Ariarne Titmus Shatters Women’s 200 FR World Record with 1:52.23, MOC Swims 1:52.48

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan, 2023

Oceanic Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023

Swim Australia OQT – 1:56.49

Day 3 finals of the Australian Olympic Trials got off to wild start on Wednesday in Brisbane, seeing not one, but two swimmers go under the women’s 200 free World Record. Ariarne Titmus, who also holds the 400 free World Record, won the race in 1:52.23, shattering the World Record, which had stood at 1:52.85. Additionally, Mollie O’Callaghan, who held the previous WR from last year, came in 2nd with a 1:52.48, also going well under that mark. Of course, Titmus’ swim also marks new Australian, Oceanic, and Commonwealth Records.

These performances were massive, as Australia will be sending the 2 fastest swimmers in history in this event to Paris. Let’s take a look at how tonight’s splits compare to O’Callaghan’s previous World Record mark of 1:52.85, which she swam when she won gold at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka last summer.

Splits Ariarne Titmus – 2024 Australian Olympic Trials (WR) Mollie O’Callaghan – 2024 Australian Olympic Trials Mollie O’Callaghan – 2023 World Championships (Previous WR) 50m 26.64 26.59 26.93 100m 55.13 (28.49) 55.33 (28.74) 55.94 (29.01) 150m 1:23.95 (28.82) 1:24.11 (28.78) 1:24.74 (28.80) 200m 1:52.23 (28.28) 1:52.48 (28.37) 1:52.85 (28.11) FINAL TIME 1:52.23 1:52.48 1:52.85

Comparing Titmus and O’Callaghan’s splits tonight, they were very similar. O’Callaghan was out slightly faster on the opening 50m, which is rare for her, then Titmus took the lead over and never let go. Titmus was slightly slower on the back half of the race tonight (57.10) than O’Callaghan was on her WR swim from last summer (56.91), however, Titmus was out so much faster on the first 100m that it didn’t matter.

Comparing O’Callaghan’s swim tonight to her WR swim from last summer is also very interesting, as she swam the race tonight differently than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing her swim. Typically, O’Callaghan’s signature has been to come home with blazing speed, resulting in very tightly-split races. Tonight, however, she took the race out faster, and wasn’t quite as fast coming home. O’Callaghan was out in 55.33 on the opening 100 this morning, well under the 55.94 she went out in last summer. She then was a tick faster on the 3rd 50 tonight, splitting 28.78 compared to her 28.80 from last summer. She didn’t come home quite as fast, but still brought her 4th 50 split down from her 3rd, splitting 28.37 on the way home tonight. The slight difference in how O’Callaghan swam the race tonight resulted in 55.33/57.15 100 splits tonight, as opposed to her 55.94/56.91 splits from last summer.

As mentioned above, this pair of Australian women has put the world on notice tonight, as they’ll enter Paris as the fastest 2 women in history in the event.