Alex Walsh on 200 IM After Season of Focusing on Breaststroke: “I’m ready to be faster”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming off of an Olympic season where she put much of her focus on the 200 IM, NCAA icon Alex Walsh decided to take a break from training for the 200 IM this season. Working more on her breaststroke and speed, Walsh saw the fruits of her labor pay off both in short course and long course. But after the US Nationals where she won the 200 IM but didn’t put up a perfect race, Walsh is now ready to put a bit more emphasis on the 200 IM again moving into World Championships.