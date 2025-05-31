US National Jr Team Member Sam Lorenz To Train At Schroeder YMCA, Compete For UW-Milwaukee

2024-2025 US National Junior Team member Sam Lorenz will return to his club team Schroeder YMCA to train full-time while he transfers to compete for UW-Milwaukee. Lorenz arrived at the University of Wisconsin-Madison last fall and spent his freshman season with the Badgers.

“Grateful for my time as a Wisconsin Badger! Huge thank you to the coaches, teammates, and support staff who helped me grow both in and out of the pool. That being said I am excited to announce I’ll be returning to train with my home club, Schroeder YMCA, and representing UW-Milwaukee moving forward. Ready for this next chapter”

Lorenz told SwimSwam that he plans to train with Schroeder under Dave Anderson while competing in meets for UW-Milwaukee. He said he plans to have a practice with Milwaukee “here and there depending on my class schedule and what not. Pretty much Schroeder full time and race Milwaukee’s conference meet and NCAAs.”

Originally from Mequon, WI, Lorenz traveled about an hour and a half west to be with the Badgers this past season. He was an honorable mention ranked recruit coming out of high school with lifetime bests of a 46.55 100 back and a 1:42.85 200 back. He also had been as fast as 20.12 in the 50 free.

This past season with the Badgers, Lorenz swam to a lifetime best 46.46 in the 100 back at the Big Ten Championships. That earned him a 13th place finish in prelims before he swam to 15th in finals (46.71). He swam to another personal best in the 100 back at the Minnesota Last Chance meet swimming a 46.10. It took a 45.26 to earn an invite to NCAAs in the event.

Lorenz made the trip to Federal Way for 2025 NCAAs as a relay-only swimmer. He swam the backstroke leg for Wisconsin’s 200 medley relay that finished 20th.

Lorenz’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 46.10

200 back: 1:42.85

50 free: 20.12

The UW-Milwaukee men finished 4th out of seven teams at the 2025 Horizon League Championships. The team did not sent any swimmers to 2025 NCAAs.

Based on his best times, Lorenz is a huge pick up for UW-Milwaukee. His best time in the 100 back would have won the conference title by over half a second as Oakland’s Harry Nicholson won in a 46.62. UW-Milwaukee notably had no ‘A’ finalists in the 100 back as Victor Kostov was the highest finisher at 10th in a 49.24.

Lorenz’s 200 back best time would have been 2nd at the conference championships behind Nicholson who won in a 1:42.01. UW-Milwaukee also had no ‘A’ finalists in the 200 back.

In addition to his backstroke, Lorenz also adds to the sprint freestyle group that was led by his brother Ben Lorenz. Ben swam to a 20.00 in the 50 free for 5th at the Horizon League Championships.