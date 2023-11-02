Texas Men Open 2025 Recruiting Class with “BOTR” Backstroker Evan Conti’s Verbal

EvanFitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Evan Conti from Batavia, Illinois, has given the Texas men’s swimming and diving class of 2029 their first verbal commitment. A backstroke specialist, he made the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Conti swims for his school, Marmion Academy, and for the Academy Bullets Swim Club, both in Aurora. He qualified for the Illinois High School State Meet in the 200 free and 100 back, placing 7th in finals in the free and 13th in prelims in the back (only 12 swimmers final in each event). He earned PBs in the 200 free and in the 100 free, leading off the Marmion 400 free relay, at the state meet.

In March, at the 2023 NCSA Spring Championships, he swam the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back, and picked up new PBs in the backstrokes (50.34/1:46.35). He wrapped up long course season at the summer version of the same meet and had an outstanding showing in the 100 back (10th place), 200 back (5th place), and 200 IM (22nd place) with best times in all three events (57.97/2:03.51 in back and 2:10.75 in IM).

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:46.35

100 back – 50.34

200 free – 1:40.08

100 free – 46.99

Texas will join the SEC as of the 2024-25 season. It took 47.30/1:43.53 to score in the backstroke events at the 2023 conference championships.

