World Championships Medalist Elizabeth Dekkers Logs 2:05.20 200 Fly All Comers Record

2024 AUSTRALIAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 2 of the 2024 Australian Open Championships, a non-Olympic selection event, Elizabeth Dekkers fired off a new All Comers Record en route to 200m fly gold.

19-year-old Dekkers stopped the clock at 2:05.20, a new lifetime best, to overtake the previous All Comers Record of 2:05.26 she notched at the 2023 edition of this competition.

As a refresher, All Comers Records are akin to U.S. Open Records and represent the fastest time ever recorded on Australian soil by a swimmer from any nation.

Runner-up status went to Olympic medalist Brianna Throssell in 2:06.98, a near-lifetime best and Abbey Connor earned bronze in 2:08.09.

With just .06 separating Dekkers’ 2 quickest times, the difference came primarily on the front end where she took it out .24 faster this year.

Dekkers’ New All Comers Record – 2:05.20, 2024 Dekkers’ Old All Comers Record – 2:05.26, 2023
28.83 28.92
31.84 (1:00.67) 31.99 (1:00.91)
32.23 31.96
32.30 (1:04.53) 32.39 (1:04.35)

The reigning Commonwealth Games champion remains ranked #3 among Aussie all-time performers in this event. She also remains ranked 14th in history worldwide.

All-Time Aussie Women’s LCM 200 Fly Performers

  1. Jessicah Schipper – 2:03.41, 2009
  2. Maddie Groves – 2:04.88, 2016
  3. Elizabeth Dekkers – 2:05.20, 2024
  4. Susie O’Neill – 2:05.81, 2000
  5. Samantha Hamill – 2:05.99, 2009

Dekkers ranks #2 in the world this season with Trials on the horizon for June.

2023-2024 LCM Women 200 Fly

ReganUSA
SMITH
03/08
2:04.80
2Elizabeth Ann
Dekkers		AUS2:05.2004/18
3Yufei
Zhang		CHN2:05.5709/24
4Summer
MCINTOSH		CAN2:05.7301/11
5AIRI
MITSUI 		JPN2:06.5403/22
View Top 31»

Dekkers has landed on 3 elite international podiums including having earned silver last year in Fukuoka (2:05.46), bronze at the 2022 Short Course World Championships (2:03.94) and gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (2:07.26).

Oceanian
30 minutes ago

She really is a specialist. Never anything too amazing at 100fly or 100/200 free but always world class at this distance.

As it’s likely to be her only event in Paris, some other swimmers may find her a real challenge.

Reply
Sacre Bleu!
1 hour ago

I don’t understand how she’s able to swim 2:05 with how she swims it.

Mott
Reply to  Sacre Bleu!
1 hour ago

I kinda love it – she probably has the best fly pull in the world. She also keeps her hips up so high for an entire 200 which is astonishing.

