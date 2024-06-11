15-Year-Old Sienna Toohey Downs Leisel Jones’ Aussie Age Record From 2000 In 100 Breast

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Breaststroking phenom Sienna Toohey continued her rise to the upper echelon of the sport on Tuesday at the Australian Olympic Trials, breaking a National Age Record set by one of the country’s legendary swimmers.

Toohey, 15, showed no fear in first Olympic Trials final, taking the women’s 100 breaststroke out like a rocket and assuming the early lead with a tantalizing opening 50 split of 31.01. Although she was overtaken by veteran Jenna Strauch and 19-year-old Ella Ramsay late in the race, Toohey still touched in a monstrous best time of 1:07.01 to place third, downing a 24-year-old record in the process.

Toohey broke Leisel Jones‘ national record for 15-year-old girls that was set 24 years ago at the 2000 Olympics, with Jones having established a mark of 1:07.31 in Sydney to win the silver medal on home soil.

Winning gold in that race was American Megan Quann (Jendrick), who swam a time of 1:07.05 in the final which still stands as the U.S. girls’ 15-16 National Age Group Record today. Toohey, at 15, went under that mark.

RACE VIDEO



Toohey, who trains out of the Albany Amateur Swim Club, lowered her own Australian Age Record on the opening split in the 50 breast, with her 31.01 knocking off the 31.34 mark she established in March at the NSW State Championships.

Her previous personal best stood at 1:07.72, set at the Australian Age Championships this past April.

In the tightly contested final, no one went under the Australian Qualifying Time (AQT) of 1:06.31, with Strauch touching in 1:06.90 to Ramsay’s 1:06.94. Strauch will likely be nominated to the Olympic team for the medley relay.