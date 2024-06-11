2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re ready to rumble on day two of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials. Speculation and predictions are running rampant as we’ll see the men’s and women’s 100m back, the women’s 100m breast and the men’s 200m free unfold over this evening’s high-octane session.

That means the likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Isaac Cooper, Jenna Strauch, Maximillian Giuliani, Elijah Winnington and more will be in the pool to either qualify for their first Olympic event or add a 2nd swim to their repertoire for Paris.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

World Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023

Australian Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown, 2023

Oceanic Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown, 2023

Commonwealth Record – 57.33 Kaylee McKeown, 2023

Swim Australia OQT – 59.62

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 57.41 *OLY Qualifier

SILVER – Mollie O’Callaghan, 57.88 *OLY Qualifier

BRONZE – Iona Anderson, 58.43

This women’s 100m backstroke was simply incredible, with two swimmers breaking the 58-second barrier.

Reigning world record holder and Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown was under world record pace at the 50m, touching in 28.00 before she fell off pace just at the end.

The 22-year-old Griffith University superstar still ripped a massive time of 57.41, just .08 outside her 57.33 WR from last year.

Her time represents the 2nd-best 100m backstroke ever and she continues to own 9 of the top 10 swiftest performances in history.

However, McKeown wasn’t alone under the 58-second threshold, as 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan joined her, hitting a huge personal best of 57.88.

Entering this competition, multi-Olympic medalist O’Callaghan’s PB sat at the 58.09 notched 58.09 at this year’s Australian National Championships to become the #2 Aussie performer ever.

Post-race, McKeown stated, “I was a bit disappointed with that. There are some improvements to be made. Glad to have another swimmer in the 57-club.”

O’Callaghan said, “That really hurt. To touch in 57.8 is just amazing. More to come this week, definitely nervous but great way to start it off.”

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017

Australian Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006

Oceanic Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006

Commonwealth Record – 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021

Swim Australia OQT – 1:06.31

GOLD – Jenna Strauch, 1:06.90

SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 1:06.94

BRONZE – Sienna Toohey, 1:07.01

MEN’S 100 BACK

World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Oceanic Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Swim Australia OQT – 53.21

MEN’S 200 FREE

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Bidermann (GER), 2009

Australian Record – 1;44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001

Oceanic Record – 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001

Commonwealth Record – 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001

Swim Australia OQT – 1:45.97

