2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
Day 3 finals of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials are here. This evening’s finals session will feature the women’s 200 free, as well as the men’s 800 free, 50 free, and 200 fly. The men’s 800 free free is a timed final event, the slowest heats of which were swum this morning.
All eyes will be on the women’s 200 free final tonight, as it should be a fantastic race between two of the top women’s freestylers in the world. World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan was 2nd in this morning’s heats, swimming a 1:55.68. It was 400 free WR holder Ariarne Titmus who led the way this morning, swimming a 1:55.50. Titmus has been on fire so far this week, as she already won women’s 400 free on Monday, where she posted the 2nd-fastest time in history (to her own WR) with a 3:55.44. Meanwhile, O’Callaghan had a terrific 100 backstroke on Tuesday evening, finishing 2nd with a 57.88. Tonight’s 200 free final should be an phenomenal race between these two superstars.
The men’s 800 free fastest heat will see star distance swimmers Sam Short and Elijah Winnington go head-to-head. The pair are far and away the favorites to earn the top two finishes and punch their tickets to Paris in the event. Short, just 20 years old, has quickly become one of the premier men’s distance swimmers in the world currently, already having been 7:37.76 in this event in his career.
The men’s 50 free final will see Cam McEvoy competing for his spot on the Olympic roster. McEvoy, one of the top contenders for gold in the event in Paris, led the heats this morning by half a second, swimming a 21.43.
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023 Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan, 2023 Oceanic Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023 Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:56.49
Top 8:
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.23 (WORLD RECORD)
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:52.48
- Lani Pallister – 1:55.57
- Brianna Throssell – 1:55.74
- Shayna Jack – 1:56.22 (TIE)
- Jamie Perkins – 1:56.22 (TIE)
- Brittany Castelluzzo – 1:56.77
- Meg Harris – 1:56.93
What a way to start a finals session. The duo of 23-year-old Ariarne Titmus and 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan gave us the race we were dreaming of. They were locked in a very close race from the start, never separating by more than a quarter of a second. They would both crush O’Callaghan’s World Record mark of 1:52.85, which was set last year.
Timus won the race, swimming a 1:52.23, while O’Callaghan was right behind in 1:52.48. O’Callaghan was out in 26.59 on the opening 50m, just ahead of Titmus’ 26.64. Titmus would then take the lead on the 2nd 50, splitting 28.49, and she would hold her slim lead through the rest of the race.
With their performances tonight, Australia will not only be sending the top 2 swimmers in the world this year to Paris, they’ll be sending the fastest 2 women in history.
As for how the rest of the final shook out, Australia’s 4×200 free relay for Paris looks to be in great shape. Lani Pallister took 3rd in 1:55.57, while Brianna Throssell also had a strong swim with a 1:55.74 for 4th. Shayna Jack and Jamie Perkins then tied for 5th at 1:56.22, rounding out Australia’s top 6 swimmers.
MEN’S 800 FREESTYLE — TIMED FINAL
- World Record – 7:32.11, Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009
- Australian Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short, 2023
- Oceanic Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 7:45.80
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINAL
- World Record — 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009
- Australian Record – 21.06, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2023
- Oceanic Record – 21.06, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 21.88
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINAL
- World Record — 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022
- Australian Record — 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy, 2009
- Oceanic Record – 1:54.15, Moss Burmester, 2009
- Commonwealth Record — 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos, 2012
- Swim Australia OQT — 1:54.97
