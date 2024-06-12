2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day 3 of the 2024 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials kick off Wednesday morning. The meet has been a tale of two groups. The bona fide superstars, like Mollie O’Callaghan, have been having a collective huge meet, while with rare exceptions, the rest of the field, including the nearly-theres, have struggled to get over the hurdle and make noise.

Wednesday’s races will be loaded with stars. That includes the women’s 200 free, where the defending Olympic Champion Ariarne Titmus will square off with the World Record holder Mollie O’Callaghan.

Both swimmers have thrown down electric times earlier in the meet. Titmus was .06 seconds away from her World Record in the 400 free in 3:55.44 while O’Callaghan threw down one of the fastest 100 backs in history in 57.88, which is not even an event she is likely to swim at the Olympic Games.

There is likewise some meat at the back-end of that peloton, with 12-or-so swimmers fighting for six spots in the women’s 800 free relay.

The men’s 800 free heats will not feature the 2023 Worlds silver medalist Sam Short, the event’s main headliner, as only the early heats of the events will be raced in prelims.

The men’s 50 free will be another burner, with Cam McEvoy, the surprise return-to-form 2023 World Champion, looking to secure his spot at a 4th-straight Olympics. Isaac Cooper, who missed the Australian Olympic standard in the 100 back on Tuesday, will battle with Kyle Chalmers and Thomas Nowakowski for the 2nd spot. Cooper’s training has been hyper-focused on sprinting, so this will be his moment to shine.

The men’s 200 fly will be the place to scratch-and-claw: Bowen Gough is the top seed in 1:56.01, but someone will need to find a 1:54.97 to earn an Olympic nomination. It’s not unusual for Australia to have a few empty events at the Olympic Games, often covered for by the incredible brightness of their top stars, and the men’s 200 stroke races have been a place of weakness for the program at past Trials meets as well.

Women’s 200 Freestyle – Heats

World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan, 2023

Oceanic Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Swim Australia OQT – 1:56.49

Men’s 800 Freestyle — Early Heats

World Record – 7:32.11, Zhang Lin (CHN), 2009

Australian Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short, 2023

Oceanic Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023

Commonwealth Record – 7:37.76, Sam Short (AUS), 2023

Swim Australia OQT – 7:45.80

Men’s 50 Freestyle — Heats

World Record — 20.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA), 2009

Australian Record – 21.06, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2023

Oceanic Record – 21.06, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2023

Commonwealth Record – 21.06, Cameron McEvoy (AUS), 2023

Swim Australia OQT – 21.88

Men’s 200 Butterfly — Heats

World Record — 1:50.34, Kristof Milak (HUN), 2022

Australian Record — 1:54.46, Nick D’Arcy, 2009

Oceanic Record – 1:54.15, Moss Burmester, 2009

Commonwealth Record — 1:52.96, Chad Le Clos, 2012

Swim Australia OQT — 1:54.97

