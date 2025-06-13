Wilson Tuttle Transferring To UNCW After One Season With Indiana

Wilson Tuttle has announced he will transfer to UNCW to continue his academic and athletic careers beginning in the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. Tuttle spent his freshman season with Indiana and has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I am excited to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic journey at UNCW! I’d like to thank my family and friends for all of their support. I would also like to thank Coach Ress and Coach Bobby for making this process so easy, and for inviting me into the Seahawk family. Big things to come!”

Tuttle will return to his home state as he is originally from Raleigh, NC. He graduated in spring 2024 from Needham Broughton High School and swam with the Marlins of Raleigh during his time as a club swimmer.

This past season, Tuttle swam to numerous best times at midseason. Those included a 4:23.47 500 free, 15:19.74 1650 free, and a 3:50.08 400 IM. He finished his season at the IU Last Chance meet, swimming even faster in the 500 and 1650 frees. He swam to a 4:22.10 500 free and a 15:14.73 1650 free.

Tuttle’s Best SCY Times Are:

500 free: 4:22.10

1650 free: 15:14.73

400 IM: 3:50.08

The UNCW men captured the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association Championship scoring 829.5 points to finish ahead of Delaware (737 points). William Carrico led the way winning the 500 free (4:19.83), 200 breast (1:55.65), and 400 IM (3:44.81).

Based on his best times, Tuttle is a huge addition to the team as they look to defend their conference title. His best time in the 1650 free would have won the conference title as fellow UNCW swimmer Silas Crosby won in a 15:28.33. The team also welcomes Mike McCarthy this fall who has a lifetime best 15:16.64 1650 free and was originally committed to Tennessee.