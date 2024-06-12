Ariarne Titmus Shatters Women’s 200 FR World Record with 1:52.23, MOC Swims 1:52.48

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
- Day 1 Prelims Recap | Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap | Day 2 Finals Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Recap | Day 3 Finals Recap
WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE – FINAL
World Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023 Australian Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan, 2023 Oceanic Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023 Commonwealth Record – 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS), 2023
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:56.49
Top 8:
- Ariarne Titmus – 1:52.23 (WORLD RECORD)
- Mollie O’Callaghan – 1:52.48
- Lani Pallister – 1:55.57
- Brianna Throssell – 1:55.74
- Shayna Jack – 1:56.22 (TIE)
- Jamie Perkins – 1:56.22 (TIE)
- Brittany Castelluzzo – 1:56.77
- Meg Harris – 1:56.93
Day 3 finals of the Australian Olympic Trials got off to wild start on Wednesday in Brisbane, seeing not one, but two swimmers go under the women’s 200 free World Record. Ariarne Titmus, who also holds the 400 free World Record, won the race in 1:52.23, shattering the World Record, which had stood at 1:52.85. Additionally, Mollie O’Callaghan, who held the previous WR from last year, came in 2nd with a 1:52.48, also going well under that mark. Of course, Titmus’ swim also marks new Australian, Oceanic, and Commonwealth Records.
These performances were massive, as Australia will be sending the 2 fastest swimmers in history in this event to Paris. Let’s take a look at how tonight’s splits compare to O’Callaghan’s previous World Record mark of 1:52.85, which she swam when she won gold at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka last summer.
|Splits
|Ariarne Titmus – 2024 Australian Olympic Trials (WR)
|Mollie O’Callaghan – 2024 Australian Olympic Trials
|Mollie O’Callaghan – 2023 World Championships (Previous WR)
|50m
|26.64
|26.59
|26.93
|100m
|55.13 (28.49)
|55.33 (28.74)
|55.94 (29.01)
|150m
|1:23.95 (28.82)
|1:24.11 (28.78)
|1:24.74 (28.80)
|200m
|1:52.23 (28.28)
|1:52.48 (28.37)
|1:52.85 (28.11)
|FINAL TIME
|1:52.23
|1:52.48
|1:52.85
Comparing Titmus and O’Callaghan’s splits tonight, they were very similar. O’Callaghan was out slightly faster on the opening 50m, which is rare for her, then Titmus took the lead over and never let go. Titmus was slightly slower on the back half of the race tonight (57.10) than O’Callaghan was on her WR swim from last summer (56.91), however, Titmus was out so much faster on the first 100m that it didn’t matter.
Comparing O’Callaghan’s swim tonight to her WR swim from last summer is also very interesting, as she swam the race tonight differently than we’ve grown accustomed to seeing her swim. Typically, O’Callaghan’s signature has been to come home with blazing speed, resulting in very tightly-split races. Tonight, however, she took the race out faster, and wasn’t quite as fast coming home. O’Callaghan was out in 55.33 on the opening 100 this morning, well under the 55.94 she went out in last summer. She then was a tick faster on the 3rd 50 tonight, splitting 28.78 compared to her 28.80 from last summer. She didn’t come home quite as fast, but still brought her 4th 50 split down from her 3rd, splitting 28.37 on the way home tonight. The slight difference in how O’Callaghan swam the race tonight resulted in 55.33/57.15 100 splits tonight, as opposed to her 55.94/56.91 splits from last summer.
As mentioned above, this pair of Australian women has put the world on notice tonight, as they’ll enter Paris as the fastest 2 women in history in the event.
A certain A*si D**ger might be a bit quiet now about McIntosh smashing these two if she could swim this in Paris.
I think at Comm Games, Titmus saw McIntosh and O’Callaghan as these young kids with a lot of potential but still thought she had a bit of time before they came into their own.
Then 8 months later, McIntosh breaks her 4 FR WR. Four months after that, she takes it back but then finds herself in a new “problem” with O’Callaghan taking the 2FR WR – one that she had openly wanted for many years.
2024 and she sends a message to both of them that she wants to defend BOTH of her titles. I think… Read more »
I will never forget the the “Titmus Scares Pellegrini’s Super Suited World Record” headline from three years ago. While that one had the shock factor, this one might be even crazier.
I’m still buzzing, can Titmus get a gig in the 100 free relay?
Does she want it is the question. The chances of her coming top four are quite slim, but a heats berth comes before the all important 4 FR.
Realistically she’d need to swim something in the 52.5 range and finish 3rd or 4th. Otherwise, why compromise her 400FR just using her in the heats.
Titmus 1:52.23 and MOC 1:52.48 is faster than the WR Mark Spitz swam in 1972 Munich Olympics 1:52.78
Nice that O’Callaghan is now widely recognised enough to be easily identifiable by her initials, MOC. Sorta like AOC over here. (Can we trade?)
I prefer just Mollie.
the greatest 200 freestyle race I’ve seen after PVDH-Thorpe race in Sydney 2000.
Amazing performance by both of them (and the rest of the field too).
It feels like Titmus is able to handle the pressure of being favourite, or WR holder, a little better than MOC.
This may be a good outcome for both of them in Paris.
I hope both of them do their absolute best in Paris.
Titmus has steely personality.
She knew what MOC was going to do coming home and was ready – but also took her out so fast to take the sting out of her kick. It was a spectacular performance all round.
Crazy to see 1:52.4 come second. Wild.
https://youtube.com/shorts/idIj95ZNxAQ?si=nCoZ8gqEywP1mhHa
MOC looks so disappointed. Poor girl. swimming 1:52.4 and came second.
Hopefully she channels her disappointment to breaking 100 free WR.
Looks like she was disappointed because her cap was coming off. Must have been a massive distraction – congratulations to her on finishing the race in style and for an entire field below 1:57. Wow!