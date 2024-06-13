2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day 4 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials will feature World Record holder Kaylee McKeown racing in the 200 back and superstar Kyle Chalmers in the men’s 100 free as highlights.

The day has five Olympic events and four Paralympic events on the books:

Women’s 200 back (Olympic)

Men’s 200 IM (Olympic)

Men’s 100 free (Olympic)

Women’s 200 fly (Olympic)

Women’s 800 free (Olympic)

Women’s 100 breast (Paralympic)

Men’s 100 breast (Paralympic)

Women’s 100 free (Paralympic)

Men’s 100 free (Paralympic)

While McKeown is expected to be racing primarily the clock in the 200 back, Chalmers will hope to pull some young teammates, including 2nd seed Flynn Southam, with him to Paris. They are the only two (Australians) seeded under 48 seconds in the race, and they’ll need to find more (perhaps Max Giuliani or Kai Taylor?) to join them if they want to climb the steps at the Olympic Games.

Cam McEvoy has held onto the seed after winning the 50 free and qualifying for his 4th Olympics on Wednesday.

One of the more underrated races of this meet will be the 200 fly. Led by Elizabeth Dekkers, who set the Australia All Comers Record earlier this year, there are three swimmers (Abbey Connor and Brianna Throssell) who are seeded under 2:07, and a whole bunch of teenagers searching for a breakout swim.

Women’s 200 Back – Prelims

Top 8:

World record holder Kaylee McKeown cruised to the top qualifying time in the 200 back prelims at 2:08.83, just over a second ahead of Hannah Fredericks (2:10.19). McKeown, 22, owns the world record at 2:03.14 from last year while the 21-year-old Fredericks has been as fast as 2:08.92 in April.

Iona Anderson dropped almost a second off her previous-best 2:11.40 en route to the No. 3 seed in 2:10.54. The 18-year-old won silver medals in both the 50 back (27.45) and 100 back (59.12) at the 2024 World Championships in February.

Eight months after giving birth, 31-year-old Emily Seebohm qualified 4th for the 200 back final tonight with a time of 2:11.00. The four-time Olympian boasts a lifetime best of 2:05.68 from the 2017 World Championships.

At 17 years old — the youngest swimmer in tonight’s final — Jaclyn Barclay could also be an Olympic contender after qualifying 5th in prelims with a 2:11.05. She fired off a personal-best 2:07.03 to secure a silver medal at the 2024 World Championships in February.

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte (USA), 2011

Australian Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2019

Oceanic Record – 1:55.72, Mitch Larkin (AUS), 2019

Commonwealth Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023

(AUS), 2023 Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.23

Men’s 100 Free – Prelims

World Record – 46.80, Pan Zhanle (CHN), 2024

Australian Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016

Oceanic Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016

Commonwealth Record – 47.04, Cam McEvoy (AUS), 2016

Swim Australia OQT – 48.06

Women’s 200 Fly – Prelims

World Record – 2:01.81, Liu Zige (CHN), 2009

Australian Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009

Oceanic Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009

Commonwealth Record – 2:03.41, Jessicah Schipper (AUS), 2009

Swim Australia OQT – 2:07.72

Women’s 800 Free – Prelims

World Record –8:04.79, Katie Ledecky (USA), 2016

Australian Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023

Oceanic Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023

Commonwealth Record – 8:13.59, Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 2023

Swim Australia OQT – 8:22.20

Paralympic Highlights: