Olympic Sports, This Is Your Second Wake-Up Call. Don’t Hit Snooze Again.

“I have people in my room asking, ‘Why are we still in the NCAA?’”

— Greg Sankey, SEC Commissioner

That quote isn’t just commentary. It’s a warning—and a blueprint for what’s already happening.

On June 7, a federal judge gave final approval to the House v. NCAA settlement, clearing the way for schools to pay athletes and rewire the business model of college sports. Just hours later, the Power Four announced the formation of the College Sports Commission (CSC)—a new private enforcement body charged with overseeing revenue sharing, NIL compliance, and punishment for rule violations.

The NCAA is no longer responsible for the money. And Olympic sports are no longer protected—if they ever truly were. Last week, I attended Nationals in Indianapolis and walked past the NCAA headquarters every day. It felt symbolic. The building still bears the name, but with power now shifting to the College Sports Commission and the Power Four, one wonders if its future role is simply processing payments.

For years, we told ourselves Olympic sports were sacrosanct. That no matter what changed—TV deals, NIL chaos, coaching salaries—our place in college athletics was secure. But maybe that was always an illusion. There were no structural protections, no guaranteed floor. Just inertia and hope. That’s not enough anymore. Not when decisions are shifting to private regulators, and roster cuts are being made in silence.

The House settlement was our wake-up call. The formation of the CSC—and the appointment of former MLB compliance chief and federal prosecutor Bryan Seeley as its CEO—is the second and third alarm blaring in unison. If Olympic sports don’t act now, we may not be part of what comes next.

The Hard Truths We Can’t Ignore

Football gets what it wants. While we were discussing roster caps, one senior Power 4 athletics executive put it plainly: “What you really need to worry about is football asking for more—because they get whatever they want.” Our retired athletic director once joked to Mack Brown: “I give you an unlimited budget each year… and you always exceed it.” I used to laugh at that line. These days, not so much. That’s not a knock on Power 4 football coaches—they understand what a championship department looks like. However, when financial pressure builds, football doesn’t become leaner. Olympic sports get cut.

The SEC’s 22-man limit on men’s swimming and diving (while the settlement states 30) was framed as a reform. It was a preemptive budget cut (and maybe a Title IX compliance move). And now that the settlement is finalized, those caps may become the national standard. Power is shifting into private hands. The new College Sports Commission will oversee the $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap, regulate NIL deals, and impose penalties for violations. Seeley will report to Power Four commissioners, not schools, athletes, or Olympic sports.

The new College Sports Commission will oversee the $20.5 million revenue-sharing cap, regulate NIL deals, and impose penalties for violations. Seeley will report to Power Four commissioners, not schools, athletes, or Olympic sports. Private equity is circling. With media rights and institutional influence up for grabs, outside investors envision a future where public universities operate like professional sports teams, with them as the owners. Olympic sports are nowhere in that business plan.

With media rights and institutional influence up for grabs, outside investors envision a future where public universities operate like professional sports teams, with them as the owners. Olympic sports are nowhere in that business plan. Too many sports missed the first fight. Diving filed a formal objection to the settlement just hours before the deadline. Most Olympic sports said nothing. That silence won’t be forgiven twice.

We Need to Rethink How We Prove Our Worth

The go-to line when swimming and other Olympic sports are threatened is always the same: “You need to generate revenue.” And yes—we should make it a priority. But that’s not the only way to measure value. Until swimming secures its own media deal or NIL collective, we need to stop apologizing for being an Olympic sport and start merchandising what we already do exceptionally well.

Never forget what happened at UCLA. For decades, they were a reliable contributor to Team USA in men’s swimming and gymnastics—until both programs were cut. Prestige didn’t protect them. Olympic medals didn’t save them. No program is safe if no one fights for it.

We produce medalists. We generate immense brand value at a fraction of the cost of a football depth chart. We graduate scholars. We build lifelong communities—and national pride. If anyone doubts the impact of college swimming, tell them this:

Texas and Cal have fed the core of Team USA for over a decade—and they’re still setting the standard.

Virginia and Stanford are redefining what dominance looks like in women’s NCAA swimming.

Arizona State just went from forgotten to fearsome under Bob Bowman, and now he’s rebuilding Texas again.

Florida, Tennessee, and NC State are sprint machines. They don’t reload—they detonate.

Indiana is a Big Ten powerhouse—and a global force in breaststroke and diving.

Auburn is rising again. Georgia has a history. Wisconsin, Louisville, and UNC are on the rise.

And across the country, mid-majors like Missouri State and Harvard are producing Olympians and NCAA scorers.

This isn’t a niche sport. This is a high-performance system that powers the U.S. Olympic team. Cutting this pipeline isn’t just shortsighted—it’s sabotage.

A Message to the USA Swimming CEO Search Committee

Greg Meehan is setting a bold new course for USA Swimming’s national team—focused on winning in LA 2028, building a team-first culture, and improving transparency. But that vision needs a partner in the boardroom.

USA Swimming’s next CEO can’t just be a steward of internal operations. They need to have Bryan Seeley, Greg Sankey, and the athletic directors of Texas, Cal, Florida, as well as the heads of ESPN and NBC, on speed dial. They need to speak the language of college administrators, television executives, and Olympic power brokers. They need to defend our sport like it’s a brand—because it is.

We don’t need a caretaker. We need an advocate. A builder. A closer.

Thank you, Coaches

As I write this, there are signs of hope. Just last week, national coaches associations from swimming, wrestling, volleyball, and track & field released a rare joint statement on the House settlement. They voiced their concern that Olympic sports are being left behind and called on the NCAA and policymakers to intervene. That kind of public unity is long overdue—and urgently needed. The more we raise our voices together, the harder it becomes for conference leaders to ignore what’s at stake.

And now, Congress is getting involved. This week, lawmakers introduced two draft bills—the SCORE Act and the SPORTS Act—that would give the NCAA and Power Four exactly what they want: federal protection from lawsuits, the ability to override state NIL laws, and a legal block on classifying college athletes as employees. It’s a full-court press to codify control and lock in the new status quo. One Congressional aide said it best: “They’re using the settlement as justification to choke off any further progress for athletes and restore power solely in the hands of the NCAA and conferences.” Olympic sports aren’t even in the conversation. That needs to change—fast.

Here’s the Play—And We Need to Run It Now

Demand a seat at the table—before it disappears. The CSC launches July 1. Once it sets its agenda, there’s no going back. We must push for representation, policy input, and structural protections for Olympic sports now .

The CSC launches July 1. Once it sets its agenda, there’s no going back. We must push for representation, policy input, and structural protections for Olympic sports . Back up our value with data and stories. Every coach and alumni group should be able to show how their sport impacts enrollment, academics, alumni loyalty, and national reputation. Build your one-pager. Own your elevator pitch.

Every coach and alumni group should be able to show how their sport impacts enrollment, academics, alumni loyalty, and national reputation. Build your one-pager. Own your elevator pitch. Stop flying solo. Form coalitions. Swimming can’t do this alone. Align with other Olympic sports (like the coaches are doing). Build unified pressure across multiple disciplines and schools.

Swimming can’t do this alone. Align with other Olympic sports (like the coaches are doing). Build unified pressure across multiple disciplines and schools. Activate your alumni and parents. Decision-makers respond to coordinated action. Fill their inboxes. Flood their feeds. Remind them that these programs produce Olympians—and leaders. Look at Notre Dame. Their alumni are working overtime behind the scenes to restore their men’s swimming program. They’re calling, writing, organizing—and being heard. That’s how it starts. Every program has champions. Now is the time to activate them.

Decision-makers respond to coordinated action. Fill their inboxes. Flood their feeds. Remind them that these programs produce Olympians—and leaders. Look at Notre Dame. Their alumni are working overtime behind the scenes to restore their men’s swimming program. They’re calling, writing, organizing—and being heard. That’s how it starts. Every program has champions. Now is the time to activate them. Use your platform strategically. Athletes, coaches, Olympians: speak up. Write. Post. Testify. This isn’t just about saving a lane. It’s about saving a legacy.

Athletes, coaches, Olympians: speak up. Write. Post. Testify. This isn’t just about saving a lane. It’s about saving a legacy. Push USA Swimming to lead, not just perform. The next CEO must be a force in policy and politics. This is not the time for internal focus. It’s time to fight for our place in the future of college sports.

This Is the Tipping Point

The NCAA has lost control. The Power Four have already moved on. They now have their own commission, their own CEO, and their own plan.

And Greg Sankey’s question—“Why are we still in the NCAA?”—has already been answered.

Now Olympic sports must answer for ourselves: Are we going to be passengers, or partners?

We’ve already hit snooze once. There’s no third alarm.

Let’s go.

