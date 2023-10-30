2026 Pan Pacific Championships Will Be Held in Southern California Instead of Canada

The 2026 Pan Pacific Championships will be held in Southern California, according to the minutes from the latest USA Swimming Board of Directors meeting last month.

The 2026 Pan Pacs will be the first edition of the quadrennial meet since 2018. The four Pan Pac charter nations — Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States — agreed to cancel the 2022 meet back in 2020 because the international swimming calendar was getting too crowded with major international meets due to pandemic-induced delays.

Canada was set to host the 2022 Pan Pacs and, even after its cancellation, was expected to host the 2026 edition of the meet. However, an official host city was never named by Swimming Canada. Canada has only hosted Pan Pacs twice in the 38-year history of the meet, the last time being the 2006 edition in Victoria.

USA Swimming has not yet responded to SwimSwam’s request for comment on where in Southern California the 2026 Pac Pacs will be held. For events of this scale, the go-to facility in recent years has been the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center in Irvine, which hosted the 2010 Pan Pacs.

Founded as an alternative to the European Championships, the first Pan Pac meet was held in 1985. The meet was initially open to all nations bordering the Pacific Ocean, but has since been expanded to include other non-European countries such as Brazil and South Africa. Pan Pacs was a biennial meet until 2002, when it switched to the even year between each Summer Olympics.