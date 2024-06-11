4 100 Back Performer Of All-Time Mollie O’Callaghan May Not Swim Event In Paris

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day two of the 2024 Australian Olympic Trials brought the heat, with two women dipping under the 58-second barrier in the 100m backstroke.

Winner Kaylee McKeown clocked a monster time of 57.41 to put up the 2nd-best performance in history while Mollie O’Callaghan was next to the wall in a big-time personal best of 57.88.

Akin to McKeown opting out of the 400m IM in her Olympic lineup despite blasting a new national record this past April, O’Callaghan isn’t yet sure if she’ll contest this 100m back in Paris.

Hear what these Olympic medalists, along with newly-minted Australian Age Record holder Sienna Toohey and multi-class weapons Tom Gallagher, Rowan Crothers and Grant Patterson, had to say after tonight’s session.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.

Kaylee McKeown, Women’s 100m Back Gold Medalist (57.41)

“I’m a little bit disappointed,” McKeown said.

“But I have booked myself another ticket to Paris so that’s just another chance to go faster.”

“If you’re going to get up and do a 200 (medley) at max effort, you’re not going to come in the next day being refreshed – no matter what you do,” she said.

“The Olympics is just like that. If all goes to plan I will have nine individual events plus relays, so I have got to put myself in harm’s way here.”

Mollie O’Callaghan, Women’s 100m Back Silver Medalist (57.88)

“I’m happy with anything to be honest it’s 100 backstroke for me it’s a fun event I don’t really train for it. To go out there and swam a 57 is just amazing. I put a lot of pressure on myself regardless if it’s a main event or not. So I’m really really happy with the outcome.

“There’s so much more room to improve. I can’t wait to take the next step. I don’t know (if I’ll compete in this event at Paris). It really depends on if I qualified for the next few events. I think that’s the main thing is just taking it day by day.

“Obviously very, very nervous (about the 200m freestyle). You know, there’s a lot of pressure riding on this, especially having the world record in it. A lot of pressure from myself, I’m my biggest critic, whatever happens happens, I would really love to make the team on this event. And do the best job I can.”

Sienna Toohey, Women’s 100m Breast Bronze Medalist (1:07.01)

“I didn’t know what I was feeling. I lost what I was feeling. I didn’t really know what was happening. I knew that I was going fast I didn’t know I was going that fast.

“(Swimming) is basically my whole life. The school is very supportive of my swimming. They do everything to make sure that I am doing very well with my swimming but also staying on top of school.

“This (Trials) was a good first experience for me. First trials where I made a final so that was really cool. That was my goal for this race (to break Leisel Jones record). I didn’t care what I would come. I just knew I wanted to go for the record.

“I was born after she (Leisel Jones) had stopped swimming. I’ve watched some of her races from before but I’ve never met her.”

Tom Gallagher 50m Freestyle Multi Class

“This comp (Trials) is all about the process. Just putting another 50 together, another small PB gives me the confidence heading to the next block of training.

“It’s just about making the team this Trials. The big one is in a few months’ time so put that together. It’s good to see Rowan getting the QT as well tonight. Takes the pressure off us. ”

Rowan Crothers 50m Freestyle Multi Class

“We (Tom and I) do this because we love racing. I love racing Tommy and I know Tommy loves racing me. And regardless of who comes through at the end, we can still give each other a real hug and shake hands and just say that, hey, we did our best and, you know, I think we’re pushing each other further forward.”



Grant Patterson – qualified Men 50m Breaststroke Multi-Class

“I’m really stoked, my third Paralympics. I’m over the moon to be going to my third, happy for my coach who’s been with me for 17 years. I just get out there and have a go.

“I do motivational speeches and I always talk about, ‘what’s your purpose in life?’ and my purpose is not just swimming. “Swimming is a tool to hopefully inspire and motivate the next generation to help them have a crack in life and chase their dreams,” he said