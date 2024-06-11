2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

G’day Mates. I hope you enjoyed some stellar performances yesterday and are excited for today’s events, as many of the stars from yesterday are back for more. Kaylee McKeown, Elijah Winnington, and Sam Short are all back in the water as they look to qualify in a second event.

We start the morning off with a bang, like yesterday the very first heat of the morning will see a World Record holder, as McKeown will look to the 100 back to her event list alongside the 200 IM. While the only swimmer entered under 58, that doesn’t mean she isn’t without competition. Mollie O’Callaghan, a World Record holder in her own right, enters as the second seed. While seeded over a second faster than the #3 seed, O’Callaghan will have a hungry pack of determined youngsters behind her led by Iona Anderson and Jaclyn Barclay.

The next event progressed from one of Australia’s strengths to its weakness. Jenna Strauch and Abbey Harkin will duel it out in the 100 breast, vying for a spot on the medley relay and in the individual event. While Strauch has the only entry time under the 1:06.31 qualifying time, 3rd seed Ella Ramsay could be in the hunt, as she already made the team in the 200 IM and could be riding a wave of momentum.

The Multi-Class 50 free comes next and will be a fast affair as 11 men and 16 women will all vie for a coveted spot in tonight’s final. Having a second swim in the para events affords the athletes another shot to earn more points, as qualification to the team will have to wait until the end of the meet.

The men’s 100 back is sandwiched in between the para 50 free and para 100 fly, and will see Isaac Cooper and Bradley Woodward chase down the stiff qualifying time of 53.21. Neither of the top two seeded Aussies have entries under that mark, but it certainly could be within reach. Australian record holder Mitch Larkin, whose best sits at 52.11, is your 8th seed and will need to be on point to make it back to the final.

After the MC 100 fly, the mmen’s 200 free sees the return of Winnington and Short. Both will look to put up strong performances this morning against the likes of Maximillian Giuliani, Thomas Neill, Alex Graham, Kai Taylor, Flynn Southam, Matt Temple, and Zac Incerti (to name a few). With some many names all desperate for a ticket to Paris, it may be harder to make the top 8 this morning, than tonight, where six of the eight finalists will likely be on the plane to Paris.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2023

(AUS), 2023 Australian Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown , 2023

, 2023 Swim Australia OQT: 59.62

2021 Time to Final: 1:01.37 – Abbey Webb

Top 8

WOMEN’S 100 Breaststroke – Prelims

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King (USA), 2017

Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, 2006

Swim Australia OQT: 1:06.31

2021 Time to Final: 1:08.34 – Zoe Deacon

Top 8

MEN’S MULTI CLASS 50 FREEstyle – PRELIMS

Top 8

WOMEN’S MULTI CLASS 50 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Top 8

MEN’S 100 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin , 2015

, 2015 Swim Australia OQT: 53.21

2021 Time to Final: 55.03 – Travis Mahoney

Top 8

MEN’S MULTI CLASS 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS

Top 8

WOMEN’S MULTI CLASS 100 Butterfly – PRELIMS

Top 8

MEN’S 200 Freestyle – Prelims

World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon (ITA), 2022

Australian Record: 52.11 – Mitch Larkin , 2015

, 2015 Swim Australia OQT: 53.21

2021 Time to Final: 1:47.43 – Matthew Temple

MEN’S MULTI CLASS 50 Breaststroke – PRELIMS

Top 8