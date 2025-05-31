Winter Juniors Finalist Mike McCarthy Flips Commitment From Tennessee To UNCW

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mike McCarthy from Richland, New Jersey, has flipped his commitment from Tennessee to UNC-Wilmington beginning in the 2025-2026 season. McCarthy primarily swims distance freestyle.

McCarthy just finished his senior year at St. Augustine Prep and competes for Jersey Wahoos out of Mt. Laurel Township, NJ.

In December 2024, McCarthy swam to numerous best times at Winter Juniors-East. He swam to a 6th place finish in the 1650 free as he touched in a 15:16.64, dropping about two seconds from his previous best of a 15:18.98. He also swam a lifetime best 1:41.62 200 free and a 4:25.92 in the 500 free.

At the end of February, McCarthy swam to another lifetime best in the 200 free swimming a 1:40.13 at the NJISAA Meet of Champions.

McCarthy’s Best SCY Times:

200 free: 1:40.13

500 Free- 4:25.92

1650 Free- 15:16.64

The UNCW men captured the 2025 Coastal Athletic Association Championship scoring 829.5 points to finish ahead of Delaware (737 points). William Carrico led the way winning the 500 free (4:19.83), 200 breast (1:55.65), and 400 IM (3:44.81).

Based on his best times, McCarthy is a huge pick up for UNCW as they look to defend their conference title. His 1650 freestyle would have won the conference title this past season by about 12 seconds as fellow UNCW swimmer Silas Crosby won in a 15:28.33. In addition, McCarthy’s 500 free lifetime best would have been 5th at CAAs.

McCarthy will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Dane Hogan, Simon Russell, Caleb Dulin, Hil Lindsay, and Jack Rutledge.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.