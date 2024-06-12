NBC Swimming And Diving Broadcast Teams Revealed For Paris Olympics

NBCUniversal has revealed the commentary team for the Paris Olympic games in swimming, artistic swimming and diving, with all competitions being broadcasted across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

For swimming, Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks look to be the primarily commentators during finals session, with Hicks on play-by-play and Gaines doing color commentary.

Hicks and Gaines have called swimming together at seven consecutive Olympic games, and will be calling their eighth this summer. Joining them during finals is Elizabeth Beisel, who is listed as a correspondent/analyst. She will be working at her second Olympic games after debuting in 2021 during the Tokyo Games.

Melissa Stark will serve as a sideline reporter during finals. This her third Olympic games, and her second Olympics covering swimming — with her first time coming in 2004 during the Athens Games. She will be replacing Michelle Tafoya, who was the sideline reporter in during the Tokyo Games but left NBC in 2022.

For prelims, Jason Knapp will be doing play-by-play, covering his fourth consecutive Olympics. He will be replacing Patrick Kinas‘ position from Tokyo. In Tokyo, Knapp called both wrestling and tennis for NBC. Amy Van Dyken will be providing color commentary for the second time after first doing so in Tokyo.

Gaines, Beisel, and Van Dyken have all swum at past Olympic games for Team USA.

Heather Olson will be an artistic swimming analyst for her fifth consecutive Olympic games. She is a two-time U.S artistic swimming Olympian and was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning artistic swimming team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Full Swimming Commentary Team:

For diving, Ted Robinson will be providing play-by-play commentary, while three-time Olympians Cynthia Potter and Laura Wilkinson will be analysts. Meanwhile, Andrea Joyce will be the sideline reporter. Robinson and Potter are returners from Tokyo, and will be calling their seventh consecutive Olympics together.

Full Diving Commentary Team:

Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play

Cynthia Potter, Analyst

Laura Wilkinson, Analyst

Andrea Joyce, Reporter

The 2024 Olympic Games are set to begin on July 26, and will run until August 11. Swimming goes from July 27 to August 4, diving goes from July 27 to August 10, and artistic swimming goes from August 5 to 10.