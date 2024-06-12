Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NBC Swimming And Diving Broadcast Teams Revealed For Paris Olympics

Comments: 23

NBCUniversal has revealed the commentary team for the Paris Olympic games in swimming, artistic swimming and diving, with all competitions being broadcasted across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

For swimming, Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks look to be the primarily commentators during finals session, with Hicks on play-by-play and Gaines doing color commentary.

Hicks and Gaines have called swimming together at seven consecutive Olympic games, and will be calling their eighth this summer. Joining them during finals is Elizabeth Beisel, who is listed as a correspondent/analyst. She will be working at her second Olympic games after debuting in 2021 during the Tokyo Games.

Melissa Stark will serve as a sideline reporter during finals. This her third Olympic games, and her second Olympics covering swimming — with her first time coming in 2004 during the Athens Games. She will be replacing Michelle Tafoya, who was the sideline reporter in during the Tokyo Games but left NBC in 2022.

For prelims, Jason Knapp will be doing play-by-play, covering his fourth consecutive Olympics. He will be replacing Patrick Kinas‘ position from Tokyo. In Tokyo, Knapp called both wrestling and tennis for NBC. Amy Van Dyken will be providing color commentary for the second time after first doing so in Tokyo.

Gaines, Beisel, and Van Dyken have all swum at past Olympic games for Team USA.

Heather Olson will be an artistic swimming analyst for her fifth consecutive Olympic games. She is a two-time U.S artistic swimming Olympian and was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning artistic swimming team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Full Swimming Commentary Team:

  • Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play, Finals
  • Rowdy Gaines, Analyst, Finals
  • Elizabeth Beisel, Correspondent/Analyst, Finals
  • Melissa Stark, Reporter, Finals
  • Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play, Heats
  • Amy Van Dyken, Play-by-Play, Heats
  • Heather Olson, Artistic Swimming Analyst

For diving, Ted Robinson will be providing play-by-play commentary, while three-time Olympians Cynthia Potter and Laura Wilkinson will be analysts. Meanwhile, Andrea Joyce will be the sideline reporter. Robinson and Potter are returners from Tokyo, and will be calling their seventh consecutive Olympics together.

Full Diving Commentary Team:

The 2024 Olympic Games are set to begin on July 26, and will run until August 11. Swimming goes from July 27 to August 4, diving goes from July 27 to August 10, and artistic swimming goes from August 5 to 10.

In This Story

23
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

23 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jonathan
15 minutes ago

Glad to hear that Jason Knapp will be calling the prelims in Paris. While he’s not a top tier play by play announcer, he’s decent and has been the consistent voice of USA swimming (except when Dan parachutes in) for nearly the past decade. He deserves this job.

1
0
Reply
Jonathan
17 minutes ago

Do we have official confirmation on who will be calling Olympic Trials? I believe Dan Hicks has a conflict with the US Open (golf), at least for the first few days.

0
0
Reply
Please
26 minutes ago

Why Elizabeth Beisel. Why

1
-3
Reply
Eric Angle
Reply to  Please
4 minutes ago

Did you prefer Kira Dixon at 2023 world champs? https://swimswam.com/getting-to-know-nbc-sports-sideline-reporter-at-the-2023-world-champs-kira-k-dixon

0
0
Reply
Swimfan27
28 minutes ago

NOT AVD

9
0
Reply
VASWAMMER
Reply to  Swimfan27
17 minutes ago

Wish I could fail up like that! NBC is the worst at picking announcers. Really would not have been hard for them to scroll these SwimSwam boards during ACCs to see how off base and error prone she was. Sure there are a lot of digs in here on Rowdy but the general public has been used to hearing his voice covering swimming for the Olympics so always staying with the same makes sense there. AVD however is just a bad hire.

1
0
Reply
Swim3057
Reply to  VASWAMMER
10 minutes ago

A lot of times network higher ups rely on the producers opinion and many producers have very limited experience with swimming analysts. They are used to working with certain people and don’t want to have to break in new people. There is also the agent effect as many of those who represent former athletes in the broadcasting world have multiple clients and are packaging them together to NBC.

0
0
Reply
Diehard
Reply to  VASWAMMER
6 minutes ago

She is a bad announcer! My mute button will be on for prelims for sure!

0
0
Reply
Bray
29 minutes ago

Guys they forgot to give my boy Kyle Sockwell the job ☹️

3
-1
Reply
Riccardo
31 minutes ago

I liked Tirico on play by play for 2021 trials.

Imo he is one of the best voices in broadcasting and he really did his homework – perhaps even more than Rowdy.

3
-1
Reply
Old Bruin
37 minutes ago

The diving team is solid at least

2
0
Reply
Yikes
50 minutes ago

Omg no. AVD??? Thankfully just heats, but why do people keep giving her a job?? She’s awful

25
0
Reply
Scotty P
Reply to  Yikes
40 minutes ago

She spoke at my company event just a couple days ago and did a pretty solid job I will say that.

Last edited 39 minutes ago by Scotty P
2
-4
Reply
Yikes
Reply to  Scotty P
30 minutes ago

Well, then, maybe she should stick to scripted events like that. She was absolutely awful at ACCs.

5
0
Reply
BENTLEY
Reply to  Yikes
18 minutes ago

Painful

1
0
Reply
BENTLEY
Reply to  Yikes
18 minutes ago

I agree and think it is time to move on from Rowdy as well. They are both insufferable and unwatchable.

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!