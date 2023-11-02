USA Swimming Approves $10k in Disaster Relief for Lahaina Swim Club

In early August, wildfires devastated the island of Maui in Hawaii, with the death toll climbing to at least 97 people, with dozens more injured and 2,200 structures destroyed, most of them residential homes.

SwimSwam previously reported that despite the blaze covering over 2,000 acres of land, the Lahaina Aquatic Center, where the Lahaina Swim Club trains, appeared to be untouched. While the structure remains, many swimmers and coaches lost their homes in the tragedy. The community has many years of rebuilding ahead of it, complicated by a rising cost of living that threatens to price out longtime residents.

On Friday, September 22, the USA Swimming Board of Directors unanimously approved a proposal to provide $10,000 in disaster relief to Lahaina Swim Club, as well as covering all membership fees for the 2023-24 seasons.

This decision comes on the heels of an outpouring of support from the swimming community at large.

On August 26, Austin Swim Club raised $140,000 after organizing a swimathon with the goal of completing one million laps as a team. Club owners Kevin and Patti Thompson pledged to donate $10,000 for every 100,000 yards swum, while other organizations offered an additional $2,000. Other teams followed suit, organizing fundraisers of their own as well as collecting swim gear for donation. Queens University and Speedo teamed up to send 45 bags of swim equipment that was enthusiastically received by Lahaina Swim Club athletes.

The Lahaina Swim Club has a GoFundMe to accept donations that will be distributed amongst club members in need. As of the time of writing, they have raised $157,561, more than tripling their initial goal of $50,000. The goal has since been raised to $75,000.