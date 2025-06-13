How Do Ledecky and McIntosh Swim The 800? Stroke Count Analysis

It’s only June, and the women’s 800 free has already experienced its fastest year ever.
After Katie Ledecky delivered a mind-boggling 8:04.79 to win gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, nobody neared that time for eight more years – Ledecky included. Flash forward to 2025, and Ledecky suddenly rekindled the spark she had in 2016, breaking her own world record in 8:04.12. She showed the swim wasn’t a fluke by following it up with an 8:05.76 at U.S. Nationals.
Ledecky seemingly burst open a dam, as this week, Summer McIntosh and Lani Pallister both advanced as the #2 and #3 performers of all time with four-plus-second personal bests. McIntosh hit 8:05.07 at Canadian Trials, while Pallister turned in an 8:10.84 at Australian Trials.
Ledecky is a symbol of persistence who challenges the swimming world to reach her heights. Despite our freestyle GOAT’s signature metronomic consistency, however, she couldn’t swim identically as a 28-year-old to how she swam at 19, right?
Looking at stroke count comparisons of her world-record swims this year and in 2016, the answer is yes, her race is swum differently now – but not by much. Despite going a best time this year, Ledecky’s stroke efficiency decreased compared to her 19-year-old self. She took 651 strokes to break the world record this year, while in 2016 she took 641 strokes en route to her 8:04.68.
A 10-stroke difference seems minimal, though, when comparing Ledecky’s swims to her closest rival, McIntosh. The Canadian took around 606 strokes* to reach her 8:05.07 Canadian Record, significantly less than Ledecky. McIntosh’s stroke efficiency is much higher despite being four inches shorter than Ledecky, and despite Ledecky having above-average underwaters for a distance swimmer. The American more than makes up for this DPS gap with an unrivaled tempo. This goes to show there’s more than one way to skin a cat.
800 Free Stroke Counts
|McIntosh, 2025 Canadian Trials
|Ledecky, 2025 Fort Lauderdale
|Ledecky, 2016 Rio De Janeiro
|50
|32
|36
|36
|100
|36-38*
|41
|41
|150
|37
|41
|40
|200
|37
|40
|41
|250
|38
|40
|40
|300
|38
|40
|40
|350
|39
|40
|40
|400
|37
|40
|40
|450
|38
|41
|40
|500
|39
|41
|40
|550
|39
|42
|40
|600
|39
|42
|40
|650
|39
|42
|40
|700
|38
|42
|41
|750
|39
|42
|40
|800
|40
|41
|42
|Total
|605-607
|651
|641
|Average
|37.9
|40.7
|40.1
*McIntosh leaves frame for a few seconds during the second 50 of her 800 in the only full video of McIntosh’s race. This stroke count is an estimate.
Watch all three races below:
Are we sure that Summer is still 5’8”. I saw a video of her standing next to Penny and she didn’t look 5 inches shorter.