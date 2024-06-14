2024 Australian Olympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Buckle up, folks: Has there ever been a more stacked event at Olympic Trials than the women’s 100 freestyle tonight in Australia?

Making the A-final is going to be an absolute dogfight with talents such as 2023 world champion Mollie O’Callaghan (52.16), defending Olympic champion Emma McKeon (52.52), top-5 performer this season Meg Harris (52.59), reigning Worlds bronze medalist Shayna Jack (52.60), four-time Olympian Cate Campbell (53.23), 2015 world champion Bronte Campbell (53.30), 200 free world record holder Ariarne Titmus (53.68), world junior champion Olivia Wunsch (53.71), and two-time Olympian Brianna Throssell (53.77) listed on the psych sheet. No matter the lineup, the Aussies will be heavy favorites in the women’s 4×100 free relay in Paris this summer.

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook will kick off the session in the men’s 200 breast as the top seed (2:05.95), with Joshua Yong a couple seconds behind (2:08.54). Both own entry times under the Swimming Australia cut of 2:09.50. Jenna Strauch (2:22.22) and Abbey Harkin (2:23.65) are the women to beat in the 200 breast, as both have also been under the Australian Olympic mark of 2:23.91.

In the men’s 200 back, Joshua Edwards-Smith (1:55.42) and Bradley Woodward (1:55.95) boast the top entry times a couple seconds faster than the field. They should clear the Aussie Olympic cut of 1:57.28 on Friday.

The men’s 1500 free might be the toughest event for the Aussies to qualify two individual swimmers in today, but it’s certainly possible. 2023 Worlds bronze medalist Sam Short is the top seed at 14:37.28 with Matthew Galea next at 14:57.19, a few seconds outside of qualifying range (14:54.29).

MEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:05.48, Qin Haiyang, 2023

Australian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , 2022

, 2022 Oceanian Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , 2022

, 2022 Commonwealth Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , 2022

, 2022 All Comers Record – 2:05.95, Zac Stubblety-Cook , 2022

, 2022 Swim Australia OQT – 2:09.50

Top 8:

Former world record holder Zac Stubblety-Cook claimed the top seed in the men’s 200 breast with a time of 2:08.40, already under the Australian Olympic qualifying mark of 2:09.50. The 25-year-old has been as fast as 2:05.95 in 2022, and his 2:07.50 from April ranks 6th in the world this season

Joshua Yong touched a couple seconds behind Stubblety-Cook in 2:10.66, only about a second of the Aussie Olympic cut. The 22-year-old owns a lifetime best of 2:08.54 from April.

Bailey Lello (2:11.46) and Joshua Collett (2:11.83) were the only other swimmers under 2:12 in prelims.

Stubblety-Cook wasn’t the only ex-world record holder in the 200 breast prelims as Matthew Wilson qualified 6th in 2:12.85, close behind Finlay Schuster (2:12.57). The 25-year-old Wilson brought the global standard down to 2:06.67 back at the 2019 World Championships, though he only held the record for a day.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – PRELIMS

World Record – 2:17.55, Evgeniia Chikunova, 2023

Australian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006

Oceanian Record – 2:20.54, Leisel Jones, 2006

Commonwealth Record – 2:18.95, Tatjana Schoenmaker, 2021

All Comers Record – 2:20.04, Rie Kaneto, 2016

Swim Australia OQT – 2:23.91

Top 8:

Jenna Strauch notched the top time in the women’s 200 breast prelims at 2:24.83, only a couple seconds off her personal-best 2:22.22 from the 2022 World Championships. The 27-year-old reached the wall within a second of the Aussie Olympic qualifying time of 2:23.91.

Ella Ramsay qualified 2nd for tonight’s final with a time of 2:25.21, within a second of her personal-best 2:24.28 from last December. The 19-year-old needs to drop a few tenths off her lifetime best tonight in order to hit the Aussie Olympic cut.

Another 19-year-old, Matilda Smith, clocked a time of 2:26.95 for the third qualifying spot. Her best time sits at 2:24.89 from April’s Australian Open Championships, where she beat 26-year-old Abbey Harkin. Harkin qualified 4th in 2:28.83, well off her personal-best 2:23.59 from 2021.

MEN’S 200 BACK – PRELIMS

World Record – 1:51.92, Aaron Piersol, 2009

Australian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Oceanian Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Commonwealth Record – 1:53.17, Mitch Larkin, 2015

All Comers Record – 1:53.72, Mitch Larkin, 2015

Swim Australia OQT – 1:57.28

Top 8:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – PRELIMS

World Record – 51.71, Sarah Sjostrom, 2017

Australian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon , 2021

, 2021 Oceanian Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon , 2021

, 2021 Commonwealth Record – 51.96, Emma McKeon , 2021

, 2021 All Comers Record – 52.06, Cate Campbell , 2016

, 2016 Swim Australia OQT – 53.61

Top 8:

MEN’S 1500 FREE – PRELIMS (SLOWER HEATS)

World Record – 14:31.02, Sun Yang, 2012

Australian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

Oceanian Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

Commonwealth Record – 14:34.56, Grant Hackett, 2001

All Comers Record – 14:39.54, Mack Horton, 2016

Swim Australia OQT – 14:54.29

Top 8: