UNC Promotes Kirk Kumbier To Associate Head Coach

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina swimming and diving has promoted Kirk Kumbier to associate head coach announced by head coach Mark Gangloff on Tuesday.

Kumbier, who leads the Tar Heels’ sprint group and designs the team’s speed and power development program, has made a substantial impact since arriving in Chapel Hill in May 2022. He also served as the men’s recruiting coordinator this past season and helped bring in one of the top classes in UNC history.

“In his first few years with our program, Kirk Kumbier has made a tremendous impact, and I am thrilled to announce his promotion to Associate Head Coach,” said Gangloff. “Kirk has excelled in leading our sprint program and has been instrumental in expanding and enhancing our recruiting strategy. On deck, I am eager to see Kirk continue to develop one of the best sprint programs in the country. Off deck, as our new Director of Recruiting, Kirk is the perfect person to help us attract the world’s top swimmers. There is no one better suited for this role, and I am confident in his ability to help take our program to new heights.”

His work on the women’s side has produced five individual All-America Honorable Mention accolades, as well as an All-America honor from Grace Countie in the 50 freestyle in 2023. Under Kumbier’s guidance, the women have achieved six All-America relay honors – including a first-team performance in the 200 medley in 2023 – in addition to three NCAA relay A-cuts. All five women’s relays punched their tickets to the NCAA Championships this past season.

On the men’s side, Kumbier helped coach the 200 freestyle relay to an A-cut and the 800 freestyle relay earned All-America Honorable mention recognition in 2024. Five men’s relays have qualified for the big dance over the past two seasons.

The Tar Heels have seen 13 women’s and 10 men’s team records fall since Kumbier joined the coaching staff two years ago, in addition to eight swimmers secure U.S. Olympic Trials cuts. He has helped lead the women to back-to-back fourth-place finishes at the ACC Championships and a 10th-place showing at NCAAs in 2023.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and feel blessed to be part of this staff that brings creativity, energy and an unparalleled passion to the deck every day,” said Kumbier. “I want to thank Coach Gangloff for trusting in me and I’m excited to continue developing the sprint program; expand my recruiting role; and build on the foundation we’ve laid together as a staff and team. It’s an honor to be part of the Carolina Athletics family – where there’s not only a rich history of success in all sports, but amazing support for student-athletes, staff and teams – and I truly appreciate our administration’s steadfast leadership as we’re navigating the changing landscape in college athletics. It’s going to be an exciting time to be a Tar Heel these next few years.”