Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from 2025 “BOTR” IMer Clem Camacho

Clem Camacho from Wilmington, North Carolina, has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Texas for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Texas! I would like to thank my parents, friends, coaches, and teammates for all the support along the way. I want to give a special thanks to coaches Eddie Reese and Wyatt Collins for this amazing opportunity. Hook ‘em 🤘🤘”

A junior at Needham B. Broughton High School, Camacho swims for the club team TAC Titans and is a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 200 IM and 400 IM. We named him one of the “Best of the Rest” on our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Camacho kicked off short course season last year with PBs across the board in the 200 back (1:50.83), 200 breast (2:03.43), 100 fly (49.30), 200 fly (1:50.71), and 400 IM (3:54.00) at the TAC Titans Big Southern Classic. In high school season, he placed 4th in the 200 IM (1:49.67) and 9th in the 100 free (46.30), both with lifetime bests, at the North Carolina High School 4A State Swimming and Diving Championships. He then bookended his season with a big meet at Cary Sectionals, where he lowered his PBs in the 200 free (1:38.43), 100 breast (57.70), 200 IM (1:48.64), and 400 IM (3:50.86).

He went best LCM times in the 200 free (1:57.30), 100 fly (58.02), and 200 fly (2:11.73) at TAC Titans Triangle Classic, but his best performances in the 50m pool remain the 2:07.74 200 IM and 4:33.86 400 IM he swam at Cary Futures in the summer of 2022.

Camacho will join “Best of the Rest” backstroker Evan Conti on the Longhorns’ roster in the fall of 2025. While his IMs remain his best events, Camacho has a good deal of versatility with Futures cuts in the 100/200/500 free, 100/200 back, 100/200 breast, and 100/200 fly. He will have plenty of opportunities to develop his third event in Austin.

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:50.86

200 IM – 1:48.64

200 free – 1:38.43

100 fly – 49.30

100 back – 50.58

100 breast – 57.70

200 breast – 2:03.43

200 fly – 1:50.43

200 back – 1:50.83

