NCAA Division II ‘A’ Finalist Daniel Meszaros Transferring From Ouachita To Florida Southern

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

NCAA Division II ‘A’ finalist Daniel Meszaros has confirmed to SwimSwam that he will be transferring from Ouachita Baptist University to Florida Southern College.

Meszaros brings a decorated international resume to Florida Southern. His past accomplishments include:

Gold medal in the 4x100m mixed free relay and silver medals in the 200 free and 4x200m free relay at the 2022 World Junior Championships

Gold medal in the 4x200m free relay at the 2022 European Aquatics Championships

Bronze medal in the 4x100m mixed free relay at the 2021 European Junior Championships

Winner of the 2022 M4 Sport’s Hungarian Youth Athletes Performance of the Year award

A native of Budapest, Hungary, Meszaros recently wrapped up a standout freshman season at OBU. At the NCAA Division II Championships this past March, he clocked a 1:36.07 in the 200 freestyle to finish 7th overall, after having posted a faster 1:35.16 in prelims. He also competed in the 500 free, touching 17th in 4:27.23, and the 100 free, where he notched a time of 44.03 for 25th. In the 400 free relay, Meszaros swam the second leg, delivering a 43.38 split as the team recorded a 13th-place finish. He was the only OBU swimmer to go under 44 seconds on the relay.

The 20-year-old had a standout meet at the New South Intercollegiate Swim Conference (NSISC) Championships a month earlier, where he picked up two individual gold medals. He won the 200 free in 1:35.28 and the 500 free in 4:23.72. He also swam a personal-best 20.44 in an exhibition 50 free and logged a career-best 48.11 to earn silver in the 100 butterfly.

Meszaros’ fastest 200 free outing to date is 1:34.67, which he swam at the Delta State Thanksgiving Invitational, where he also won the 100 free in a lifetime best of 43.70.

The transfer reunites Meszaros with Coach Steve Bostick, who recently accepted the head coaching position at Florida Southern. Bostick previously led Ouachita to a 10-0 dual meet record and their first NSISC title since 2000. Under his leadership, the team went on to hit the wall 17th at the NCAA Championships.

Florida Southern placed 10th at NCAAs this past season and finished second behind Tampa at the Sunshine State Conference Championships. Tampa eventually ranked second overall at the national meet.

Meszaros is a significant addition to the Mocs’ roster. His best times would have led the team in the 100, 200, and 500 freestyles. Senior Brandon Wilson, who just graduated last month, was the only Florida Southern swimmer to go under 44 seconds in the 100 free (43.86) last season. In the 200 and 500 free, Peter Csicasky was the top performer, swimming 1:38.50 and 4:25.34 respectively. With Csicasky returning as a junior, the two are likely to become strong training partners.

In addition, Meszaros’s 100 fly time of 48.11 would have ranked second on the team, just behind junior Nino Viallon, who swam 46.72 at Nationals and placed 5th overall.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.