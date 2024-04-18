World Championships Medalist Elizabeth Dekkers Logs 2:05.20 200 Fly All Comers Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic selection event, Elizabeth Dekkers fired off a new All Comers Record en route to 200m fly gold.

19-year-old Dekkers stopped the clock at 2:05.20, a new lifetime best, to overtake the previous All Comers Record of 2:05.26 she notched at the 2023 edition of this competition.

As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time ever recorded on Australian soil by a swimmer from any nation.

Runner-up status went to Olympic medalist Brianna Throssell in 2:06.98, a near-lifetime best and Abbey Connor earned bronze in 2:08.09.

With just .06 separating Dekkers’ 2 quickest times, the difference came primarily on the front end where she took it out .24 faster this year.

Dekkers’ New All Comers Record – 2:05.20, 2024 Dekkers’ Old All Comers Record – 2:05.26, 2023 28.83 28.92 31.84 (1:00.67) 31.99 (1:00.91) 32.23 31.96 32.30 (1:04.53) 32.39 (1:04.35)

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion remains ranked #3 among Aussie all-time performers in this event. She also remains ranked 14th in history worldwide.

All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 200 Fly Performers

Jessicah Schipper – 2:03.41, 2009 Maddie Groves – 2:04.88, 2016 Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:05.20, 2024 Susie O’Neill – 2:05.81, 2000 Samantha Hamill – 2:05.99, 2009

Dekkers ranks #2 in the world this season with Trials on the horizon for June.

Dekkers has landed on 3 elite international podiums including having earned silver last year in Fukuoka (2:05.46), bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships (2:03.94) and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (2:07.26).