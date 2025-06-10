Aidan Siers Transferring to Florida State After Freshman Year With Auburn

Aidan Siers has announced his commitment to Florida State for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Siers spent this past season at Auburn and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue swimming and studying at Florida State University. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their support along this journey. Also to the coaching staff at FSU for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work this fall! To my coaches and teammates at Auburn, thank you for this year. I’m leaving with huge gratitude for all of you. War damn eagle always. 🦅 Excited for this new chapter, go Noles!”

Siers travels back to his home state as he is originally from Venice, Florida, about five hours south of FSU’s campus.

This past November, Siers swam to numerous lifetime bests at midseason. He swam to a 1:46.77 in the 200 back, 4:23.37 in the 500 free, and a 3:51.54 in the 400 IM.

He finished his season at the Auburn First and Last Chance meets. He swam to another lifetime best in the 200 back with a 1:46.01 at the First Chance meet.

Siers’ Lifetime Best Times Are:

500 free: 4:23.37

200 IM: 1:48.33

400 IM: 3:51.54

100 back: 49.88 (dual meet)

200 back: 1:46.01

The Florida State men finished 7th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships. The team went on to finish 18th at 2025 NCAAs and were led by Logan Robinson who scored six points with an 11th place finish in the 200 fly.

Based on his best times, Siers adds depth in numerous events. His 500 free would have been 3rd on the roster this past season behind Yordan Yanchev (4:17.15) and Utku Kurtdere (4:22.61). Yanchev just finished his fifth year while Kurtdere is entering his senior season so Siers arrives at a good time. Siers is also just off scoring at ACCs in the event as it took a 4:20.80 to earn a second swim.