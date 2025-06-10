Sienna Toohey Becomes Youngest Australian Woman Ever Under 1:07 in 100 Breaststroke

2025 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

16-year-old Sienna Toohey became the youngest Australian woman to break 1:07 in the 100 breaststroke during tonight’s final, finishing first in 1:06.55 to earn her spot on the World Championships roster.

Toohey has been taking Australian Swimming by storm, filling a large gap in the breaststroke events. In April, she swam 1:07.04 to break Australian legend Leisel Jones’ 23-year-old age group record of 1:07.31. Toohey also holds the 15-year-old age group record at 1:07.01 from last year’s Olympic Trials where she finished 3rd overall.

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)

Australian Record: 1:05.09 – Leisel Jones, (2006)

AllComers Record: 1:05.09 – Leiel Jones, AUS (2006)

2024 Trials Winner: Jenna Strauch – 1:06.90

SwimAustralia Qualifying Time: 1:06.87

RESULTS:

With this swim, Toohey now finds herself on both the World Championships team and the Junior Worlds team. While some countries do not allow athletes to compete at both championships, Australia does not have any such restrictions. In 2023, fellow Australian Flynn Southam competed in the individual 100 meter freestyle at both meets.

Toohey highlights a new era of Australian breaststrokers as one of only two finalists from last year’s trials who returned (the other being 2nd place finisher Ella Ramsay). At last summer’s Olympics, Australia did not put a single swimmer into the 100 breaststroke semi-final with their only qualifier Jenna Strauch finishing 22nd overall in 1:07.27. Toohey’s time tonight would have qualified her 13th for the semi-finals. It also sits at 14th in the world this season which has significant implications for Australia’s medley relay which won the silver medal last summer with Strauch on the breaststroke leg.