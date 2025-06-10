Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Alex Walsh on 200 IM After Season of Focusing on Breaststroke: “I’m ready to be faster”

Comments: 7

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Coming off of an Olympic season where she put much of her focus on the 200 IM, NCAA icon Alex Walsh decided to take a break from training for the 200 IM this season. Working more on her breaststroke and speed, Walsh saw the fruits of her labor pay off both in short course and long course. But after the US Nationals where she won the 200 IM but didn’t put up a perfect race, Walsh is now ready to put a bit more emphasis on the 200 IM again moving into World Championships.

In This Story

7
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
sjostrom stan
9 minutes ago

she’s giving swimswam commenters a treat with this one

0
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
31 minutes ago

LOL!

So it’s back to 400 IM training to build up the aerobic base.

0
0
Reply
lilac
51 minutes ago

oh they finally realized…

6
-3
Reply
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
Reply to  lilac
40 minutes ago

surprised Todd didn’t make her stop doing the 2 IM at risk of it “dulling” her 50 breast speed too

I kid, I kid. Honestly a mid swim by her standards might be what she needs to go a PB again a month from now. I’m rooting for her to have a huge bounce back summer after the disaster of last summer, and I know she is ready for it too.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
6
-2
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
Reply to  I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
15 minutes ago

If Katie Grimes bombs in the W 400 IM at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, it’s time to pack the bags and move to Gainesville, FL.

It’s bad enough to be 17 seconds off your personal best time in the 800 FR at the 2025 USA Swimming National Championships.

1
0
Reply
Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
Reply to  lilac
24 minutes ago

And you wonder why the Katie’s (as in Grimes) international swimming career is trending the way of the dinosaur.

Does Todd DeSorbo even know what a 3k threshold set is?

1
0
Reply
800 medley relay
Reply to  Walsh-Madden-Grimes-Weinstein
20 seconds ago

uva is a great place for the kate douglass types. amazing freestyle sprinters who come from smaller clubs looking to become more versatile across strokes and distances. for a sandpipers distance swimmer/400 imer needing better more easy speed? not really

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!