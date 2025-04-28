Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year Old Record Setter Sienna Toohey Leads 30 Aussies for World Junior Swimming Champs

Swimming Australia has announced a roster of 30 athletes and 7 coaches for the 2025 World Junior Swimming Championships. The event will take place from August 19-24 in Otopeni, Romania.

This is the exact same roster size as the one Australia sent to the 2023 Championships, which ultimately put five swimmers on the 2024 Olympic team: Iona Anderson, Jaclyn Barclay, Jamie Perkins, Flynn Southam, Olivia Wunsch.

This year’s team is headlined by Sienna Toohey, who led six swimmers under the breaststroke qualifying times at the selection meet, the Australian Age and Open Championships, earlier this month.

The 16-year-old won four gold and set two national records including a  head-turning 1:07.04 in the girls 100m breaststroke that broke Dolphins’ great Leisel Jones 23-year-old national age record (1:07.31). She then backed this up with a national record in the 50m breaststroke (30.73).

The youngest swimmers on the team are Christopher Montana, 15, from Trinity Grammar and Heidi Shumack, 15, from SOPAC, while the eldest is WA’s Tex Cross, Qld’s Oliver Linde and NSW’s Jessica Cole – all 18 years of age.

Cole is the lone returning member of the 2023: she finished 5th in the 200 fly in Netanya in 2023. That Australian team finished 2nd in the overall medal standings behind the United States with 9 gold, 7 silver, and 8 bronze medals. That was the country’s most ever total medals at this meet (24), though they did win 1 more gold in 2013 to lead the medals table.

“With the tightening up of qualifying times,  I’d like to see a greater percentage of athletes qualifying for finals, and also a greater percentage of conversions, and by this I mean an improvement in their times from national age championships through to Junior World Championship finals,” said the squad’s head coach Simon Cusack.

Led by Cusack, team coaches selected for the tour are: Ashley Delaney (St Andrews), Deb Jones (Fenix), James Greathead (SOPAC), John Jordan (Bendigo East), Tom Fraser-Holmes (Griffith Uni) and Wayne Gould (Albury). Brooke Kemp, WA, will also join the team as a scholarship coach.

AUSTRALIAN JUNIOR DOLPHINS
Athlete Club Coach
Male Athletes
Henry Allan Bendigo East John Jordan
Joshua Conias Somerville House Tim Lane
Ben Cotroneo Kincoppal-Rose Bay Hamid Mobarraz
Tex Cross Highlanders Ryan Steenkamp
Lucas Fackerell Arena Harry Clarke
Oliver Linde Nudgee College Stewart Melton
Charlie Lutton Brisbane Grammar Bobby Jovanovich
Cash Milner St Andrews Ashley Delaney
Ollie Moclair Cranbrook Tom Sunter
Christopher Montana Trinity Grammar Ben Tuxford
Jack Morrow St Andrews – Qld (Vic jnr) Ashley Delaney
Alexander Sillitoe South Lake Dolphins Stefano Di Bernardo
Thomas Sutherland Caulfield Grammar Kenrick Monk
Campbell Wilson-Moran Caulfield Grammar Kenrick Monk
Female Athletes
Zoe Ammundsen Nudgee College Shaun Crown
Mikayla Bird Bond Kyle Samuelson
Heli Childs PLC SYDNEY Brent Winkworth
Jessica Cole Wests Illawarra Patrick Stellino
Olivia Hine Somerville House Sarah Caithness
Rafaela Kopellou SOPAC Adam Kable
Kira Long SOPAC James Greathead
Hayley Mackinder Griffith Uni – Qld (Vic jnr) Tom Fraser – Holmes
Alice Monaghan Griffith Uni Tom Fraser – Holmes
Julia Remington All Saints Ken Sabotic
Asha Ring SOPAC James Greathead
Isabel Sheldrick Fenix Deb Jones
Heidi Shumack SOPAC James Greathead
Amelie Smith Rocky City Shane Kingston
Sienna Toohey Albury Wayne Gould
Ainsley Trotter Bond – Qld (Vic jnr) Chris Mooney
Coaches
Simon Cusack National Youth Coach
Ashley Delaney St Andrews
Deb Jones Fenix
James Greathead SOPAC
John Jordan Bendigo East
Tom Fraser-Holmes Griffith Uni
Wayne Gould Albury

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!