Eddie Jin Transferring To UPenn After Freshman Year With UNC

Eddie Jin has announced his commitment to UPenn beginning in the 2025-2026 school year. Jin spent this past season at North Carolina (UNC) and has three years of eligibility remaining.

Jin arrived at UNC last fall after growing up in Kingwood, Texas. He swam to a lifetime best at midseason, swimming a 1:36.31 in the 200 freestyle.

He did not swim at the 2025 ACC Championships, instead finishing his season at the UNC Invite. There he swam a lifetime best 1:44.29 200 back as well as a 20.42 in the 50 free.

Jin’s Best SCY Times are:

50 free: 20.42

100 free: 44.44

200 free: 1:36.31

100 back: 48.85

200 back: 1:44.29

The UPenn men finished 7th out of eight teams at the 2025 Ivy League Championships. Matt Fallon led the way capturing the win in the 200 breast and a 2nd place finish in the 100 breast.

Based on his best times, Jin is a huge pick up for the team. His best time in the 200 back is on the border of the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals. He would have been 10th in the event this past season. Daniel Gallagher led the way for the team in the event with a 6th place finish in a 1:43.57.

In addition to his 200 back, his 200 free also is on the border of the ‘A’ and ‘B’ finals. UPenn had no ‘A’ finalists in the event as Gallagher was the top finisher in a 1:36.75 for 14th. Gallagher notably just finished his senior season so Jin will help fill in the gap.

The team’s relays also should receive a boost upon Jin’s arrival as his 50 free would have been 4th on the roster, his 100 free would have been 2nd, while his 200 free would have been 2nd.