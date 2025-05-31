US Open Finalist Clem Camacho Flips Commitment From Texas to Virginia Tech

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Clem Camacho from Wilmington, North Carolina, has flipped his commitment from Texas to Virginia Tech. He will arrive with the Hokies this fall for the upcoming 2025-2026 season.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at Virginia Tech! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and friends for all of their support getting me to this point. I would like to give a special thank you to Coach Albert and Coach Sergio for giving me this incredible opportunity. I can’t wait to be a part of such a great program. Go Hokies!!”

Camacho originally committed to Texas back in November 2023 and was a “Best of the Rest” (BOTR) ranked recruit at the time. Camacho competes for NSEA Swim out of Wilmington after spending time with TAC Titans in Raleigh from 2021-2024.

In December 2024, Camacho swam at US Open and achieved numerous personal best times. He finaled in two events, placing 12th in the 200 IM in a lifetime best 1:48.06 as well as 21st in the 100 fly in a 48.81. He swam a personal best 48.47 in prelims. He also swam to a lifetime best in the 100 back swimming a 49.26 and time trialed the 50 free with a best time of a 20.68.

Swimming for Eugene Ashley High School, he swam to a North Carolina state title in the 200 free with a 1:37.57. He also was 2nd in the 100 fly in a 47.78.

Camacho’s best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:50.86

200 IM – 1:47.66

200 free – 1:37.57

100 fly – 47.78

200 fly – 1:48.23

100 back – 49.26

200 back – 1:48.87

100 breast – 56.28

200 breast – 2:03.43

The Virginia Tech men finished 6th out of 15 teams at the 2025 ACC Championships. The team was led by Carles Coll Marti who won the 200 breast and 200 IM. Coll Marti just finished his fifth year with the Hokies.

Based on his best times, Camacho is just off what it took to make it back at ACCs. His versatility gives him plenty of options on event choice as it took a 1:44.70 200 IM, 3:47.80 400 IM, 1:34.41 200 free, 46.21 100 fly, and 46.71 100 back to earn a second swim.

Camacho will arrive this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Andy Roose, Jack Mainville, Javier Nunez, Tristan Dorville, Benedek Toth, Lucas Huming, and Connor Johnson.

