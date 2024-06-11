Stanford All-American Luke Maurer Transferring to USC For Fifth Year

The University of Southern California announced on X (formerly Twitter) that All-American Luke Maurer will use his Covid fifth-year with the Trojans. Maurer, a freestyle specialist, will provide a huge boost to the Trojan men as they look to rise from their 22nd-place showing at NCAAs this season.

It will be a family affair as Maurer’s mother, Lea Maurer, enters her third year at the helm of USC’s Swimming and Diving programs.

The Trojan Fam just got bigger as we welcome LUKE MAURER to Troy‼️ The SIX-TIME FIRST-TEAM ALL-AMERICAN joins the Trojans for his fifth-year after spending four seasons as Stanford! pic.twitter.com/sH2fdJ1m92 — USC Swim & Dive (@USCswim) June 10, 2024

Maurer has been a mainstay on Stanford’s relays since his freshman year. He is a school record holder in the 400 free relay, 800 free relay, and 400 medley relay. Individually, he is the Cardinals’ #2 all-time performer in the 200 freestyle (1:32.40), #8 in the 100 free (42.20), and #9 in the 50 free (19.28). In total, he is a 14-time All-American.

The Trojan men finished 22nd at NCAAs this season and only swam one relay: the 400 medley. Maurer will be extremely valuable as a relay swimmer. His best times in the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free would all rank within the top 10 in program history, and he would have led USC’s 23-24 roster in the 100 and 200 freestyle.

USC finished 5th at Pac-12s this season (Stanford competes in the same conference, and finished 2nd), but will join the Big Ten this fall.

Luke Maurer’s younger brother Rex Maurer is also in the transfer portal after completing his freshman campaign with Stanford, but has not publicly announced his next destination. R. Maurer did not make an individual finals appearance at NCAAs, but led off Stanford’s 7th place 200 medley relay to earn All-American honors.