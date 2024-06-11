2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
We’re ready to rumble on day two of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials. Speculation and predictions are running rampant as we’ll see the men’s and women’s 100m back, the women’s 100m breast and the men’s 200m free unfold over this evening’s high-octane session.
That means the likes of Mollie O’Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown, Isaac Cooper, Jenna Strauch, Maximillian Giuliani, Elijah Winnington and more will be in the pool to either qualify for their first Olympic event or add a 2nd swim to their repertoire for Paris.
WOMEN’S 100 BACK
- World Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023
- Australian Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Oceanic Record – 57.33, Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Commonwealth Record – 57.33 Kaylee McKeown, 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 59.62
GOLD – Kaylee McKeown, 57.41 *OLY Qualifier
SILVER – Mollie O’Callaghan, 57.88 *OLY Qualifier
BRONZE – Iona Anderson, 58.43
This women’s 100m backstroke was simply incredible, with two swimmers breaking the 58-second barrier.
Reigning world record holder and Olympic champion Kaylee McKeown was under world record pace at the 50m, touching in 28.00 before she fell off pace just at the end.
The 22-year-old Griffith University superstar still ripped a massive time of 57.41, just .08 outside her 57.33 WR from last year.
Her time represents the 2nd-best 100m backstroke ever and she continues to own 9 of the top 10 swiftest performances in history.
However, McKeown wasn’t alone under the 58-second threshold, as 20-year-old Mollie O’Callaghan joined her, hitting a huge personal best of 57.88.
Entering this competition, multi-Olympic medalist O’Callaghan’s PB sat at the 58.09 notched 58.09 at this year’s Australian National Championships to become the #2 Aussie performer ever.
Post-race, McKeown stated, “I was a bit disappointed with that. There are some improvements to be made. Glad to have another swimmer in the 57-club.”
O’Callaghan said, “That really hurt. To touch in 57.8 is just amazing. More to come this week, definitely nervous but great way to start it off.”
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST
- World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King (USA), 2017
- Australian Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006
- Oceanic Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006
- Commonwealth Record – 1:04.82, Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2021
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:06.31
GOLD – Jenna Strauch, 1:06.90
SILVER – Ella Ramsay, 1:06.94
BRONZE – Sienna Toohey, 1:07.01
MEN’S 100 BACK
- World Record – 51.60, Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022
- Australian Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Oceanic Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Commonwealth Record – 52.11, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Swim Australia OQT – 53.21
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
MEN’S 200 FREE
- World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Bidermann (GER), 2009
- Australian Record – 1;44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001
- Oceanic Record – 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001
- Commonwealth Record – 1:44.06, Ian Thorpe, 2001
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:45.97
GOLD –
SILVER –
BRONZE –
Take sub 53 for Aussie!!!
Missed WA A mark. Likely scenario is that Strauch will qualify the QT in 200 and get this event otherwise Ramsay is option B, arguably similar quality. McKeown is NO upgrade on them.
Major cudos to Toohey who went out after it and just came up 5-10m short. 12 months time will be very interesting.
Toohey was faster than the US 15-16 NAG from 2000!
Toohey will be there in a few years
But will Cooper or Woodward be there today?
Considering the form McKeown, O’Callaghan and Jack were in in Fukuoka 2023, Australian selectors should’ve tested McKeown’s ability to perform at the big stage in the 100m breast relay final. Hmmm…
Aussie weaknesses were not overcome.
Australia is still in danger of getting beaten by China for w4x100 medley silver.
looks like MOC – Mckeown – Mckeon – Jack in medley relay.
McKeown’s breastroke PB is 1.06.86. Surely better to do McKeown – Strauch, McKeon – MOC
Time trial McKeown at the staging camp.
She’d need to go under 1.06 to make up for the slight dropoffs from McKeown to MOC in Back, and MOC to Jack in Free
Toohey is a future talent. 15 years old and 1:07.01 is very impressive.
Did she break Leisel Jones’ age group record? I think she has.
she has and none of the commentators mentioned it
Shameful! Her improvement curve is rapid. She’s now faster than Australia’s most successful breaststroker at the same age.
If she continues like that 2028 Olympic qualifying and medal is very good shot. Very good shot.
Strauch 1:06.90 and Ramsay 1:06.94
If Kaylee could do a 100 BR time trial?🤔
Make way for McKeown to swim 100m breast in relay come Paris. Go Toohey!
That could have been a bit faster but Toohey was incredible. I wouldn’t be surprised if she explodes in time for worlds next year.
Our women’s medley is already cooked without Emma on form so meh. We weren’t medalling in this anyway haha
I was thinking the exact same thing. Sienna may be 1.05 by the time of 2025 WC
Maybe toohey could go to world sc
Surely the Kaylee 100 breast medley relay option has to be a serious conversation now
Kaylee’s PB is 0.04 faster than that winning time. Mollie is 0.4 slower than Kaylee. Doesn’t make sense
Irrationally really wanted Toohey to be on the team! Great swim Sienna!
NOOO TOOHEY. WOULD’VE LOVED TO TAKE HER TO THE OLYMPICS.
sienna Toohey 1:07.01 broke Leisel Jones NAG record
One of these girls is going to need to come up with a Hodges-esque split on the medley relay to keep them in contention
Or we could switch Kaylee and mollie 😉
If Emma can’t do a 55 then it really doesn’t matter
Agree
So MOC went sub-58, and Kaylee’s best 100 Breast would have won tonight… can we talk about the Medley Relay yet?
SPW squad a mix of results as always
on a bright note toohey almost broke 1:07!
Sienna Toohey really went for it.
12 months time she will be a real problem.
Edit: Australian age record by almost 0.5 too.
Aside from Toohey that wasn’t great.
sienna 3rd but she gets leisel’s age record
clock is ticking for our Channel 9 ‘experts’….
1-07.01!!!
Another fast first 50 from our fellow SwimSwam member.
Toohey going for it wow
Welcome to the sub58 club MOC ! Strong chance of 1-2 new inductees at US Trials but you’ve got there first.
Sounds a bit blase when you see a 57.41 from McKeown and think “business as usual” when its the 2nd fastest time ever.
Please Channel 9, put that WR line back on the shelf until you can actually get it right.
They just called Jenna the Olympic Gold Medallist from Tokyo…..
WHOA THE TEENAGER FROM NSW LEADING YESSSSSSS
interview with Kaylee’s mum whos wearing brain cancer foundation shirt and saying Kaylee is ambassador for brain cancer research. kaylees dad died from brain cancer.
Will Strauch clutch up?
I personally hope one of them qualifies. 1:06.31 is tough but hopefully Strauch or someone can surprise. Would be good for medley relay.
I wanted a WR but I will take 2nd fastest performance of all time plus another 57 plus a new PB for Anderson.
Anderson a legitimate medal threat now.
Mollie didn’t say much but she did seem to imply she will drop the 100 back if she gets the 100/200 free
Yes, i think Anderson will get the nod, great PB
I think to medal in Paris you will need at least 57 high…
She’s 0.16 slower than Curzan who people consider a medal threat so 🤷🏼♂️
Second American and Masse still stand in the way. But if she has another big drop then she could put herself in the equation.
Breaststroke Squad!
PB for Fredericks 59.44 and Barclay outside the minute. Barclay might be in trouble in the 200??
Her 100 has always been kinda inconsistent I would be worried if the heat swim was icky
Kaylee Mckeown 57.41
MOC 57.88
Kylie Masse and the second American Backstroker can breathe a sigh of relief that MOC doesnt want to swim 100 back in Paris.
I cant wait what MOC will do in 100 free. sub 52 is almost foregone conclusion. the only question is how much.
MOC has never said she doesn’t want to swim backstroke in Paris. It’s all the ‘experts’ that say she won’t do it.
Let’s wait to see what she actually decides to do.
Kaylee ‘disappointed with the time’ 👀
Was obvious at the 50 she wants to lower the WR.
amazing race!!!
*Goes 57.41* “A bit disappointed with that”
Good lord Kaylee
Mollie backstroke Kaylee breaststroke plans for medley still alive😂 We’ll have to see how the breaststroke ladies do later
They should be doing that McKeown’s gone 1:05 from a flat start they’d be crazy not to put her on the breast when there’s only half a second difference between her and O’Callaghan on the bk
I think that Regan could beat this time at our trials next week
NO THERE WERE NOT THREE ATHLETES UNDER WR PACE WITH 15M TO GO
Yeah the WR line here is dogdy asf
4 under the SAQT though
McKeown would have been under it at 15 to go she only just missed it
MOC goes a 57.88 in her third best event. Between MOC and Titmus the 200 free is going to be crazy fast.
Well that was everything everyone had hoped for from the top 3
iona broke kaylee’s age record
Holy F MOC! Good job Iona! Kaylee the Queen!
On the ‘Yes/No’ voting, I’m already 2 for 2..
Kaylee 57.41
Mollie 57.88
Goosebumps!
Plus Iona PB
Gave it a crack. Australia first country with two backstrokers sub 58. Aussie Aussie Aussie!
KAYLEE 57.41 AND MOLLIE 57.88
O CALLAGHAN SUB 58!!!!
Oh – what a shame – when we had “three swimmers ahead of the (fake) WR line”..
It can’t be real?? Lmao
WHOAAAAAAA 0.08 OFF THE WORLD RECORD! AND MOLLIE SUB 58!!!
C’mon Mollie stay off the lane rope.
I forgot Mollie was top qualifier so when they announced Kaylee first I thought Mollie scratched. Panicked for a second
Seebohm won bronze in this event in Tokyo according to Ch9
Dang what did Minna Atherton do to them
Kaylee WR Watch
MOC sub 58 watch
W100BK final is 7 x QLD, 1 x WA
Well Seebohm was from SA originally.
Well done to Iona Anderson for being the only W100BK finalist not from QLD!
To become an Australian citizen you need to do a lot of paperwork, have a waiting period etc etc
To become a Queenslander, you just need to be a swimmer who takes one step over the border..
Thorpie just said MOC also swims a decent 200 free. He defies belief
Ug thorpey: mollie can swim a great 100 and a fairly decent 200 too.” Yeah a WR is just fairly decent.
He wasn’t saying it tongue in cheek either. I honestly think he doesn’t remember the 2023 WCs
Random question… but they just showed Shayna Jack in one of the live shots… given she has no events to swim tonight, why would she be at the pool?
Support her team mates, do a small warm up, talk to coach, whatever
Yeah true, thanks 🙏🏻
She’d rather watch it live than hear the TV commentary at home?
Predictions for tonight:
57.29 WR for Kaylee, 57.89 for MOC. Both Iona and Jaclyn also go 58.
1:06 high winning time for Strauch.
The men …
Will the WR line graphics give us false hope yet again…
Does no one predict a World Record in the women’s 100 backstroke?
Predicting WRs is something most people fail at about 98/100 times.
I predict 2 57 sec swims, maybe Kaylee breaks the WR
57.42
1:06.56
53.32
1:44.94
Really hoping the women’s 100 breast will be faster though.
0.01 out in the first, so close
I wanna be surprised in the men’s 200 free so bad. Let’s go! 🔥
Mollie’s gonna go 57 while hitting the lane rope a couple of times.
Someone will go 1:44 tonight
Hoping for a Sienna Toohey miracle; and a pop off from Ella Ramsey for a low 1:06.
I just hope Sienna can break Liesel’s age record.
Go Swim-Swam-Sienna!!
Let’s run a sweep on how long it would take the commentators to realise that – if she did it.
in the recap of the race after the post-race interview
If she makes the team, at the Olympics.
If she doesn’t, next year’s champs or trials.
I don’t think Kaylee will break the WR tonight but I want her to
Can we get a 1:05. In the womens 100 breast?
Will Kaylee beat her WR?
Can we get a sub-53 100back?
Will Max Giuliani go 1:44. ?
No Yes No Yes
No, No, No, No 🙁
Only commonwombat is allowed to be this pessimistic.
It’s not pessimistic – it’s realistic..
No way can I see Max going 1-44 on form this year and his heat swim.
Yeah nah to all 4
And is Mollie breaking 58 sec in the 100m back?
Mens 200 free will either be extremely disappointing OR super exciting
So,will Kaylee break WR today, yes or no?
No – probably not – she has plenty of work left to do in this meet.
Calm down Wombat
Mckeown breaks the world record for sure. Can she get close to 57 flat or even 56.9.
A great result would be:
Two qualifiers in 100 back for women
One qualifies for 100 breast for women
One qualifies for 100 back for men
Three qualifiers in the 200 with the other three really close.