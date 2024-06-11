Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Photo Vault

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

The Australian Olympic Trials finished day two from Brisbane but not before more names were added to the nation’s roster for Paris 2024.

Re-live some of the intense action that took place, knowing we still have another 4 days’ worth remaining.

Jenna Strauch, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Kaylee McKeown, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Alexa Leary, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Benjamin Hance, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Maximillian Giuliani, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Tom Gallagher & Rowan Crothers, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Isaac Cooper & Mitch Larkin, courtesy of Delly Carr

 

Jenna Strauch, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com 

 

Isaac Cooper, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Isaac Cooper, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Maximillian Giuliani, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Maximillian Giuliani, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Maximillian Giuliani, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

Sienna Toohey, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Kaylee McKeown, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Flynn Southam, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Ella Ramsay, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Elijah Winnington, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Elijah Winnington, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Bradley Woodward, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Abbey Harkin, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Mollie O’Callaghan, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Mollie O’Callaghan, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

 

Mollie O’Callaghan, courtesy of Stephen Thomas sharpfocuspics.com

0
