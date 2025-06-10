Alex Walsh on 200 IM After Season of Focusing on Breaststroke: “I’m ready to be faster”

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Coming off of an Olympic season where she put much of her focus on the 200 IM, NCAA icon Alex Walsh decided to take a break from training for the 200 IM this season. Working more on her breaststroke and speed, Walsh saw the fruits of her labor pay off both in short course and long course. But after the US Nationals where she won the 200 IM but didn’t put up a perfect race, Walsh is now ready to put a bit more emphasis on the 200 IM again moving into World Championships.
she’s giving swimswam commenters a treat with this one
LOL!
So it’s back to 400 IM training to build up the aerobic base.
oh they finally realized…
surprised Todd didn’t make her stop doing the 2 IM at risk of it “dulling” her 50 breast speed too
I kid, I kid. Honestly a mid swim by her standards might be what she needs to go a PB again a month from now. I’m rooting for her to have a huge bounce back summer after the disaster of last summer, and I know she is ready for it too.
If Katie Grimes bombs in the W 400 IM at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, it’s time to pack the bags and move to Gainesville, FL.
It’s bad enough to be 17 seconds off your personal best time in the 800 FR at the 2025 USA Swimming National Championships.
And you wonder why the Katie’s (as in Grimes) international swimming career is trending the way of the dinosaur.
Does Todd DeSorbo even know what a 3k threshold set is?
uva is a great place for the kate douglass types. amazing freestyle sprinters who come from smaller clubs looking to become more versatile across strokes and distances. for a sandpipers distance swimmer/400 imer needing better more easy speed? not really