07.72

 

Women’s 800 Free – Prelims

  • World Record –8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016
  • Australian Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
  • Oceanic Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
  • Commonwealth Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023
  • Swim Australia OQT – 8:22.20

Paralympic Highlights:

 

In This Story

17
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

17 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RealCrocker5040
3 minutes ago

Kaylee will give the WR a massive rattle at the very least tonight

Men’s 100 free should be a very good final but I have three opinions about that race

1: Cartwright gets 2nd
2: Southam gets 7th or worse
3: McEvoy qualifies for the final and then goes an insane time in the 50 free in the final as he elects to do a time trial instead (he’s more likely to get clear water)

Or he could do this in prelims

0
-2
Reply
Personal Best
7 minutes ago

Thanks for this… but we’ve already initiated yesterday’s recap thread with our mockery after today’s ‘Giaan says stupid things’.

Our only hope to make this one a true Aussie recap thread is ‘Giaan saying more stupid things’… and I’m worried that won’t happen.

Oh… nevermind… carry on as normal.

0
-1
Reply
Daniel
8 minutes ago

Petric looked good there. Think he will hit the time tonight 🙏

4
0
Reply
Steph
9 minutes ago

Petric has to drop exactly 2 seconds from this morning to make that QT. He looked comfortable but it’ll be interesting

Last edited 9 minutes ago by Steph
6
0
Reply
Miss M
12 minutes ago

Kaylee looking great, but I’ve got to say that I’m impressed by Seebohm. 2:11:00 is not bad at all.

10
-1
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Miss M
18 seconds ago

She won’t get to Paris but a very good swim for Mama-C.

The good news is that probably means she will be in the Channel9 commentary box instead of Giaan. She wasn’t fantastic at Aussie Age/Nats but at least she was doing some research.

0
0
Reply
Troyy
12 minutes ago

No Neill in the 200IM? Is he targeting the 4×100 instead?

1
0
Reply
Danny
Reply to  Troyy
11 minutes ago

Definitely not

0
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Danny
10 minutes ago

He’s entered in the 100 free.

3
0
Reply
Steph
Reply to  Danny
7 minutes ago

I wouldn’t say definitely not, he’s entered in the 100. He was always a freestyler before a brief stint with the IMs I’m assuming he’s back to focusing on that

3
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
10 minutes ago

As Thorpey said (can’t believe I’m saying that…) as a relay pick he could still start in the IM even if one manages the OQ (can’t see 2 getting it).

1
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Troyy
10 minutes ago

He is listed to start in the 100 free in 30 minutes time

2
0
Reply
Oceanian
12 minutes ago

FInally 🙂

Thank you Swim/Swam editors for these live recap threads all week.

8
0
Reply
The Real AJC
13 minutes ago

Anything happen yet?

2
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  The Real AJC
12 minutes ago

Kaylee, Hannah, Iona, Jackie and Emily looking good in 200 back.

7
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  The Real AJC
12 minutes ago

yes, 2:08.83 from mckeown

6
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
8 minutes ago

But Jenna F swam 2.16. I really hope she can qualify in the 400 IM, because she at full health she is a really good swimmer and a really lovely person too.

8
0
Reply

About Riley Overend

Riley is an associate editor interested in the stories taking place outside of the pool just as much as the drama between the lane lines. A 2019 graduate of Boston College, he arrived at SwimSwam in April of 2022 after three years as a sports reporter and sports editor at newspapers …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!