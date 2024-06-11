Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

We’re ready to rumble on day two of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials. Speculation and predictions are running rampant as we’ll see the men’s and women’s 100m back, the women’s 100m breast and the men’s 200m free unfold over this evening’s high-octane session.

That means the likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Isaac Cooper, Jenna Strauch, Maximillian Giuliani, Elijah Winnington and more will be in the pool to either qualify for their first Olympic event or add a 2nd swim to their repertoire for Paris.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

  • World Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
  • Australian Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  • Oceanic Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  • Commonwealth Record – 57.33 Kaylee McKeown, 2023
  • Swim Australia OQT – 59.62

GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 57.41 *OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Mollie O’Callaghan, 57.88 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE – Iona Anderson, 58.43

This women’s 100m backstroke was simply incredible, with two swimmers breaking the 58-second barrier.

Reigning world record holder and Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown was under world record pace at the 50m, touching in 28.00 before she fell off pace just at the end.

The 22-year-old Griffith University superstar still ripped a massive time of 57.41, just .08 outside her 57.33 WR from last year.

Her time represents the 2nd-best 100m backstroke ever and she continues to own 9 of the top 10 swiftest performances in history.

However, McKeown wasn’t alone under the 58-second threshold, as 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan joined her, hitting a huge personal best of 57.88.

Entering this competition, multi-Olympic medalist O’Callaghan’s PB sat at the 58.09 notched 58.09 at this year’s Australian National Championships to become the #2 Aussie performer ever.

Post-race, McKeown stated, “I was a bit disappointed with that. There are some improvements to be made. Glad to have another swimmer in the 57-club.”

O’Callaghan said, “That really hurt. To touch in 57.8 is just amazing. More to come this week, definitely nervous but great way to start it off.”

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

  • World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017
  • Australian Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006
  • Oceanic Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
  • Swim Australia OQT – 1:06.31

GOLD – Jenna Strauch, 1:06.90
SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 1:06.94
BRONZE – Sienna Toohey, 1:07.01

 

MEN’S 100 BACK

  • World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022
  • Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Oceanic Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Swim Australia OQT – 53.21

GOLD – 
SILVER –
BRONZE – 

MEN’S 200 FREE

  • World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Bidermann (GER), 2009
  • Australian Record – 1;44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001
  • Oceanic Record – 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001
  • Swim Australia OQT – 1:45.97

GOLD – 
SILVER –
BRONZE – 

 

Swammer Chat
43 seconds ago

Take sub 53 for Aussie!!!

commonwombat
3 minutes ago

Missed WA A mark. Likely scenario is that Strauch will qualify the QT in 200 and get this event otherwise Ramsay is option B, arguably similar quality. McKeown is NO upgrade on them.

Major cudos to Toohey who went out after it and just came up 5-10m short. 12 months time will be very interesting.

Troyy
3 minutes ago

Toohey was faster than the US 15-16 NAG from 2000!

RealCrocker5040
3 minutes ago

Toohey will be there in a few years

But will Cooper or Woodward be there today?

petriasfan
4 minutes ago

Considering the form McKeown, O’Callaghan and Jack were in in Fukuoka 2023, Australian selectors should’ve tested McKeown’s ability to perform at the big stage in the 100m breast relay final. Hmmm…

Swammer Chat
5 minutes ago

Aussie weaknesses were not overcome.

Genevieve Nnaji
8 minutes ago

Australia is still in danger of getting beaten by China for w4x100 medley silver.

looks like MOC – Mckeown – Mckeon – Jack in medley relay.

James Silver
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
3 minutes ago

McKeown’s breastroke PB is 1.06.86. Surely better to do McKeown – Strauch, McKeon – MOC

Troyy
Reply to  James Silver
2 minutes ago

Time trial McKeown at the staging camp.

James Silver
Reply to  Troyy
39 seconds ago

She’d need to go under 1.06 to make up for the slight dropoffs from McKeown to MOC in Back, and MOC to Jack in Free

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
8 minutes ago

Toohey is a future talent. 15 years old and 1:07.01 is very impressive.

Did she break Leisel Jones’ age group record? I think she has.

Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  JamezzzzzzzzzzL
7 minutes ago

she has and none of the commentators mentioned it

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
3 minutes ago

Shameful! Her improvement curve is rapid. She’s now faster than Australia’s most successful breaststroker at the same age.

If she continues like that 2028 Olympic qualifying and medal is very good shot. Very good shot.

Boomer
9 minutes ago

Strauch 1:06.90 and Ramsay 1:06.94

If Kaylee could do a 100 BR time trial?🤔

petriasfan
9 minutes ago

Make way for McKeown to swim 100m breast in relay come Paris. Go Toohey!

Sub13
9 minutes ago

That could have been a bit faster but Toohey was incredible. I wouldn’t be surprised if she explodes in time for worlds next year.

Our women’s medley is already cooked without Emma on form so meh. We weren’t medalling in this anyway haha

Mark69
Reply to  Sub13
6 minutes ago

I was thinking the exact same thing. Sienna may be 1.05 by the time of 2025 WC

Skip
Reply to  Sub13
5 minutes ago

Maybe toohey could go to world sc

Steph
9 minutes ago

Surely the Kaylee 100 breast medley relay option has to be a serious conversation now

Sub13
Reply to  Steph
8 minutes ago

Kaylee’s PB is 0.04 faster than that winning time. Mollie is 0.4 slower than Kaylee. Doesn’t make sense

AsianAussieAmerican
9 minutes ago

Irrationally really wanted Toohey to be on the team! Great swim Sienna!

TomDeanBoxall
10 minutes ago

NOOO TOOHEY. WOULD’VE LOVED TO TAKE HER TO THE OLYMPICS.

Genevieve Nnaji
10 minutes ago

sienna Toohey 1:07.01 broke Leisel Jones NAG record

RealCrocker5040
10 minutes ago

One of these girls is going to need to come up with a Hodges-esque split on the medley relay to keep them in contention

RealCrocker5040
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
9 minutes ago

Or we could switch Kaylee and mollie 😉

Sub13
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
8 minutes ago

If Emma can’t do a 55 then it really doesn’t matter

Joel
Reply to  Sub13
6 minutes ago

Agree

Adam H.
10 minutes ago

So MOC went sub-58, and Kaylee’s best 100 Breast would have won tonight… can we talk about the Medley Relay yet?

Steph
10 minutes ago

SPW squad a mix of results as always

bubbles
11 minutes ago

on a bright note toohey almost broke 1:07!

M d e
11 minutes ago

Sienna Toohey really went for it.

12 months time she will be a real problem.

Edit: Australian age record by almost 0.5 too.

Last edited 10 minutes ago by M d e
Troyy
11 minutes ago

Aside from Toohey that wasn’t great.

Emily Se-Bom Lee
11 minutes ago

sienna 3rd but she gets leisel’s age record

Oceanian
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
10 minutes ago

clock is ticking for our Channel 9 ‘experts’….

Oceanian
11 minutes ago

1-07.01!!!

Danny
11 minutes ago

Womp Womp

Oceanian
12 minutes ago

Another fast first 50 from our fellow SwimSwam member.

Troyy
12 minutes ago

Toohey going for it wow

commonwombat
12 minutes ago

Welcome to the sub58 club MOC ! Strong chance of 1-2 new inductees at US Trials but you’ve got there first.

Sounds a bit blase when you see a 57.41 from McKeown and think “business as usual” when its the 2nd fastest time ever.

Please Channel 9, put that WR line back on the shelf until you can actually get it right.

TomDeanBoxall
12 minutes ago

They just called Jenna the Olympic Gold Medallist from Tokyo…..

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
12 minutes ago

WHOA THE TEENAGER FROM NSW LEADING YESSSSSSS

Genevieve Nnaji
13 minutes ago

interview with Kaylee’s mum whos wearing brain cancer foundation shirt and saying Kaylee is ambassador for brain cancer research. kaylees dad died from brain cancer.

RealCrocker5040
15 minutes ago

Will Strauch clutch up?

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
13 minutes ago

I personally hope one of them qualifies. 1:06.31 is tough but hopefully Strauch or someone can surprise. Would be good for medley relay.

Sub13
15 minutes ago

I wanted a WR but I will take 2nd fastest performance of all time plus another 57 plus a new PB for Anderson.

Anderson a legitimate medal threat now.

Mollie didn’t say much but she did seem to imply she will drop the 100 back if she gets the 100/200 free

Skip
Reply to  Sub13
14 minutes ago

Yes, i think Anderson will get the nod, great PB

anty75
Reply to  Sub13
13 minutes ago

I think to medal in Paris you will need at least 57 high…

Last edited 12 minutes ago by anty75
Sub13
Reply to  anty75
5 minutes ago

She’s 0.16 slower than Curzan who people consider a medal threat so 🤷🏼‍♂️

TomDeanBoxall
Reply to  Sub13
2 minutes ago

Second American and Masse still stand in the way. But if she has another big drop then she could put herself in the equation.

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
15 minutes ago

Breaststroke Squad!

Troyy
15 minutes ago

PB for Fredericks 59.44 and Barclay outside the minute. Barclay might be in trouble in the 200??

Steph
Reply to  Troyy
13 minutes ago

Her 100 has always been kinda inconsistent I would be worried if the heat swim was icky

Genevieve Nnaji
17 minutes ago

Kaylee Mckeown 57.41

MOC 57.88

Kylie Masse and the second American Backstroker can breathe a sigh of relief that MOC doesnt want to swim 100 back in Paris.

I cant wait what MOC will do in 100 free. sub 52 is almost foregone conclusion. the only question is how much.

Oceanian
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
14 minutes ago

MOC has never said she doesn’t want to swim backstroke in Paris. It’s all the ‘experts’ that say she won’t do it.

Let’s wait to see what she actually decides to do.

Boomer
17 minutes ago

Kaylee ‘disappointed with the time’ 👀

Troyy
Reply to  Boomer
14 minutes ago

Was obvious at the 50 she wants to lower the WR.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Troyy
bubbles
18 minutes ago

amazing race!!!

Adam H.
18 minutes ago

*Goes 57.41* “A bit disappointed with that”

Good lord Kaylee

Boomer
18 minutes ago

Mollie backstroke Kaylee breaststroke plans for medley still alive😂 We’ll have to see how the breaststroke ladies do later

Swimmer
Reply to  Boomer
6 minutes ago

They should be doing that McKeown’s gone 1:05 from a flat start they’d be crazy not to put her on the breast when there’s only half a second difference between her and O’Callaghan on the bk

RealCrocker5040
18 minutes ago

I think that Regan could beat this time at our trials next week

NO THERE WERE NOT THREE ATHLETES UNDER WR PACE WITH 15M TO GO

Danny
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
15 minutes ago

Yeah the WR line here is dogdy asf

Skip
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
13 minutes ago

4 under the SAQT though

Swimmer
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
10 minutes ago

McKeown would have been under it at 15 to go she only just missed it

Laps
18 minutes ago

MOC goes a 57.88 in her third best event. Between MOC and Titmus the 200 free is going to be crazy fast.

Fraser Thorpe
19 minutes ago

Well that was everything everyone had hoped for from the top 3

Emily Se-Bom Lee
19 minutes ago

iona broke kaylee’s age record

AsianAussieAmerican
19 minutes ago

Holy F MOC! Good job Iona! Kaylee the Queen!

Oceanian
19 minutes ago

On the ‘Yes/No’ voting, I’m already 2 for 2..

Just sayin’ 😉

Boomer
20 minutes ago

Kaylee 57.41
Mollie 57.88

Goosebumps!

Joel
Reply to  Boomer
19 minutes ago

Plus Iona PB

Troyy
20 minutes ago

Gave it a crack. Australia first country with two backstrokers sub 58. Aussie Aussie Aussie!

RealCrocker5040
21 minutes ago

KAYLEE 57.41 AND MOLLIE 57.88

O CALLAGHAN SUB 58!!!!

Oceanian
21 minutes ago

Oh – what a shame – when we had “three swimmers ahead of the (fake) WR line”..

Boomer
Reply to  Oceanian
19 minutes ago

It can’t be real?? Lmao

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
21 minutes ago

WHOAAAAAAA 0.08 OFF THE WORLD RECORD! AND MOLLIE SUB 58!!!

Daniel
22 minutes ago

Goat

Troyy
22 minutes ago

C’mon Mollie stay off the lane rope.

Sub13
23 minutes ago

I forgot Mollie was top qualifier so when they announced Kaylee first I thought Mollie scratched. Panicked for a second

Fraser Thorpe
23 minutes ago

Seebohm won bronze in this event in Tokyo according to Ch9

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
Reply to  Fraser Thorpe
22 minutes ago

Love the mistakes the commentators are making

RealCrocker5040
24 minutes ago

FORMER WR RECORD HOLDER AGAIN

Dang what did Minna Atherton do to them

RealCrocker5040
25 minutes ago

Kaylee WR Watch

MOC sub 58 watch

Troyy
25 minutes ago

W100BK final is 7 x QLD, 1 x WA

Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
22 minutes ago

Well Seebohm was from SA originally.

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
25 minutes ago

Well done to Iona Anderson for being the only W100BK finalist not from QLD!

Oceanian
Reply to  JamezzzzzzzzzzL
31 seconds ago

To become an Australian citizen you need to do a lot of paperwork, have a waiting period etc etc

To become a Queenslander, you just need to be a swimmer who takes one step over the border..

Mark69
26 minutes ago

Thorpie just said MOC also swims a decent 200 free. He defies belief

JamezzzzzzzzzzL
Reply to  Mark69
24 minutes ago

Whoaaaaaaa that’s amazing didn’t know that

Skip
26 minutes ago

Ug thorpey: mollie can swim a great 100 and a fairly decent 200 too.” Yeah a WR is just fairly decent.

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Skip
Mark69
Reply to  Skip
2 minutes ago

He wasn’t saying it tongue in cheek either. I honestly think he doesn’t remember the 2023 WCs

Dan
27 minutes ago

Random question… but they just showed Shayna Jack in one of the live shots… given she has no events to swim tonight, why would she be at the pool?

Skip
Reply to  Dan
25 minutes ago

Support her team mates, do a small warm up, talk to coach, whatever

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Skip
Dan
Reply to  Skip
24 minutes ago

Yeah true, thanks 🙏🏻

Oceanian
Reply to  Dan
24 minutes ago

She’d rather watch it live than hear the TV commentary at home?

Dan
Reply to  Oceanian
19 minutes ago

I don’t know, I guess not? I’m a new swimming fan 😆

TomDeanBoxall
32 minutes ago

Predictions for tonight:
57.29 WR for Kaylee, 57.89 for MOC. Both Iona and Jaclyn also go 58.
1:06 high winning time for Strauch.
The men …

Quokka
33 minutes ago

Will the WR line graphics give us false hope yet again…

Giusy Cisale
36 minutes ago

Does no one predict a World Record in the women’s 100 backstroke?

Oceanian
Reply to  Giusy Cisale
35 minutes ago

Predicting WRs is something most people fail at about 98/100 times.

Mark69
Reply to  Giusy Cisale
31 minutes ago

I predict 2 57 sec swims, maybe Kaylee breaks the WR

snailSpace
41 minutes ago

57.42
1:06.56
53.32
1:44.94

Really hoping the women’s 100 breast will be faster though.

Joel
Reply to  snailSpace
15 minutes ago

0.01 out in the first, so close

Dan
42 minutes ago

I wanna be surprised in the men’s 200 free so bad. Let’s go! 🔥

Troyy
53 minutes ago

Mollie’s gonna go 57 while hitting the lane rope a couple of times.

John26
58 minutes ago

Someone will go 1:44 tonight

WinningtonShort
1 hour ago

Hoping for a Sienna Toohey miracle; and a pop off from Ella Ramsey for a low 1:06.

Troyy
Reply to  WinningtonShort
58 minutes ago

I just hope Sienna can break Liesel’s age record.

Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
55 minutes ago

Go Swim-Swam-Sienna!!

Let’s run a sweep on how long it would take the commentators to realise that – if she did it.

Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Oceanian
51 minutes ago

in the recap of the race after the post-race interview

Personal Best
Reply to  Emily Se-Bom Lee
28 minutes ago

If she makes the team, at the Olympics.

If she doesn’t, next year’s champs or trials.

WinningtonShort
1 hour ago

I don’t think Kaylee will break the WR tonight but I want her to

Danny
1 hour ago

Can we get a 1:05. In the womens 100 breast?
Will Kaylee beat her WR?
Can we get a sub-53 100back?
Will Max Giuliani go 1:44. ?

anty75
Reply to  Danny
1 hour ago
  1. No 2. Yes 3. No 4. Possible if not Giuliani than someone else go 1:44 high
Troyy
Reply to  Danny
1 hour ago

No Yes No Yes

Oceanian
Reply to  Danny
53 minutes ago

No, No, No, No 🙁

Troyy
Reply to  Oceanian
50 minutes ago

Only commonwombat is allowed to be this pessimistic.

Oceanian
Reply to  Troyy
33 minutes ago

It’s not pessimistic – it’s realistic..

No way can I see Max going 1-44 on form this year and his heat swim.

commonwombat
Reply to  Troyy
26 minutes ago
  1. No 2. Maybe 3. No 4. Unlikely
Skip
Reply to  Danny
50 minutes ago

Yeah nah to all 4

mahmoud
1 hour ago

And is Mollie breaking 58 sec in the 100m back?

Oceanian
Reply to  mahmoud
53 minutes ago

Yes

Danny
1 hour ago

Mens 200 free will either be extremely disappointing OR super exciting

anty75
1 hour ago

So,will Kaylee break WR today, yes or no?

mahmoud
Reply to  anty75
1 hour ago

yep

Oceanian
Reply to  anty75
52 minutes ago

No – probably not – she has plenty of work left to do in this meet.

Sub13
Reply to  Oceanian
26 minutes ago

Calm down Wombat

mahmoud
1 hour ago

Mckeown breaks the world record for sure. Can she get close to 57 flat or even 56.9.

Barton
Reply to  mahmoud
54 minutes ago

A great result would be:
Two qualifiers in 100 back for women
One qualifies for 100 breast for women
One qualifies for 100 back for men
Three qualifiers in the 200 with the other three really close.

