World Championships Medalist Elizabeth Dekkers Logs 2:05.20 200 Fly All Comers Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
Wednesday, April 17th – Saturday, April 20th
Prelims at 10am local (8pm previous night ET), Finals at 6pm local (4am ET)
Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia
- LCM (50m)
- Non-Olympic Qualifying Event
While competing on day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic selection event, Elizabeth Dekkers fired off a new All Comers Record en route to 200m fly gold.
19-year-old Dekkers stopped the clock at 2:05.20, a new lifetime best, to overtake the previous All Comers Record of 2:05.26 she notched at the 2023 edition of this competition.
As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time ever recorded on Australian soil by a swimmer from any nation.
Runner-up status went to Olympic medalist Brianna Throssell in 2:06.98, a near-lifetime best and Abbey Connor earned bronze in 2:08.09.
With just .06 separating Dekkers’ 2 quickest times, the difference came primarily on the front end where she took it out .24 faster this year.
|Dekkers’ New All Comers Record – 2:05.20, 2024
|Dekkers’ Old All Comers Record – 2:05.26, 2023
|28.83
|28.92
|31.84 (1:00.67)
|31.99 (1:00.91)
|32.23
|31.96
|32.30 (1:04.53)
|32.39 (1:04.35)
The reigning Commonwealth Games champion remains ranked #3 among Aussie all-time performers in this event. She also remains ranked 14th in history worldwide.
All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 200 Fly Performers
- Jessicah Schipper – 2:03.41, 2009
- Maddie Groves – 2:04.88, 2016
- Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:05.20, 2024
- Susie O’Neill – 2:05.81, 2000
- Samantha Hamill – 2:05.99, 2009
Dekkers ranks #2 in the world this season with Trials on the horizon for June.
2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Fly
SMITH
2:04.80
|2
|Elizabeth Ann
Dekkers
|AUS
|2:05.20
|04/18
|3
|Yufei
Zhang
|CHN
|2:05.57
|09/24
|4
|Summer
MCINTOSH
|CAN
|2:05.73
|01/11
|5
|AIRI
MITSUI
|JPN
|2:06.54
|03/22
Dekkers has landed on 3 elite international podiums including having earned silver last year in Fukuoka (2:05.46), bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships (2:03.94) and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (2:07.26).
She really is a specialist. Never anything too amazing at 100fly or 100/200 free but always world class at this distance.
As it’s likely to be her only event in Paris, some other swimmers may find her a real challenge.
I don’t understand how she’s able to swim 2:05 with how she swims it.
I kinda love it – she probably has the best fly pull in the world. She also keeps her hips up so high for an entire 200 which is astonishing.