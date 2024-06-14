2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS
- Monday, June 10th – Saturday, June 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center – Brisbane, Australia
- Prelims at 11am local/9pm previous day ET; Finals at 7:30pm local/5:30am ET
- LCM (50 meters)
- Swimming Australian Olympic Nomination Criteria
Buckle up, folks: Has there ever been a more stacked event at Olympic Trials than the women’s 100 freestyle tonight in Australia?
Making the A-final is going to be an absolute dogfight with talents such as 2023 world champion Mollie O’Callaghan (52.16), defending Olympic champion Emma McKeon (52.52), top-5 performer this season Meg Harris (52.59), reigning Worlds bronze medalist Shayna Jack (52.60), four-time Olympian Cate Campbell (53.23), 2015 world champion Bronte Campbell (53.30), 200 free world record holder Ariarne Titmus (53.68), world junior champion Olivia Wunsch (53.71), and two-time Olympian Brianna Throssell (53.77) listed on the psych sheet. No matter the lineup, the Aussies will be heavy favorites in the women’s 4×100 free relay in Paris this summer.
Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will kick off the session in the men’s 200 breast as the top seed (2:05.95), with Joshua Yong a couple seconds behind (2:08.54). Both own entry times under the Swimming Australia cut of 2:09.50. Jenna Strauch (2:22.22) and Abbey Harkin (2:23.65) are the women to beat in the 200 breast, as both have also been under the Australian Olympic mark of 2:23.91.
In the men’s 200 back, Joshua Edwards-Smith (1:55.42) and Bradley Woodward (1:55.95) boast the top entry times a couple seconds faster than the field. They should clear the Aussie Olympic cut of 1:57.28 on Friday.
The men’s 1500 free might be the toughest event for the Aussies to qualify two individual swimmers in today, but it’s certainly possible. 2023 Worlds bronze medalist Sam Short is the top seed at 14:37.28 with Matthew Galea next at 14:57.19, a few seconds outside of qualifying range (14:54.29).
MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang, 2023
- Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- Oceanian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- All Comers Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.50
Top 8:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:08.40
- Joshua Yong – 2:10.66
- Bailey Lello – 2:11.46
- Joshua Collett – 2:11.83
- Finlay Schuster – 2:12.57
- Matthew Wilson – 2:12.85
- Angus Menzies – 2:13.00
- Daniel Cave – 2:14.33
Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook claimed the top seed in the men’s 200 breast with a time of 2:08.40, already under the Australian Olympic qualifying mark of 2:09.50. The 25-year-old has been as fast as 2:05.95 in 2022, and his 2:07.50 from April ranks 6th in the world this season
Joshua Yong touched a couple seconds behind Stubblety-Cook in 2:10.66, only about a second of the Aussie Olympic cut. The 22-year-old owns a lifetime best of 2:08.54 from April.
Bailey Lello (2:11.46) and Joshua Collett (2:11.83) were the only other swimmers under 2:12 in prelims.
Stubblety-Cook wasn’t the only ex-world record holder in the 200 breast prelims as Matthew Wilson qualified 6th in 2:12.85, close behind Finlay Schuster (2:12.57). The 25-year-old Wilson brought the global standard down to 2:06.67 back at the 2019 World Championships, though he only held the record for a day.
WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS
- World Record – 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova, 2023
- Australian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
- Oceanian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
- Commonwealth Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, 2021
- All Comers Record – 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto, 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 2:23.91
Top 8:
- Jenna Strauch – 2:24.83
- Ella Ramsay – 2:25.21
- Matilda Smith – 2:26.95
- Abbey Harkin – 2:28.83
- Mikayla Smith – 2:28.99
- Kara Tinder – 2:29.40
- Reidel Smith – 2:30.28
- Zoe Deacon – 2:30.35
Jenna Strauch notched the top time in the women’s 200 breast prelims at 2:24.83, only a couple seconds off her personal-best 2:22.22 from the 2022 World Championships. The 27-year-old reached the wall within a second of the Aussie Olympic qualifying time of 2:23.91.
Ella Ramsay qualified 2nd for tonight’s final with a time of 2:25.21, within a second of her personal-best 2:24.28 from last December. The 19-year-old needs to drop a few tenths off her lifetime best tonight in order to hit the Aussie Olympic cut.
Another 19-year-old, Matilda Smith, clocked a time of 2:26.95 for the third qualifying spot. Her best time sits at 2:24.89 from April’s Australian Open Championships, where she beat 26-year-old Abbey Harkin. Harkin qualified 4th in 2:28.83, well off her personal-best 2:23.59 from 2021.
MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS
- World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, 2009
- Australian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Oceanian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Commonwealth Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- All Comers Record – 1:53.72, Mitch Larkin, 2015
- Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.28
Top 8:
WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS
- World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017
- Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Oceanian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
- All Comers Record – 52.06, Cate Campbell, 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 53.61
Top 8:
MEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS (SLOWER HEATS)
- World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang, 2012
- Australian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
- Oceanian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
- Commonwealth Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
- All Comers Record – 14:39.54, Mack Horton, 2016
- Swim Australia OQT – 14:54.29
Top 8:
Matt Wilson has been plummeting towards the ground in the 200 breast ever since Gwangju
Sad to see but reminds me of Shoma Sato
Oh lord – when will this ever end?
Bring on the W100 free.
its giving me time to do more productive stuff lol
With Australian selectors if Short doesn’t swim the 1500 here is he not going to be able to swim it in Paris?
He can swim it if there aren’t two under the Australian QT.
which there definitely arent going to be. I would be even surprised if one person makes it other than Short.
Honestly he’s probably already had discussions with them and they’ve agreed to drop his swim tonight. He’s a genuine gold medal chance across his events. No way would they want to risk that.
Ben Hance is gonna be a super star in Paris
Another 9 heats until the main event.
This commentary is actually a joke oh my god
bruce mcavaney needs to come out of retirement.
In a shock, it looks like Sam Short is out of tonight’s 1500 final 😱. Event has apparently been reseeded with no Sam in the list. As told to me by one of the competitors.
Wowzas
that’s one of giaan’s catchphrases. hmm…
so what happened when 2 swimmers meet AQT?
does it mean Sam wont swim it in Paris?
Yes, so let’s hope it doesn’t happen.
fingers crossed!!!!vb
Galea is the only likely other qualifier.
Will anyone else actually be able to break 15min easily?
i dont know. i havent been following Australian mens distance apart from Short
galea was 14:57 in august, so he can make it if he tapers
Yes – Galea, and I would think with the way Kyle Lee swam his 800 straight after 200fly the other night, he would have to back himself to make the time also. But blokes like Nick Sloman wouldn’t be out of the equation also. Might be a few of them in the hunt. Goedemans has had a good week also 🤷.
If Sam is still sick or has that foot problem, probably makes sense for him to recover and get back into Paris-training mode. Little competition here and a lane is awaiting him.
That’s sad. But also a gold was always a longshot. Would rather he drop the 1500 and be all in for his best 2 events
It’s on the final day so doesn’t affect his chances in his best events.
whoa, that’s big news. But as long as there aren’t two other people below the AQT of 14:54 he should still get to swim it in Paris, right? Assuming he’s recovered by then from whatever’s going on now
It was 2009 Thorpie…