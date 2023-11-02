USA Squads Finish Group Play Undefeated With Wins Over Brazil At Pan Ams

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

USA Women 25 Brazil 3

Santiago, Chile – November 1 – The USA Women’s National Team finished Group B play undefeated following a 25-3 win over Brazil. Rachel Fattal scored five goals to lead the USA attack with Ashleigh Johnson adding 12 saves in net. Team USA now moves on to the quarterfinal round where they will meet Mexico tomorrow at 11:30am et/8:30am pt. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games. Live streaming details will be shared when available.

Team USA opened the match with four goals but saw Brazil respond with a score for a 4-1 edge after one. The Brazil goal was the first score Team USA has allowed thus far in Chile. In the second quarter the United States took control, piling up nine unanswered goals to lead 13-1 at halftime. Maggie Steffens opened the second quarter with two straight goals and Fattal added three during the offensive barrage. Four more goals followed in the third quarter, including two from Tara Prentice, for a 17-1 advantage. Brazil kept the energy up the entire time, connecting for two more goals in the fourth period. The United States answered with eight more scores, including two from Ryann Neushul on the way to the win.

The United States went 8/9 on power plays and 1/2 on penalties while Brazil went 0/2 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 25 (4, 9, 4, 8) R. Fattal 5, M. Steffens 3, J. Raney 3, R. Neushul 3, J. Flynn 3, T. Prentice 2, J. Roemer 2, E. Ausmus 1, A. Johnson 1, B. Weber 1, K. Gilchrist 1

BRA 3 (1, 0, 0, 2) L. Gomes 1, K. Ferreira 1, R. Da Silva 1

Saves – USA – A. Johnson 12 – BRA – I. Mendes 4, T. Mendes 1

6×5 – USA – 8/9 – BRA – 0/2

Penalties – USA – 1/2 – BRA – 1/1

USA Men 24 Brazil 7

Santiago, Chile – November 1 – The USA Men’s National Team wrapped up Group A competition at the Pan American Games with a 3-0 record after defeating Brazil 24-7 earlier today. Hannes Daube scored five goals to pace the USA attack with Drew Holland and Adrian Weinberg teaming up for 11 saves in net. Team USA now advances to the quarterfinal round where they will meet Chile on Thursday at 5pm et/2pm pt. Live stats can be accessed by clicking here. Click here for more information on USA Water Polo at the Pan American Games. Live streaming details will be shared as they are available.

Daube got the offense fired up with two goals in the early part of the first quarter. Not long after, Max Irving added two goals of his own and Team USA built a 5-2 edge after one. Pedro Vergara scored twice in the first quarter but the Brazilian offense was quieted in the second as Team USA put up eight unanswered goals. In the eight goal collage, Ben Hallock, Daube and Ryder Dodd each scored twice as the United States took a commanding 13-2 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter Luca Cupido opened with a goal and Team USA would outscore Brazil 5-2 to go in front 18-4 after three. In the fourth, Chase and Ryder Dodd teamed up for three goals as Team USA posted six in the period on the way to the 24-7 win. Team USA went 4/9 on power plays and 2/2 on penalties while Brazil went 4/8 on power plays and 1/1 on penalties.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 24 (5, 8, 5, 6) H. Daube 5, R. Dodd 4, B. Hallock 3, A. Bowen 3, L. Cupido 2, C. Dodd 2, D. Woodhead 2, M. Irving 2, J. Hooper 1

BRA 7 (2, 0, 2, 3) R. Vergara 2, P. Vergara 2, L. Gomes Da Silva 1, G. De Mendonsa 1, R. Aghulha 1

Saves – USA – D. Holland 9, A. Weinberg 2 – BRA – G. Barella 2, A. Da Cruz 1

6×5 – USA – 4/9 – BRA – 4/8

Penalties – USA – 2/2 – BRA – 1/1