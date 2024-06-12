Lia Thomas Loses Legal Battle Over World Aquatics Ban On Transgender Women

Lia Thomas has been denied an attempt to appeal the ban implemented by World Aquatics on transgender women in 2022.

Thomas, a transgender woman who controversially won the 2022 NCAA title in the women’s 500 freestyle, chose to challenge the restrictions made by World Aquatics, which barred trans women who transitioned after undergoing any part of male puberty (starting at age 12) from competing in women’s categories.

On Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed Thomas’ pledge for an appeal, concluding that Thomas was “simply not entitled to engage with eligibility to compete in WA (World Aquatics) competitions” as someone who was no longer a member of USA Swimming.

“The panel concludes that since the Athlete is not entitled to participate in ‘Elite Event’ within the meaning of USA Swimming Policy, let alone to compete in a WA competition, which occurs upon registration with WA prior to a competition or upon setting a performance which leads to a request for registration as WA world record, she is simply not entitled to engage with eligibility to compete in WA competitions,” the Swiss-based court said in its ruling.

“The policy and the operational requirements are simply not triggered by her current status.”

Thomas has not competed since the 2022 NCAA Championships more than two years ago, and is not registered with USA Swimming which essentially is the reason why her legal case ended before it got started.

Her legal team made the argument that the rules made by World Aquatics should be declared “invalid and unlawful” as they were contrary to the Olympic charter and the World Aquatics constitution.

World Aquatics, which lobbied for the CAS to dismiss the case when it first came to light earlier this year, said it welcomed the CAS decision and called it “a major step forward in our efforts to protect women’s sport.”

“World Aquatics is dedicated to fostering an environment that promotes fairness, respect, and equal opportunities for athletes of all genders and we reaffirm this pledge,” the global governing body said.

When it made the decision to implement the transgender restrictions, World Aquatics cited experts who said that suppressing testosterone was not enough to reverse the biological advantages of puberty.

The organization added a new “open” category that allowed trans swimmers to compete, though when it was set to debut at the Berlin stop of the 2023 World Cup, it had no entries.

Thomas had said in the past she had the goal of competing at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The former University of Pennsylvania swimmer started transitioning in 2019, and competed as a female during the 2021-22 NCAA season after competing in the men’s category in previous years.

Thomas went on to win the 2022 NCAA title in the 500 free, and also placed 5th in the 200 free and 8th in the 100 free.