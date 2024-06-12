NBC Swimming And Diving Broadcast Teams Revealed For Paris Olympics

NBCUniversal has revealed the commentary team for the Paris Olympic games in swimming, artistic swimming and diving, with all competitions being broadcasted across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.
For swimming, Rowdy Gaines and Dan Hicks look to be the primarily commentators during finals session, with Hicks on play-by-play and Gaines doing color commentary.
Hicks and Gaines have called swimming together at seven consecutive Olympic games, and will be calling their eighth this summer. Joining them during finals is Elizabeth Beisel, who is listed as a correspondent/analyst. She will be working at her second Olympic games after debuting in 2021 during the Tokyo Games.
Melissa Stark will serve as a sideline reporter during finals. This her third Olympic games, and her second Olympics covering swimming — with her first time coming in 2004 during the Athens Games. She will be replacing Michelle Tafoya, who was the sideline reporter in during the Tokyo Games but left NBC in 2022.
For prelims, Jason Knapp will be doing play-by-play, covering his fourth consecutive Olympics. He will be replacing Patrick Kinas‘ position from Tokyo. In Tokyo, Knapp called both wrestling and tennis for NBC. Amy Van Dyken will be providing color commentary for the second time after first doing so in Tokyo.
Gaines, Beisel, and Van Dyken have all swum at past Olympic games for Team USA.
Heather Olson will be an artistic swimming analyst for her fifth consecutive Olympic games. She is a two-time U.S artistic swimming Olympian and was part of Team USA’s gold medal-winning artistic swimming team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.
Full Swimming Commentary Team:
- Dan Hicks, Play-by-Play, Finals
- Rowdy Gaines, Analyst, Finals
- Elizabeth Beisel, Correspondent/Analyst, Finals
- Melissa Stark, Reporter, Finals
- Jason Knapp, Play-by-Play, Heats
- Amy Van Dyken, Play-by-Play, Heats
- Heather Olson, Artistic Swimming Analyst
For diving, Ted Robinson will be providing play-by-play commentary, while three-time Olympians Cynthia Potter and Laura Wilkinson will be analysts. Meanwhile, Andrea Joyce will be the sideline reporter. Robinson and Potter are returners from Tokyo, and will be calling their seventh consecutive Olympics together.
Full Diving Commentary Team:
- Ted Robinson, Play-by-Play
- Cynthia Potter, Analyst
- Laura Wilkinson, Analyst
- Andrea Joyce, Reporter
The 2024 Olympic Games are set to begin on July 26, and will run until August 11. Swimming goes from July 27 to August 4, diving goes from July 27 to August 10, and artistic swimming goes from August 5 to 10.
Glad to hear that Jason Knapp will be calling the prelims in Paris. While he’s not a top tier play by play announcer, he’s decent and has been the consistent voice of USA swimming (except when Dan parachutes in) for nearly the past decade. He deserves this job.
Do we have official confirmation on who will be calling Olympic Trials? I believe Dan Hicks has a conflict with the US Open (golf), at least for the first few days.
Why Elizabeth Beisel. Why
Did you prefer Kira Dixon at 2023 world champs? https://swimswam.com/getting-to-know-nbc-sports-sideline-reporter-at-the-2023-world-champs-kira-k-dixon
NOT AVD
Wish I could fail up like that! NBC is the worst at picking announcers. Really would not have been hard for them to scroll these SwimSwam boards during ACCs to see how off base and error prone she was. Sure there are a lot of digs in here on Rowdy but the general public has been used to hearing his voice covering swimming for the Olympics so always staying with the same makes sense there. AVD however is just a bad hire.
A lot of times network higher ups rely on the producers opinion and many producers have very limited experience with swimming analysts. They are used to working with certain people and don’t want to have to break in new people. There is also the agent effect as many of those who represent former athletes in the broadcasting world have multiple clients and are packaging them together to NBC.
She is a bad announcer! My mute button will be on for prelims for sure!
Guys they forgot to give my boy Kyle Sockwell the job ☹️
I liked Tirico on play by play for 2021 trials.
Imo he is one of the best voices in broadcasting and he really did his homework – perhaps even more than Rowdy.
The diving team is solid at least
Omg no. AVD??? Thankfully just heats, but why do people keep giving her a job?? She’s awful
She spoke at my company event just a couple days ago and did a pretty solid job I will say that.
Well, then, maybe she should stick to scripted events like that. She was absolutely awful at ACCs.
Painful
I agree and think it is time to move on from Rowdy as well. They are both insufferable and unwatchable.