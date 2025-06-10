Miami-FL Hires NCAA All-American Liberty Williams As Assistant Coach

Liberty Williams will join the Miami-Florida coaching staff for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Williams joins the staff after Emma Inchdeparted the program. Inch joined the staff last fall as a coaching fellow.

“Liberty is hungry to begin her career as a collegiate coach and will be a great role model for our student-athletes and a great resource for our program,” head coach Andy Kershaw said. “She brings a wealth of elite-level experience as a swimmer herself and has been a leader on great teams.”

Williams joins the staff after finishing her collegiate career this past spring at Alabama. She began her collegiate career at Louisville before transferring to Alabama in summer 2023.

Williams swam at NCAAs in all five seasons as a student-athlete. She most notably scored at the 2022 NCAA Championships finishing 13th in the 1650 free as well as a 9th place finish in the event at 2023 NCAAs as well. Williams holds the Louisville school records in the 1000 and 1650 freestyles.

“I have had the opportunity to see Miami succeed firsthand over the last five years and I am excited to become part of a program with such promising forward momentum,” Williams said.

Williams joins the coaching staff that alongside head coach Kershaw includes associate head coach Zach Hinsley. “We are really excited that Dan Radakovich and our university are continuing to increase our swimming and diving resources,” Kershaw said. “Adding another full-time assistant coach is one example of that, and Liberty is exactly what we are looking for. The energy, care and drive of our swimming & diving coaches is going to be something special to be a part of and lead.”

This past season, Miami finished 10th at ACCs and 13th at NCAAs. The team was led by its divers at NCAAs while Giulia Oliveira Carvalho led the swimming side with 6.5 points including a 11th place finish in the 50 free and 16th place finish in the 100 fly.