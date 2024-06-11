Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

15-Year-Old Sienna Toohey Downs Leisel Jones’ Aussie Age Record From 2000 In 100 Breast

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Breaststroking phenom Sienna Toohey continued her rise to the upper echelon of the sport on Tuesday at the Australian Olympic Trials, breaking a National Age Record set by one of the country’s legendary swimmers.

Toohey, 15, showed no fear in first Olympic Trials final, taking the women’s 100 breaststroke out like a rocket and assuming the early lead with a tantalizing opening 50 split of 31.01. Although she was overtaken by veteran Jenna Strauch and 19-year-old Ella Ramsay late in the race, Toohey still touched in a monstrous best time of 1:07.01 to place third, downing a 24-year-old record in the process.

Toohey broke Leisel Jones‘ national record for 15-year-old girls that was set 24 years ago at the 2000 Olympics, with Jones having established a mark of 1:07.31 in Sydney to win the silver medal on home soil.

Winning gold in that race was American Megan Quann (Jendrick), who swam a time of 1:07.05 in the final which still stands as the U.S. girls’ 15-16 National Age Group Record today. Toohey, at 15, went under that mark.

RACE VIDEO


Toohey, who trains out of the Albany Amateur Swim Club, lowered her own Australian Age Record on the opening split in the 50 breast, with her 31.01 knocking off the 31.34 mark she established in March at the NSW State Championships.

Her previous personal best stood at 1:07.72, set at the Australian Age Championships this past April.

In the tightly contested final, no one went under the Australian Qualifying Time (AQT) of 1:06.31, with Strauch touching in 1:06.90 to Ramsay’s 1:06.94. Strauch will likely be nominated to the Olympic team for the medley relay.

Chris
14 minutes ago

Jones’ time in Sydney 2000 should be 1:07.49 instead of 1:07.31.

kevin
26 minutes ago

They should take her to Paris as our second swimmer in this event for experience alone

Sub13
Reply to  kevin
17 seconds ago

She doesn’t have the A cut so they can’t. She would have to be relay only which they will never do for 3rd place

Genevieve Nnaji
35 minutes ago

Too early prediction:

Sienna Toohey will qualify in 100 breast for 2025 Singapore World Championship and make final.

Andy
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
31 minutes ago

I don’t even think this is a hot take

At the start of the year she was 1:08.89. In feb she hit 1:08.39, in March she hit 1:07.97, April she hit 1:07.72 and tonight she swam 1:07.01.

By 2025 worlds she’ll be 1:05 mid to high which will easily make the final

Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  Andy
28 minutes ago

Her swim in the final impressed me. She swam fearless which is required if you want to be great. She needs more strength which will come later.

Sub13
36 minutes ago

Watch out for her in Singapore

Andy
37 minutes ago

Surprising that Leisel went on to swim a 1:05.09 (and was still winning silver in 2011 WC with a 1:06.25) and Megan Quann never swam faster than her 16yo time, even when she had a super suit in Beijing

