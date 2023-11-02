Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center Adding Third 50-Meter Competition Pool, More Seats

Comments: 2
by Riley Overend 2

November 02nd, 2023 News

The Irvine City Council is moving forward with plans to add a third 50-meter competition pool to the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, one of the premier facilities in Southern California.

The $1.15 million project will also include room for a temporary expansion featuring 4,000 seats, bleachers for 600 people, a small splash pad for children ages 2 to 12, and other amenities. The design plans are expected to be finalized by the fall of 2024 with construction set to be completed around the summer of 2025.

The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships were recently relocated from Canada to Southern California, sparking speculation that the Woollett Aquatics Center might be chosen as the host site. The facility held the 2023 TYR Pro Championships this summer and hosted Pan Pacs back in 2010.

The renovations at the Woollett Aquatics Center are meant to address a reported rise in usage requests from local programs and national competitions, according to the OC Register. The new pool will be designed by PBK Architects, which have planned more than 40 aquatic centers and 125 sports centers including Fountain Valley High School Aquatic Center and Yorba Linda High School’s pool.

A state-of-the-art USA Water Polo facility is also coming to Irvine in the future, but the City Council decided this spring to prioritize other parts of the park’s development ahead of the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The water polo facility is now expected to be finished around 2032.

2
209swimmer
20 minutes ago

California should worry about saving their water

0
-3
RealSlimThomas
Reply to  209swimmer
14 minutes ago

Damned if you do support/promote swimming, damned if you don’t. Nobody is ever happy

0
0
