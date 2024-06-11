US Olympic Swimming Trials Tickets Are Now Available at a 10% Discount

If you managed to hold out this long before buying your tickets to the US Olympic Trials, congratulations! Meet organizers have begun to roll out discounts on remaining tickets for the meet that will be held inside Lucas Oil Stadium, which counts the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL as its primary tenant.

While changes to the Ticketmaster system make it hard to get a good read on how many tickets are still available for each session, it appears as though the seats along the 50 meter length of the pool will be full for most sessions. Crowds on the start and turn ends will be more sporadic based on sales with the meet four days away, especially for the weeknight sessions, where some of the corners have a lot of tickets remaining as well.

A 10% discount code has been pushed over the last few days by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on X (formerly known as Twitter). J. Douglas Boles, president of The Speedway, has been helping USA Swimming with their marketing efforts.

Setting the world’s stage in the Circle City. Next weekend, the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Team Trials take over Lucas Oil Stadium, and we want to send you there! Receive 10% off with code SWIM10! 🎟️ >>> https://t.co/JivM6SlhC6 pic.twitter.com/OY9ZPqV7JH — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) June 6, 2024

The code does not appear to be on USA Swimming’s social media channels, only those of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Note: you have to enter the code on Ticket Master before selecting seats, or the discount will not be applied.

The event will be the biggest in swimming history, with an initial seating capacity of somewhere around 30,000 spectators (though a few sections have been removed from the Ticketmaster map). Even without a sellout, it is likely that most sessions will eclipse those from Omaha, where the meet has been hosted since 2008, and where the seating capacity was under 15,000 once the pool was constructed.

The tickets are also markedly more expensive than in Omaha. In the original 2020 sale, “Gold” tier seats cost $90 per day with the cheapest tickets running $60 per day – remembering that there are only two levels at the CHI Health Center in Omaha versus the six in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

This year, the price of a day pass ranges from $56 in the 600 level to $268 in the 100 level.

All prices are listed exclusive of fees. Prices for the 100 level at this year’s Trials meet, including fees and the 10% discount, are $252.64/ticket.

A previous 20% discount was offered around the holidays.