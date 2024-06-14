Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Buckle up, folks: Has there ever been a more stacked event at Olympic Trials than the women’s 100 freestyle tonight in Australia?

Making the A-final is going to be an absolute dogfight with talents such as 2023 world champion Mollie O’Callaghan (52.16), defending Olympic champion Emma McKeon (52.52), top-5 performer this season Meg Harris (52.59), reigning Worlds bronze medalist Shayna Jack (52.60), four-time Olympian Cate Campbell (53.23), 2015 world champion Bronte Campbell (53.30), 200 free world record holder Ariarne Titmus (53.68), world junior champion Olivia Wunsch (53.71), and two-time Olympian Brianna Throssell (53.77) listed on the psych sheet. No matter the lineup, the Aussies will be heavy favorites in the women’s 4×100 free relay in Paris this summer.

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will kick off the session in the men’s 200 breast as the top seed (2:05.95), with Joshua Yong a couple seconds behind (2:08.54). Both own entry times under the Swimming Australia cut of 2:09.50. Jenna Strauch (2:22.22) and Abbey Harkin (2:23.65) are the women to beat in the 200 breast, as both have also been under the Australian Olympic mark of 2:23.91.

In the men’s 200 back, Joshua Edwards-Smith (1:55.42) and Bradley Woodward (1:55.95) boast the top entry times a couple seconds faster than the field. They should clear the Aussie Olympic cut of 1:57.28 on Friday.

The men’s 1500 free might be the toughest event for the Aussies to qualify two individual swimmers in today, but it’s certainly possible. 2023 Worlds bronze medalist Sam Short is the top seed at 14:37.28 with Matthew Galea next at 14:57.19, a few seconds outside of qualifying range (14:54.29).

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

Top 8:

  1. Zac Stubblety-Cook – 2:08.40
  2. Joshua Yong – 2:10.66
  3. Bailey Lello – 2:11.46
  4. Joshua Collett – 2:11.83
  5. Finlay Schuster – 2:12.57
  6. Matthew Wilson – 2:12.85
  7. Angus Menzies – 2:13.00
  8. Daniel Cave – 2:14.33

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook claimed the top seed in the men’s 200 breast with a time of 2:08.40, already under the Australian Olympic qualifying mark of 2:09.50. The 25-year-old has been as fast as 2:05.95 in 2022, and his 2:07.50 from April ranks 6th in the world this season

Joshua Yong touched a couple seconds behind Stubblety-Cook in 2:10.66, only about a second of the Aussie Olympic cut. The 22-year-old owns a lifetime best of 2:08.54 from April.

Bailey Lello (2:11.46) and Joshua Collett (2:11.83) were the only other swimmers under 2:12 in prelims.

Stubblety-Cook wasn’t the only ex-world record holder in the 200 breast prelims as Matthew Wilson qualified 6th in 2:12.85, close behind Finlay Schuster (2:12.57). The 25-year-old Wilson brought the global standard down to 2:06.67 back at the 2019 World Championships, though he only held the record for a day.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

  • World Record – 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova, 2023
  • Australian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
  • Oceanian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006
  • Commonwealth Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, 2021
  • All Comers Record – 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto, 2016
  • Swim Australia OQT – 2:23.91

Top 8:

  1. Jenna Strauch – 2:24.83
  2. Ella Ramsay – 2:25.21
  3. Matilda Smith – 2:26.95
  4. Abbey Harkin – 2:28.83
  5. Mikayla Smith – 2:28.99
  6. Kara Tinder – 2:29.40
  7. Reidel Smith – 2:30.28
  8. Zoe Deacon – 2:30.35

Jenna Strauch notched the top time in the women’s 200 breast prelims at 2:24.83, only a couple seconds off her personal-best 2:22.22 from the 2022 World Championships. The 27-year-old reached the wall within a second of the Aussie Olympic qualifying time of 2:23.91.

Ella Ramsay qualified 2nd for tonight’s final with a time of 2:25.21, within a second of her personal-best 2:24.28 from last December. The 19-year-old needs to drop a few tenths off her lifetime best tonight in order to hit the Aussie Olympic cut.

Another 19-year-old, Matilda Smith, clocked a time of 2:26.95 for the third qualifying spot. Her best time sits at 2:24.89 from April’s Australian Open Championships, where she beat 26-year-old Abbey Harkin. Harkin qualified 4th in 2:28.83, well off her personal-best 2:23.59 from 2021.

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

  • World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, 2009
  • Australian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Oceanian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Commonwealth Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • All Comers Record – 1:53.72, Mitch Larkin, 2015
  • Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.28

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

  • World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017
  • Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
  • Oceanian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
  • Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon, 2021
  • All Comers Record – 52.06, Cate Campbell, 2016
  • Swim Australia OQT – 53.61

Top 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS (SLOWER HEATS)

  • World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang, 2012
  • Australian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
  • Oceanian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
  • Commonwealth Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001
  • All Comers Record – 14:39.54, Mack Horton, 2016
  • Swim Australia OQT – 14:54.29

Top 8:

RealCrocker5040
4 seconds ago

Matt Wilson has been plummeting towards the ground in the 200 breast ever since Gwangju

Sad to see but reminds me of Shoma Sato

0
0
Reply
Oceanian
10 minutes ago

Oh lord – when will this ever end?

Bring on the W100 free.

6
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  Oceanian
8 minutes ago

its giving me time to do more productive stuff lol

0
-1
Reply
PFA
15 minutes ago

With Australian selectors if Short doesn’t swim the 1500 here is he not going to be able to swim it in Paris?

1
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  PFA
15 minutes ago

He can swim it if there aren’t two under the Australian QT.

7
0
Reply
maverick1993
Reply to  Troyy
6 minutes ago

which there definitely arent going to be. I would be even surprised if one person makes it other than Short.

0
0
Reply
WinningtonShort
Reply to  PFA
3 minutes ago

Honestly he’s probably already had discussions with them and they’ve agreed to drop his swim tonight. He’s a genuine gold medal chance across his events. No way would they want to risk that.

2
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
17 minutes ago

Ben Hance is gonna be a super star in Paris

3
0
Reply
Troyy
18 minutes ago

Another 9 heats until the main event.

5
0
Reply
Short Sam
25 minutes ago

This commentary is actually a joke oh my god

3
-4
Reply
swimswimaus
Reply to  Short Sam
31 seconds ago

bruce mcavaney needs to come out of retirement.

0
0
Reply
SHRKB8
34 minutes ago

In a shock, it looks like Sam Short is out of tonight’s 1500 final 😱. Event has apparently been reseeded with no Sam in the list. As told to me by one of the competitors.

13
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  SHRKB8
33 minutes ago

Wowzas

5
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Oceanian
26 minutes ago

that’s one of giaan’s catchphrases. hmm…

5
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  SHRKB8
32 minutes ago

so what happened when 2 swimmers meet AQT?

does it mean Sam wont swim it in Paris?

6
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
31 minutes ago

Yes, so let’s hope it doesn’t happen.

10
-1
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  Troyy
30 minutes ago

fingers crossed!!!!vb

2
0
Reply
Mark69
Reply to  Troyy
27 minutes ago

Galea is the only likely other qualifier.

1
-1
Reply
Personal Best
Reply to  Genevieve Nnaji
30 minutes ago

Will anyone else actually be able to break 15min easily?

7
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
Reply to  Personal Best
29 minutes ago

i dont know. i havent been following Australian mens distance apart from Short

1
0
Reply
Emily Se-Bom Lee
Reply to  Personal Best
27 minutes ago

galea was 14:57 in august, so he can make it if he tapers

7
0
Reply
SHRKB8
Reply to  Personal Best
26 minutes ago

Yes – Galea, and I would think with the way Kyle Lee swam his 800 straight after 200fly the other night, he would have to back himself to make the time also. But blokes like Nick Sloman wouldn’t be out of the equation also. Might be a few of them in the hunt. Goedemans has had a good week also 🤷.

5
0
Reply
Oceanian
Reply to  SHRKB8
21 minutes ago

If Sam is still sick or has that foot problem, probably makes sense for him to recover and get back into Paris-training mode. Little competition here and a lane is awaiting him.

5
0
Reply
Sub13
Reply to  SHRKB8
15 minutes ago

That’s sad. But also a gold was always a longshot. Would rather he drop the 1500 and be all in for his best 2 events

4
-1
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Sub13
13 minutes ago

It’s on the final day so doesn’t affect his chances in his best events.

2
0
Reply
chickenlamp
Reply to  SHRKB8
12 minutes ago

whoa, that’s big news. But as long as there aren’t two other people below the AQT of 14:54 he should still get to swim it in Paris, right? Assuming he’s recovered by then from whatever’s going on now

0
0
Reply
Fraser Thorpe
35 minutes ago

It was 2009 Thorpie…

4
0
Reply

